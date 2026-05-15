Littlest Learners - Expanding Infant Care in Highland!

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Includes: Kids merch, horse plush, books, tour tickets and animal stickers
$25 Gift Card to Little Loaf Bakery in New Paltz
Includes: J'Adore Perfume, Josie Maran Algae Retinol Body Butter, TLC Sukari Baby Facial, Living Proof Leave-in conditioner spray, Skinfix triple lipid peptide cream, Laneige Aquah facial, Dermologica Ceremide mist, ColorWOW color securite sham,poo, Bumble and bumble hairdresser's invidible oil, Clinique skin hydrator, ColorWOW leave in-conditioner
Includes Assorted Cookie Box
Includes:
Includes: Laura Mercier setting powder, La Bomba Carolina Herrera perfune, Shiseido mineral clear sunscreen. Fresh sugar treat lip oil in rose, Anastasia Beverly Hills brow wiz pencil, L.ys beauty blush duo, Fenty beauty liquid blush in wild berry whip, Makeup Forever superboost lip gloss in anywhere caffeine, Too Faced born this way complexion enhancer, Versace crystal emerald perfume, Charlotte Tillbury magic cream skin revival moisturizer, Loveshackfancy sweetheart perfume, Estee Lauder double wear stay in place makeup, Disney princess spa headband
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