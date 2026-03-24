Little Wildflowers Co-Op Preschool's Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Collection of gently used board books in a Garnet Hill organizer bin. Wonderful additions to any baby/toddler library or a great starter library on its own as a shower gift!
Value: $70
Starting bid
Looking for some more time to dig into a challenging parenting situation? Wanting support around self-care, positive discipline, eating, sleep, sibling relationships or any other parenting related issue? Book an extra hour of coaching time with teacher Erin!
Value: $200
Starting bid
Looking for some more time to dig into a challenging parenting situation? Wanting support around self-care, positive discipline, eating, sleep, sibling relationships or any other parenting related issue? Book an extra hour of coaching time with teacher Erin!
Value: $200
Starting bid
Photos to capture family memories for a lifetime. Gift certificate for one 45 min. family photo session with JMark Photography! This package comes with 10 downloadable pictures with an option to purchase additional photos. (Restrictions: New families only, must redeem by 12/31/26)
Value: $475
Starting bid
"This Is Where We Landed" is the third solo album by Josh Jensen (spouse of Teacher Lauren!). The album pushes the bounds of Americana music with nine original tracks and a remix that journey through various emotions and stories. The album was recorded at Luke Rain Studios and was engineered and produced by Luke Rain in Seattle, WA. Jensen and Rain have known each other for nearly two decades and the synergy really shines through this album. The album was recorded in 2024 over the course of many late studio sessions and with the help of some amazing guest musicians.
released March 7, 2025
Value: $30
Starting bid
Murano Glass Vase
Made in Murano Italy Murano glass is high-quality, handmade art glass produced on Murano Island near Venice, Italy, using centuries-old techniques since 1291. Known for vibrant colors, gold/silver foil, and intricate Millefiori patterns, it is used for sculptures, vases, lighting, and jewelry.
This beautiful hand-blown Murano art glass vase features a tall trumpet form and dramatic ruffled rim. The vase has a white cased glass base with vibrant blue, green, and yellow confetti inclusions throughout. The flowing organic shape and colorful pattern are characteristic of Murano glass artistry. A striking decorative piece that works beautifully as a centerpiece or display vase.
Market Value: $90
Starting bid
Get organized with this set of four beautiful, heirloom quality organizer bins from Garnet Hill. Very lightly used. 10x10"
Value: $80
Starting bid
This is a stunning photograph of the Seattle skyline at golden hour by Erika Sheehan, printed on museum quality canvas. 12x12" Perfect for any home or office.
Starting bid
The mountain is out! Iconic Mount Rainier at sunset by Erika Sheehan Photography, printed on museum quality canvas. 24x14"
Starting bid
Teacher Naomi’s famous “Ice Cream Scoop Chocolate Chip Cookies”—a beloved favorite! Perfectly portioned, irresistibly delicious, and baked to perfection every time.
Starting bid
Teacher Naomi’s famous “Ice Cream Scoop Chocolate Chip Cookies”—a beloved favorite! Perfectly portioned, irresistibly delicious, and baked to perfection every time.
Starting bid
Teacher Naomi’s famous “Ice Cream Scoop Chocolate Chip Cookies”—a beloved favorite! Perfectly portioned, irresistibly delicious, and baked to perfection every time.
Starting bid
Teacher Naomi’s famous “Ice Cream Scoop Chocolate Chip Cookies”—a beloved favorite! Perfectly portioned, irresistibly delicious, and baked to perfection every time.
Starting bid
Get ready for a fun and memorable birthday party for up to 16 kids here at preschool! This package includes:
-3.5 hours of time at school (1 hour for set up, 2 hours of party time, and 30 min. of clean up)
-Cake or cupcakes for 16 kids (vanilla, chocolate, or funfetti)
-Farm Room, Meadow, and Rainbow Room available for play!
-One art activity prepped for you
-Decor on theme (we will provide tablecloths, plates/napkins/cups, balloons)
Starting bid
Corral your kids and/or pets with this new-in-box taupe ToddleRoo Superyard play pen! Alternative use: protect your Christmas tree from small fingers.
