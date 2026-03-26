Little T Quarter Midget Club Membership

About the memberships
No expiration
Please note: Because Zeffy doesn't charge us any fees, they ask for a voluntary contribution at checkout to keep their platform running. Please be aware that this extra donation goes to Zeffy rather than our club, and you are welcome to opt out by selecting 'Other' and entering $0.
No expiration
Please note: Because Zeffy doesn't charge us any fees, they ask for a voluntary contribution at checkout to keep their platform running. Please be aware that this extra donation goes to Zeffy rather than our club, and you are welcome to opt out by selecting 'Other' and entering $0.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!