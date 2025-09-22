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Point Loma Playhouse & 3Peace Studios

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Little Shop of Horrors

3148 Fifth Ave

San Diego, CA 92103, USA

Rows A, B, C
$30
Rows D, E, F
$30
Rows G, H, J
$30
VIP Lounge Seating
$95

This VIP ticket admits up to 3 patrons to the show. You will be given your own sofa in the front to enjoy the show. You will also have cocktail tables to set your drinks on.

4 Show Season Ticket Package
$99

Enjoy one ticket to every show in our 2025–2026 season - including Little Shop of Horrors, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, Curtain Up Originals, and Ruthless!


When you order, you’ll be emailed instructions and a code to use at checkout for each production, letting you choose the date and time that works best for you.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!