Value: $90
Starting bid
Add charm and warmth to your table with this handmade quilted table runner, featuring a delightful tree pattern. Perfect for entertaining guests or brightening everyday meals, it showcases beautiful fabrics and exceptional craftsmanship. A functional and stylish accent that brings a touch of artistry to any dining space.
Value: $90
Starting bid
Get ready for some spring and summer fun at Golden Gardens with this three pack of kites! These beautiful kites are sure to add color and fun to your beachside adventures.
Value: $20
Starting bid
Liven up your workout routine with some fun new classes! Five Orange Theory classes at any Seattle location. Includes bag with beanie, water bottle, and towels!
Value: $200
Restrictions: Expires 7/1/26
Starting bid
Help your little fish learn some life and lifesaving skills at Little Fish Swim School! Gift certificate for three 15 minute 1:1 swim lessons at any Little Fish Swim location. Restrictions: Weekdays
Value: $75-105
Starting bid
Want to be the most popular person in your household? Come home with two loaves of focaccia bread baked by our very own Autumn (Reese's mom)!
Flavor choices: plain, jalapeno-cheddar, rosemary, parmesan-roasted garlic
Value: $40
Starting bid
Want to be the most popular person in your household? Come home with two loaves of focaccia bread baked by our very own Autumn (Reese's mom)!
Flavor choices: plain, jalapeno-cheddar, rosemary, parmesan-roasted garlic
Value: $40
Starting bid
Want to be the most populr person in your household? Come home with two loaves of focaccia bread baked by our very own Autumn (Reese's mom)!
Flavor choices: plain, jalapeno-cheddar, rosemary, parmesan-roasted garlic
Value: $40
Starting bid
Want to be the most popular person in your household? Come home with two loaves of focaccia bread baked by our very own Autumn (Reese's mom)!
Flavor choices: plain, jalapeno-cheddar, rosemary, parmesan-roasted garlic
Value: $40
Starting bid
Be the hero of dinner for a night! Two deep dish pizzas baked by our very own Autumn (Reese's mom)! Also comes with a choice of caesar or chop salad for the side.
Value: $100
Restrictions: Must be for a mutually agreed upon date and with at least a week notice.
Starting bid
Calling all Kraken fans! Add this unique DJ Montour limited edition bobblehead. Perfect for the Seattle sports fan in your life.
Value: $30
Starting bid
This Lifetime brand folding kids table is perfect for art projects, science, and tea parties! The ideas and possibilities are endless. Very lightly used.
Value: $60
Starting bid
This Lifetime brand folding kids table is perfect for art projects, science, and tea parties! The ideas and possibilities are endless. Very lightly used.
Value $60
Starting bid
Ever wanted to rock the family matching shirts for family trips, holidays or for any occasion? Or just wanted a particular custom design or saying not sold in stores? I know I have for my family :D. Today is your day! Get your custom vinyl printed shirts/sweatshirts with simple design by Nicole Meisburg!
All sizes and colors available. (Design, number of shirts/sweatshirts and sizes discussed with bid winner. Email for details: [email protected]).
Shirt value: $40 per shirt.
Sweatshirt value: $60 per Sweatshirt.
Maximum 5 shirts or sweatshirts.
Starting bid
Looking for the perfect treat to share with friends and family for your little one’s birthday? Hugo’s mom Katie will bake your birthday cake! If you want home made goodness that guests will love, this is for you!
Value: $100
Mutually agreeable date
Flavors can be discussed
Serves 8-20
Starting bid
Ever wanted some custom handmade jewelry to add to your collection? Crystal Zhu Gernhardt (Adrian's mom) is a Metalsmith and is offering this beautifully crafted Blue Jasper Ring.
Description: Ring is made of sterling silver and features a hammered textured band and an oval-shaped blue jasper stone. Blue jasper is believed to promote emotional balance, inner strength, relaxation, and mindfulness.
