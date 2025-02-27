Aspen-abuse Support & Prevention Education Network
About this event
Sales closed
Friday Night LIV Pride 2025 Silent Auction
One Hour Portrait Session with Chloe Nostrant
$200
Starting bid
Chloe Nostrant is a multi talented artist and photographer, she has a unique eye for the MT landscape and brings new light to all of her subjects. With a keen eye for lighting and juxtaposition she tells a story with all of her photos that feels fresh, but also, wears the history of its subjects. A portrait session with her could mean new professional head shots, or creating images to make memories for you and your loved ones. Whatever the case Chloe is a portrait experience you won’t want to miss! Check out more of her work on a Instagram @chloenostrant!
*** If you are the winner of this Auction item at the end of the show, please head to the silent auction table to pick up your item or be informed on where to pick it up outside of the event!
Chloe Nostrant is a multi talented artist and photographer, she has a unique eye for the MT landscape and brings new light to all of her subjects. With a keen eye for lighting and juxtaposition she tells a story with all of her photos that feels fresh, but also, wears the history of its subjects. A portrait session with her could mean new professional head shots, or creating images to make memories for you and your loved ones. Whatever the case Chloe is a portrait experience you won’t want to miss! Check out more of her work on a Instagram @chloenostrant!
*** If you are the winner of this Auction item at the end of the show, please head to the silent auction table to pick up your item or be informed on where to pick it up outside of the event!
$150 Tattoo Gift Certificate from L Kealoha Tattoo
$50
Starting bid
L Kealoha Tattoos is a product of local artist Latascha Diaz. Latascha specializes in fine line tattoos, but has the depth of knowledge to accommodate a variety of tattoo styles! Located at her new home on Main Street here in Livingston she is easily accessible and has online booking to make your experience booking a tattoo as smooth and painless as possible. You can check out more of her work on Instagram @lkealohatattoo!
*** If you are the winner of this Auction item at the end of the show, please head to the silent auction table to pick up your item or be informed on where to pick it up outside of the event!
L Kealoha Tattoos is a product of local artist Latascha Diaz. Latascha specializes in fine line tattoos, but has the depth of knowledge to accommodate a variety of tattoo styles! Located at her new home on Main Street here in Livingston she is easily accessible and has online booking to make your experience booking a tattoo as smooth and painless as possible. You can check out more of her work on Instagram @lkealohatattoo!
*** If you are the winner of this Auction item at the end of the show, please head to the silent auction table to pick up your item or be informed on where to pick it up outside of the event!
Original Oil Paintings by Jane Shehan
$40
Starting bid
Original oil paintings by local artist, Jane Sheehan. This set includes four micro oil paintings, including such works as ‘Lazy Milk Cows’ (her very first painting!), and ‘The Smell of the Pines’. This set includes four micro oil paintings total. Check them out at our silent auction table to get a closer look!
*** If you are the winner of this Auction item at the end of the show, please head to the silent auction table to pick up your item or be informed on where to pick it up outside of the event!
Original oil paintings by local artist, Jane Sheehan. This set includes four micro oil paintings, including such works as ‘Lazy Milk Cows’ (her very first painting!), and ‘The Smell of the Pines’. This set includes four micro oil paintings total. Check them out at our silent auction table to get a closer look!
*** If you are the winner of this Auction item at the end of the show, please head to the silent auction table to pick up your item or be informed on where to pick it up outside of the event!
Cathouse Candles Gift Basket
$40
Starting bid
Cathouse Candles is a scent staple of MT, from a beloved friend of the LPC. Self described as a ‘crazy cat lady’ making candles in the Last Best Place, Whitney creates candles that are well known and distributed across the state! This gift basket includes a variety of handmade candles of various sizes, and candle melts which have a variety of uses! Check out Whitney and her felines on Instagram @cathousecandles!
*** If you are the winner of this Auction item at the end of the show, please head to the silent auction table to pick up your item or be informed on where to pick it up outside of the event!
