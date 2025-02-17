Little Tike Fitness

This membership gives your little one the chance to train twice a week with top Untamed Athletes coaches, building strength, coordination, and confidence in a fun and supportive environment. Plus, half of your membership fee is tax-deductible, making it an investment in both your child’s health and our community!
This membership gives your little one the chance to train twice a week with top Untamed Athletes coaches, building strength, coordination, and confidence in a fun and supportive environment. Plus, half of your membership fee is tax-deductible, making it an investment in both your child’s health and our community!
Tike Family (up to 3 members)
$240
Renews monthly
This membership allows your family to train together, building strength, confidence, and healthy habits with top Untamed Athletes coaches. With access to four sessions per week, everyone stays on track toward their fitness goals. Plus, half of your membership fee is tax-deductible, making it a powerful investment in both your family's health and our community!
This membership allows your family to train together, building strength, confidence, and healthy habits with top Untamed Athletes coaches. With access to four sessions per week, everyone stays on track toward their fitness goals. Plus, half of your membership fee is tax-deductible, making it a powerful investment in both your family's health and our community!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!