Ring is size 6.5.
Market value: $55
Starting bid
Ever wanted some custom handmade jewelry to add to your collection? Crystal Zhu Gernhardt (Adrian's mom) is a Metalsmith and is offering this beautifully crafted Ethiopian Opal Ring.
Description: Ring is made of sterling silver and features an oval-shaped Ethiopian opal. Opals are beloved for their iridescent color play, and this stone shows flashes of green, red, and yellow. Opals represent hope, creativity, and transformation. Opal is the birthstone for October.
Ring is size 7.
Market value: $125
Starting bid
Ever wanted some custom handmade jewelry to add to your collection? Crystal Zhu Gernhardt (Adrian's mom) is a Metalsmith and is offering this beautifully crafted Amethyst Pendant.
Description: Pendant is made of sterling silver and features a rose cut amethyst and floral engraving on the bail (the part that goes on the chain). Amethysts represent wisdom, peace, and balance. Amethyst is the birthstone for February. Chain not included.
Market value: $55
Starting bid
Ever wanted some custom handmade jewelry to add to your collection? Crystal Zhu Gernhardt (Adrian's mom) is a Metalsmith and is offering this beautifully crafted Green Onyx Stud Earrings.
Description: These sterling silver stud earrings feature oval rose cut stones and are the perfect size for everyday wear. Green onyx represents serenity and confidence.
Market value: $29
Starting bid
Join Teachers Lauren, Naomi, and former co-op mom/amazing chef Megan Kessler in Stanwood, WA October 23-25 in a cozy cabin on Puget Sound. Bring your books, crafts, or just yourselves! There is plenty of beach for walking and playing on.
Homemade pizza and salad will be provided Friday by Lauren, breakfast feast Saturday from Megan (including her amazing cinnamon rolls), lunch will be a potluck charcuterie spread, and dinner and cookies from Naomi and Megan. Sunday we will have oatmeal, leftover cinnamon rolls and fresh fruit! Nicole Meisburg will keep us caffeinated.
Bring your own drinks and snacks to share!
Starting bid
Join Teachers Lauren, Naomi, and former co-op mom/amazing chef Megan Kessler in Stanwood, WA October 23-25 in a cozy cabin on Puget Sound. Bring your books, crafts, or just yourselves! There is plenty of beach for walking and playing on.
Homemade pizza and salad will be provided Friday by Lauren, breakfast feast Saturday from Megan (including her amazing cinnamon rolls), lunch will be a potluck charcuterie spread, and dinner and cookies from Naomi and Megan. Sunday we will have oatmeal, leftover cinnamon rolls and fresh fruit! Nicole Meisburg will keep us caffeinated.
Bring your own drinks and snacks to share!
Starting bid
Join Teachers Lauren, Naomi, and former co-op mom/amazing chef Megan Kessler in Stanwood, WA October 23-25 in a cozy cabin on Puget Sound. Bring your books, crafts, or just yourselves! There is plenty of beach for walking and playing on.
Homemade pizza and salad will be provided Friday by Lauren, breakfast feast Saturday from Megan (including her amazing cinnamon rolls), lunch will be a potluck charcuterie spread, and dinner and cookies from Naomi and Megan. Sunday we will have oatmeal, leftover cinnamon rolls and fresh fruit! Nicole Meisburg will keep us caffeinated.
Bring your own drinks and snacks to share!
Starting bid
Join Teachers Lauren, Naomi, and former co-op mom/amazing chef Megan Kessler in Stanwood, WA October 23-25 in a cozy cabin on Puget Sound. Bring your books, crafts, or just yourselves! There is plenty of beach for walking and playing on.
Homemade pizza and salad will be provided Friday by Lauren, breakfast feast Saturday from Megan (including her amazing cinnamon rolls), lunch will be a potluck charcuterie spread, and dinner and cookies from Naomi and Megan. Sunday we will have oatmeal, leftover cinnamon rolls and fresh fruit! Nicole Meisburg will keep us caffeinated.