Cathouse Candles is a scent staple of MT, from a beloved friend of the LPC. Self described as a ‘crazy cat lady’ making candles in the Last Best Place, Whitney creates candles that are well known and distributed across the state! This gift basket includes a variety of handmade candles of various sizes, and candle melts which have a variety of uses! Check out Whitney and her felines on Instagram @cathousecandles!
*** If you are the winner of this Auction item at the end of the show, please head to the silent auction table to pick up your item or be informed on where to pick it up outside of the event!
Reed Lehman Original Pottery Dish
$30
Starting bid
Reed Lehman is a renowned artist and ceramist from McLeod Montana. His pieces are known for their vibrant colors and unique style. This piece is a lovely addition to any eclectic ceramics collection!
*** If you are the winner of this Auction item at the end of the show, please head to the silent auction table to pick up your item or be informed on where to pick it up outside of the event!
Reed Lehman is a renowned artist and ceramist from McLeod Montana. His pieces are known for their vibrant colors and unique style. This piece is a lovely addition to any eclectic ceramics collection!
*** If you are the winner of this Auction item at the end of the show, please head to the silent auction table to pick up your item or be informed on where to pick it up outside of the event!
Westward & Miserable
$20
Starting bid
Westward & Miserable is a picture book of sorts – a collection of paintings and stories gathered from writer and artist John Henry Haseltine’s gallery exhibitions in Livingston, Montana. It’s part regional history, part folklore, part Western mythology, but mostly it’s a book of lies … lies equally benevolent as they are pernicious.
“Sly, precise and remarkable. Haseltine [it seems] has produced this somewhat phenomenal book with no marketing strategy beyond launching a single copy into the ocean, hoping it washes up on a remote shore and generates a cargo cult.” –Rich Hall, comedian, SNL alum, & author of Nailing It!: Tales from the Comedy Frontier
*** If you are the winner of this Auction item at the end of the show, please head to the silent auction table to pick up your item or be informed on where to pick it up outside of the event!
Westward & Miserable is a picture book of sorts – a collection of paintings and stories gathered from writer and artist John Henry Haseltine’s gallery exhibitions in Livingston, Montana. It’s part regional history, part folklore, part Western mythology, but mostly it’s a book of lies … lies equally benevolent as they are pernicious.
“Sly, precise and remarkable. Haseltine [it seems] has produced this somewhat phenomenal book with no marketing strategy beyond launching a single copy into the ocean, hoping it washes up on a remote shore and generates a cargo cult.” –Rich Hall, comedian, SNL alum, & author of Nailing It!: Tales from the Comedy Frontier
*** If you are the winner of this Auction item at the end of the show, please head to the silent auction table to pick up your item or be informed on where to pick it up outside of the event!
$100 Gift Certificate
$40
Starting bid
A local favorite and adamant supporter of the LPC we love to list Campione each year in our silent auction!
“Our core menu features local proteins, pastas and seasonal vegetable dishes, along with fresh baked-goods, Roman-Style pizzas and sandwiches for brunch. An ever changing variety of seasonal specials complement these staples, keeping the dining experience vibrant and dynamic.
We believe eating well should not be reserved solely for special occasions, but that real food from real ingredients is an integral part of daily life.”
*** If you are the winner of this Auction item at the end of the show, please head to the silent auction table to pick up your item or be informed on where to pick it up outside of the event!
A local favorite and adamant supporter of the LPC we love to list Campione each year in our silent auction!
“Our core menu features local proteins, pastas and seasonal vegetable dishes, along with fresh baked-goods, Roman-Style pizzas and sandwiches for brunch. An ever changing variety of seasonal specials complement these staples, keeping the dining experience vibrant and dynamic.
We believe eating well should not be reserved solely for special occasions, but that real food from real ingredients is an integral part of daily life.”
*** If you are the winner of this Auction item at the end of the show, please head to the silent auction table to pick up your item or be informed on where to pick it up outside of the event!
