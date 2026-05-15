Hello Friends - Early Learning

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Hello Friends - Early Learning

Littlest Learners - Expanding Infant Care in Highland!

437 New Paltz Rd

Highland, NY 12528, USA

Catskill Animal Sanctuary Basket item
Catskill Animal Sanctuary Basket
$5

Includes: Kids merch, horse plush, books, tour tickets and animal stickers

Little Loaf Gift Card item
Little Loaf Gift Card
$5

$25 Gift Card to Little Loaf Bakery in New Paltz

Sephora Hair and Skincare Bundle item
Sephora Hair and Skincare Bundle
$5

Includes: J'Adore Perfume, Josie Maran Algae Retinol Body Butter, TLC Sukari Baby Facial, Living Proof Leave-in conditioner spray, Skinfix triple lipid peptide cream, Laneige Aquah facial, Dermologica Ceremide mist, ColorWOW color securite sham,poo, Bumble and bumble hairdresser's invidible oil, Clinique skin hydrator, ColorWOW leave in-conditioner

No Dairy Doughs item
No Dairy Doughs
$5

Includes Assorted Cookie Box

Little Sleepies Bundle item
Little Sleepies Bundle
$5

Includes:

  • Bluey Friends Yellow Patch Pocket Dress - 6-12 months
  • Disney Princess Print Hair Bow
  • Lion King Zippy - 18-24 months
Sephora Makeup Bundle item
Sephora Makeup Bundle
$5

Includes: Laura Mercier setting powder, La Bomba Carolina Herrera perfune, Shiseido mineral clear sunscreen. Fresh sugar treat lip oil in rose, Anastasia Beverly Hills brow wiz pencil, L.ys beauty blush duo, Fenty beauty liquid blush in wild berry whip, Makeup Forever superboost lip gloss in anywhere caffeine, Too Faced born this way complexion enhancer, Versace crystal emerald perfume, Charlotte Tillbury magic cream skin revival moisturizer, Loveshackfancy sweetheart perfume, Estee Lauder double wear stay in place makeup, Disney princess spa headband

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