Bring your own drinks and snacks to share!
Starting bid
Want to explore a new hobby with step by step beginner instructions? Then a Wooble kit is the perfect place to start. Kit includes all the materials you need in addition to a QR code with step by step video instructions. Zoe the flamingo is the perfect beginner kit to dive in and get hooked.
Value: $30
Starting bid
Get 1 full interior and exterior car detail through these Seattle auto dealerships.
Market Value: $250
Contact Nicole Granger for details. (email: [email protected])
Starting bid
Get 1 car oil change through these Seattle auto dealerships.
Market Value: $110
Contact Nicole Granger for details. (email: [email protected])
Starting bid
Bring a touch of the Northwest home with this hand-embroidered pillow cover, featuring Washington State and cheeky Northwest Is Best quote. Designed with ombré shades of green, this pillow is carefully stitched and assembled by hand, making it truly one of a kind. Made with care by local artist and Eagle’s parent, Caitlin Conti. Size 16x16 inches.
Market Value: $150
Starting bid
Add a touch of woodland charm with this hand-embroidered raccoon pillow cover, featuring an adorable raccoon design full of personality. Hand stitched felt on red fabric and gray piping with a fun polkadot pattern. This piece brings a cozy, playful feel to any space. The pillow cover is carefully embroidered and assembled by hand, making it a truly one-of-a-kind creation. Made with care by local artist and Eagle’s parent, Caitlin Conti. Size 16x16 inches.
Market Value: $125
Starting bid
A hand-embroidered pillow cover featuring Washington State. This piece is stitched in gray with red piping. The back is accented with gray patterned fabric, and there is a heart stitched right over the Seattle area! This pillow is meticulously stitched and assembled by hand. A timeless accent for any PNW home. Made with care by local artist and Eagle’s parent, Caitlin Conti. Size 16x16 inches.
Market Value: $125
Starting bid
Bring a touch of summer home with this hand-embroidered pineapple pillow cover, blending cheerful charm with an elevated, boutique feel. Featuring hand-stitched felt and embroidered details, this piece is complemented by a beautifully patterned back for an extra pop of personality. Carefully embroidered and assembled by hand, it’s a unique accent perfect for an eclectic space. Made with care by local artist and Eagle’s parent, Caitlin Conti. Size 12x12 inches.
Market Value: $85
Starting bid
Celebrate the Pacific Northwest with this handcrafted pillow cover featuring the WA outline and playful “Northwest is Best” quote. Carefully hand-embroidered with an ombré gradient in tones of gray. This pillow is thoughtfully stitched and assembled by hand. A one-of-a-kind accent inspired by the beauty of Washington. Made with care by local artist and Eagle’s parent, Caitlin Conti. Size 16x16 inches.
Market Value: $150
Starting bid
Bring a little warmth and whimsy to your home or kid’s room with this hand-embroidered elephant pillow cover, featuring a sweet and timeless elephant design. Crafted with hand-stitched felt on a yellow background with playful polkadot piping, this piece adds a soft, comforting touch to any room. Each pillow cover is thoughtfully stitched and assembled by hand, making it as special as it is charming. Made with care by local artist and Eagle’s parent, Caitlin Conti. Size 16x16 inches.
Market Value: $125
Starting bid
Cozy meets craftsmanship in this hand-knitted teal hat, featuring a beautiful basket-weave brim and a playful pom-pom on top. Soft, warm, and one-of-a-kind—perfect for adding a pop of color to chilly days while supporting a great cause. Made with care by local artist and former Co-op Mom, Megan Kessler.
Updated picture of finished product coming soon!
Market Value: $65
Starting bid
Mercedes G-Wagon 3 in 1 push car (Black). It is a stroller, walking car and a riding car. This push car has a removable stroller handle, foot rest and hand rails and has music and horn sounds.
Market Value: $100
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!