5LB Bag of Coffee from Yellowstone Coffee Roasters
$30
Starting bid
A local family owned and operated business! They approach their craft with a relentless desire to source, roast, and brew only the most extraordinary coffees from around the globe.
*** If you are the winner of this Auction item at the end of the show, please head to the silent auction table to pick up your item or be informed on where to pick it up outside of the event!
A local family owned and operated business! They approach their craft with a relentless desire to source, roast, and brew only the most extraordinary coffees from around the globe.
*** If you are the winner of this Auction item at the end of the show, please head to the silent auction table to pick up your item or be informed on where to pick it up outside of the event!
1 Hour Portrait Session with Ri Mason Photography
$100
Starting bid
Ri Mason is a beloved friend and supporter of the LPC, read about her photography practice below!:
I believe portrait sessions should be effortless and enjoyable, like catching up with friends. My aim is to create a relaxed
atmosphere filled with laughter and authentic moments.
I'm passionate about photography for its light, colors, and textures, but what I value most are the genuine stories and connections we create.
As a queer, inclusive photographer, I proudly support the 2SLGBTQIA+, BIPOC, and neurodivergent communities.
*** If you are the winner of this Auction item at the end of the show, please head to the silent auction table to pick up your item or be informed on where to pick it up outside of the event!
Ri Mason is a beloved friend and supporter of the LPC, read about her photography practice below!:
I believe portrait sessions should be effortless and enjoyable, like catching up with friends. My aim is to create a relaxed
atmosphere filled with laughter and authentic moments.
I'm passionate about photography for its light, colors, and textures, but what I value most are the genuine stories and connections we create.
As a queer, inclusive photographer, I proudly support the 2SLGBTQIA+, BIPOC, and neurodivergent communities.
*** If you are the winner of this Auction item at the end of the show, please head to the silent auction table to pick up your item or be informed on where to pick it up outside of the event!
Three pairs of Montana Beerings!
$30
Starting bid
Years ago, her middle sister made earrings out of pop cans at the local farmer’s market, and Lexi co-opted the idea (with permission!) during COVID, crafting "Beerings" to stay sane. The project has grown into a way to connect people with Montana's amazing breweries - kind of like an inside joke for true beer lovers. Head to our Silent Auction table to take a closer look!
*** If you are the winner of this Auction item at the end of the show, please head to the silent auction table to pick up your item or be informed on where to pick it up outside of the event!
Years ago, her middle sister made earrings out of pop cans at the local farmer’s market, and Lexi co-opted the idea (with permission!) during COVID, crafting "Beerings" to stay sane. The project has grown into a way to connect people with Montana's amazing breweries - kind of like an inside joke for true beer lovers. Head to our Silent Auction table to take a closer look!
*** If you are the winner of this Auction item at the end of the show, please head to the silent auction table to pick up your item or be informed on where to pick it up outside of the event!
Sparkling Rosé Kit from Brooklyn Brew Shop
$30
Starting bid
Generously donated by Cactus Blossom collective!
A fun DIY you might not have tried before, from Brooklyn Brew Company! A fun an funky shop in NYC whose goal is to get everyone brewing and making their own adult beverages by simplifying the processes without dumbing them down!
“Erica Shea and Stephen Valand are the owners and founders of Brooklyn Brew Shop, which has been featured in The New York Times, Food & Wine, Real Simple, New York Magazine, The Wall Street Journal, and Live with Regis & Kelly. Erica and Stephen have been named to Forbes 30 Under 30 and have appeared on BrewDogs, The Cooking Channel, Fox Business, and ABC News. As beer authorities, the couple has taught classes for Etsy, Stone Barns Center, Beer Bloggers Conference, South by Southwest Interactive, and the American Museum of Natural History and served as lecturers and judges for beer making contests.”
*** If you are the winner of this Auction item at the end of the show, please head to the silent auction table to pick up your item or be informed on where to pick it up outside of the event!
Generously donated by Cactus Blossom collective!
A fun DIY you might not have tried before, from Brooklyn Brew Company! A fun an funky shop in NYC whose goal is to get everyone brewing and making their own adult beverages by simplifying the processes without dumbing them down!
