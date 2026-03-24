Little Wildflowers Co-Op Preschool's Silent Auction

Murano Glass Vase

Made in Murano Italy Murano glass is high-quality, handmade art glass produced on Murano Island near Venice, Italy, using centuries-old techniques since 1291. Known for vibrant colors, gold/silver foil, and intricate Millefiori patterns, it is used for sculptures, vases, lighting, and jewelry.





This beautiful hand-blown Murano art glass vase features a tall trumpet form and dramatic ruffled rim. The vase has a white cased glass base with vibrant blue, green, and yellow confetti inclusions throughout. The flowing organic shape and colorful pattern are characteristic of Murano glass artistry. A striking decorative piece that works beautifully as a centerpiece or display vase.





Market Value: $90