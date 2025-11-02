Littleton Hockey 14UAA Team's Annual Raffle 2025-2026

$3,900 Value: Experience the ultimate fishing adventure at Ballard’s Resort on Lake of the Woods, Minnesota. Enjoy three nights of lodging and two full days of guided walleye fishing for up to six people.

This certificate is non-transferable and not for resale. Groups with more than six will incur additional charges.

Valid for the Summer 2026 season – certificate redeemable from May 8, 2026, through October 15, 2026. Raffle date: 1/22/26