“Erica Shea and Stephen Valand are the owners and founders of Brooklyn Brew Shop, which has been featured in The New York Times, Food & Wine, Real Simple, New York Magazine, The Wall Street Journal, and Live with Regis & Kelly. Erica and Stephen have been named to Forbes 30 Under 30 and have appeared on BrewDogs, The Cooking Channel, Fox Business, and ABC News. As beer authorities, the couple has taught classes for Etsy, Stone Barns Center, Beer Bloggers Conference, South by Southwest Interactive, and the American Museum of Natural History and served as lecturers and judges for beer making contests.”
*** If you are the winner of this Auction item at the end of the show, please head to the silent auction table to pick up your item or be informed on where to pick it up outside of the event!
TWO 90 Minute Massages - Crazy Woman Massage
$150
Starting bid
Ellie Becker is an experienced wild land firefighter and massage therapist. She has experienced and witnessed the benefits of massage as preventative care as well as to help restore the body to perform at its peak. The massage techniques she uses target the fascia and muscles to help keep the body in proper alignment. This allows the body to move efficiently without pain, sustain less stress and injury, and heal from injuries more quickly. She tends to work slowly and deeply. Which allows her to work with the deeper tissues without pain as well as to calm the nervous system so your body and mind can relax and release tension and anxiety.
*** If you are the winner of this Auction item at the end of the show, please head to the silent auction table to pick up your item or be informed on where to pick it up outside of the event!
Ellie Becker is an experienced wild land firefighter and massage therapist. She has experienced and witnessed the benefits of massage as preventative care as well as to help restore the body to perform at its peak. The massage techniques she uses target the fascia and muscles to help keep the body in proper alignment. This allows the body to move efficiently without pain, sustain less stress and injury, and heal from injuries more quickly. She tends to work slowly and deeply. Which allows her to work with the deeper tissues without pain as well as to calm the nervous system so your body and mind can relax and release tension and anxiety.
*** If you are the winner of this Auction item at the end of the show, please head to the silent auction table to pick up your item or be informed on where to pick it up outside of the event!
Yellowstone Farmstead CSA Season Membership
$100
Starting bid
Farm-Fresh, Fierce, and Full of Flavor
Get your hands on a CSA from Yellowstone Farmstead & Sugah Beet Farm—aka your new favorite source for ridiculously good produce and ridiculously good vibes. Twice a month, you’ll score a haul of seasonal, high-quality veggies: some weird and wonderful, some tried-and-true, all grown with love (and probably a little pride)
Your farmer will drop it off like a normal person, or you can come out to the farm and harvest it yourself like the earthy, glamorous farmhand you were clearly born to be. Bring friends. Take selfies. We’ll cheer you on. We want you here.
Your bid supports local farms, affordable housing for the folks powering small businesses, the Livingston Pride Coalition, and the fiercest drag show this side of the Yellowstone.
Eat local. Slay seasonal. Support the community.
*** If you are the winner of this Auction item at the end of the show, please head to the silent auction table to pick up your item or be informed on where to pick it up outside of the event!
Farm-Fresh, Fierce, and Full of Flavor
Get your hands on a CSA from Yellowstone Farmstead & Sugah Beet Farm—aka your new favorite source for ridiculously good produce and ridiculously good vibes. Twice a month, you’ll score a haul of seasonal, high-quality veggies: some weird and wonderful, some tried-and-true, all grown with love (and probably a little pride)
Your farmer will drop it off like a normal person, or you can come out to the farm and harvest it yourself like the earthy, glamorous farmhand you were clearly born to be. Bring friends. Take selfies. We’ll cheer you on. We want you here.
Your bid supports local farms, affordable housing for the folks powering small businesses, the Livingston Pride Coalition, and the fiercest drag show this side of the Yellowstone.
Eat local. Slay seasonal. Support the community.
*** If you are the winner of this Auction item at the end of the show, please head to the silent auction table to pick up your item or be informed on where to pick it up outside of the event!
