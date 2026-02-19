Little Tree Community-A Wildflower Montessori School

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Little Tree Community-A Wildflower Montessori School

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Little Tree Community-A Wildflower Montessori School's Landscaping

Pink Princess Escallonia item
Pink Princess Escallonia
$45

Easy to grow and trouble free, the Pink Elle Escallonia is one tough but beautiful and handsome flowering evergreen shrub. She handles full sun, heat, salt spray, pollution and high winds with no problem, and is deer, rabbit, insect and disease resistant.

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Butterfly Iris item
Butterfly Iris
$30

Tough evergreen Plants to 2 feet or so. Has periodic blooms of white and blue flowers. 

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Heavenly Bamboo item
Heavenly Bamboo
$50

Tough evergreen Plants to 2 feet or so. Has periodic blooms of white and blue flowers. 

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Blood Red Trumpet Vine item
Blood Red Trumpet Vine
$60

Blood Red Trumpet Vine is a fast-growing, evergreen vine known for its 3-4 inch long, tubular red flowers with yellow throats that bloom from late spring through summer. Ideal for covering walls, fences, or arbors, it thrives in full sun, reaches 20-40 feet, and is a magnet for hummingbirds.

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Myoporium item
Myoporium
$45

Myoporum parvifolium 'White' is a low growing, dense and spreading evergreen shrub that is an excellent ground cover, especially on banks and slopes. 

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Blue Oat Grass item
Blue Oat Grass
$30

Easily grown in average, dry to medium, well-drained soil in full sun. Best blue color occurs in dryish soils.

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Cherry Laurel item
Cherry Laurel
$30

Bright 'N Tight Cherry Laurel is a refined, compact evergreen valued for its dense, glossy deep green foliage and elegant upright habit. In spring it produces clusters of fragrant white blooms that attract pollinators before giving way to fruit.

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