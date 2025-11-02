Littleton Hockey 14UAA Team's Annual Raffle 2025-2026

Hosted by
$3,900 Value: Experience the ultimate fishing adventure at Ballard’s Resort on Lake of the Woods, Minnesota. Enjoy three nights of lodging and two full days of guided walleye fishing for up to six people.
This certificate is non-transferable and not for resale. Groups with more than six will incur additional charges.
Valid for the Summer 2026 season – certificate redeemable from May 8, 2026, through October 15, 2026. Raffle date: 1/22/26
$500 Value: Enjoy an unforgettable golf experience at The Pinery Country Club in beautiful Parker, Colorado. This exclusive package includes 18 holes of championship golf for four players, complete with cart and range balls.
Surrounded by stunning mountain views and pristine fairways, The Pinery offers a private club atmosphere and top-tier course conditions that make every swing memorable.
Valid Tuesday–Thursday after 10:00 AM only. Tee times subject to availability.
$1,500 Value: An unforgettable dining experience for up to 20 guests, hosted by Jackie Brown of Blessed Bites. Enjoy a private, chef-prepared evening of delicious food, laughter, and luxury. Valid only May 2026-July 2026
$650 Value: Elevate your look with nano brow micropigmentation, an advanced technique that creates ultra-fine, individual hair strokes to enhance shape, fullness, and symmetry. This service delivers a soft, natural, feathered brow that adds dimension and definition without the harshness of traditional microblading.
Performed by Lea Curry at Article Hair in Englewood, Colorado, this highly sought-after treatment is perfect for anyone wanting effortlessly beautiful brows that frame the face and simplify their daily routine.
$135 Value: Watch the Denver Pioneers battle the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs on January 30, 2026! Enjoy two great seats together in Row 21, Seats 7 and 8—the perfect night out for college-hockey fans.
$400 Value: Celebrate life’s sweetest moments with a custom luxury cake handcrafted by Jackie Brown of Blessed Bites — a delicious centerpiece for any occasion. Valid only May 2026-July 2026
$500 Value: Transform your space with three hours of personalized design expertise from Designer Erin Boedeker—perfect for a room refresh or remodel planning.
$500 Value: Jump-start your fitness and mindset goals with one-on-one virtual coaching for a full month led by certified coach Tonya Krueger.
$100 Value: Indulge in a rejuvenating experience at Innerbloom Med Spa in Littleton, CO, where skilled RN Jackie Lee provides personalized treatments including injectables, fillers, weight-loss support, and wellness care. This voucher can be applied toward any service—the perfect way to refresh, restore, and feel your best.
$140 Value: Gather your crew for the ultimate family night in! Enjoy dinner from Bruno’s Kitchen in Littleton with a $50 gift card, then break out a mix of timeless and new favorites: Monopoly Bremont Edition, Clue, Sorry!, Trapball, and Skee Ball tabletop arcade. From laughs to friendly competition, this basket brings the f)n — and the food — to your next cozy night at home!
$415 Value: Stay cool and cozy with a Hydro Flask Carry Out Soft Cooler (20L) Hydro Flask Wide Mouth insulated mug, Rockies hoodie Size M, snack box, Yellow Crocs size M2/W4 (Big Kid Size 4), Purple Leopard Crocs size J5 (Women's 7), inflatable table hockey for the pool, and reusable Starbucks straws.
$365 Value: Treat both of you to a day of self-care and style! He’ll enjoy a $150 Scissors & Scotch Gift Card, combining precision barbering with a relaxed lounge atmosphere and a complimentary cocktail, whiskey, coffee, or beer. She’ll receive a professional haircut, color consultation, and premium hair-care products ($215 value) from Tera Pagador at Flicker & Finch Salon in Evergreen, Colorado—a full beauty refresh in the heart of the mountains.
Redeemable at any Scissors & Scotch location.
Women’s services valid only with stylist Tera Pagador at Flicker & Finch Salon, Evergreen CO.
$280 Value: Keep your food and drinks perfectly chilled with this RTIC 52 QT Ultra-Light Wheeled Cooler in sleek white. Designed for effortless transport, maximum ice retention, and durability—ideal for camping, tailgates, lake days, and every Colorado adventure.
$450 Value: Whether you’re camping in the mountains, boating on the lake, or relaxing by the fire, this pack has you covered! Stay cool with an RTIC soft cooler, sip in style with a Stanley tumbler, and bring the fun with a full lineup of fan-favorite games like Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, Skip-Bo, Battleship, and more. The perfect bundle for lake days, camp trips, or cozy nights.
$250 Value: Everything you need to reset, recharge, and recover! Includes a massage gun, TENS/EMS therapy device, compression socks, resistance bands, sport steamers, and more — perfect for athletes and wellness enthusiasts alike.
$375 Value: A four-piece CBD-infused self-care set featuring the Skin Kushion™ Clay Mask, Soothing Scalp & Hair Serum, Body Oil, and Body Butter. A premium wellness experience designed to relax, restore, and hydrate from head to toe.
$300 Value: Begin your path toward a healthier, more confident you with one month of GLP-1 weight-loss support from Innerbloom Med Spa in Littleton, CO. This package includes an initial consultation, personalized wellness guidance, and your first month’s starter dose. Disclaimer: Must be medically eligible and approved by RN to begin GLP-1 therapy. Offer covers the starting dose for month 1 only.
$375 Value: Custom Tennessee Volunteers jersey autographed by legendary quarterback Peyton Manning. A perfect collectible for any football fan! (Note: No certificate of authenticity provided.) Raffle date: 2/1
$355 Value: Celebrate game day Colorado-style! Includes a Rockies/Avalanche hoodie Size S, Hydro Flask cooler and tumbler, fun party games, and more — the ultimate tailgate setup.
$175 Value: Treat yourself — or the guy who has everything — to the ultimate grooming upgrade at Article Hair in Englewood, Colorado. This premium experience includes a precision men’s haircut, classic straight razor shave, and rejuvenating mini facial designed to refresh the skin and elevate your entire look.
Performed by Lacey P., expert stylist and grooming specialist, this service blends modern barbering with spa-level care for a polished, confident finish.
$480 Value: Full interior and exterior detailing performed at your home or office by Mountain Side Detail. Your vehicle will look showroom-new!
$500 Value: Stay road-ready with four premium oil changes, each including a complete vehicle inspection courtesy of Elite Imports.
$440 Value: Capture your senior year in style with a personalized photoshoot by Maria Tripodi of Tripodi Photography. This package includes a full professional session, expertly edited images, and a sleek 7-inch digital photo frame to proudly display your favorite memories. A timeless keepsake for this unforgettable milestone!
$375 Value: Capture life’s most meaningful moments with a professional photoshoot by Lindsay Small of Small World Photography. Includes a personalized session, expert editing, and an online gallery to select your favorite images. Perfect for families, seniors, or special occasions!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!