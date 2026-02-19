Little Tree Community-A Wildflower Montessori School's Landscaping

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Easy to grow and trouble free, the Pink Elle Escallonia is one tough but beautiful and handsome flowering evergreen shrub. She handles full sun, heat, salt spray, pollution and high winds with no problem, and is deer, rabbit, insect and disease resistant.
Tough evergreen Plants to 2 feet or so. Has periodic blooms of white and blue flowers.
Tough evergreen Plants to 2 feet or so. Has periodic blooms of white and blue flowers.
Blood Red Trumpet Vine is a fast-growing, evergreen vine known for its 3-4 inch long, tubular red flowers with yellow throats that bloom from late spring through summer. Ideal for covering walls, fences, or arbors, it thrives in full sun, reaches 20-40 feet, and is a magnet for hummingbirds.
Myoporum parvifolium 'White' is a low growing, dense and spreading evergreen shrub that is an excellent ground cover, especially on banks and slopes.
Easily grown in average, dry to medium, well-drained soil in full sun. Best blue color occurs in dryish soils.
Bright 'N Tight Cherry Laurel is a refined, compact evergreen valued for its dense, glossy deep green foliage and elegant upright habit. In spring it produces clusters of fragrant white blooms that attract pollinators before giving way to fruit.
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