Sacha Davidson Handmade Glass Set
$50
Starting bid
Made by local glass artist Sacha Davidson, this set includes four handmade glasses in pink and blue. Made to resemble the colors of the Trans flag! 🏳️⚧️
Check out our Silent Auction table to get a closer look!
*** If you are the winner of this Auction item at the end of the show, please head to the silent auction table to pick up your item or be informed on where to pick it up outside of the event!
Made by local glass artist Sacha Davidson, this set includes four handmade glasses in pink and blue. Made to resemble the colors of the Trans flag! 🏳️⚧️
Check out our Silent Auction table to get a closer look!
*** If you are the winner of this Auction item at the end of the show, please head to the silent auction table to pick up your item or be informed on where to pick it up outside of the event!
“Puttin’ the Cunt in Country” Tee by Hilary Honadel
$30
Starting bid
A badass tee, by a badass babe. Need we say more? Hilary Honadel is a local artist who works in multiple mediums, but this design might be one of my favorites, when she’s not creating amazing prints depicting the multifaceted feeling of being a woman. She’s hanging with her daughter, or working at Cactus Blossom Collective. Go give her a follow to see more of her art @hilaryhonadel!
*** If you are the winner of this Auction item at the end of the show, please head to the silent auction table to pick up your item or be informed on where to pick it up outside of the event!
A badass tee, by a badass babe. Need we say more? Hilary Honadel is a local artist who works in multiple mediums, but this design might be one of my favorites, when she’s not creating amazing prints depicting the multifaceted feeling of being a woman. She’s hanging with her daughter, or working at Cactus Blossom Collective. Go give her a follow to see more of her art @hilaryhonadel!
*** If you are the winner of this Auction item at the end of the show, please head to the silent auction table to pick up your item or be informed on where to pick it up outside of the event!
Glass Flowers Arrangement by Sacha Davidson
$50
Starting bid
A gorgeous handmade glass flower arrangement made by local glass artist Sacha Davidson.
Head over to our Silent Auction table to take a closer look!
*** If you are the winner of this Auction item at the end of the show, please head to the silent auction table to pick up your item or be informed on where to pick it up outside of the event!
A gorgeous handmade glass flower arrangement made by local glass artist Sacha Davidson.
Head over to our Silent Auction table to take a closer look!
*** If you are the winner of this Auction item at the end of the show, please head to the silent auction table to pick up your item or be informed on where to pick it up outside of the event!
Four Tickets to a 2025 Season Show at Shane Leilani Center
$60
Starting bid
This packages includes two vouchers, for two tickets (Four tickets total!) to a 2025 Season Show at the Shane Leilani Center for the Arts. Reservations must be made, and are subject to availability. Vouchers include information to book your reservations!
*** If you are the winner of this Auction item at the end of the show, please head to the silent auction table to pick up your item or be informed on where to pick it up outside of the event!
This packages includes two vouchers, for two tickets (Four tickets total!) to a 2025 Season Show at the Shane Leilani Center for the Arts. Reservations must be made, and are subject to availability. Vouchers include information to book your reservations!
*** If you are the winner of this Auction item at the end of the show, please head to the silent auction table to pick up your item or be informed on where to pick it up outside of the event!
Glass Blown Cowboy Hats by Berlynn Johnson aka Mama B
$80
Starting bid
The rootin’ tootinest little pieces of home decor you’ve ever seen! Made by our beloved Mama B, this pair of glass cowboy hats serves an eclectic piece of home decor. Give her a flip and she can also be used as an ashtray for you next gardening session! Head on over to our Silent Auction table to take a closer look!
*** If you are the winner of this Auction item at the end of the show, please head to the silent auction table to pick up your item or be informed on where to pick it up outside of the event!
The rootin’ tootinest little pieces of home decor you’ve ever seen! Made by our beloved Mama B, this pair of glass cowboy hats serves an eclectic piece of home decor. Give her a flip and she can also be used as an ashtray for you next gardening session! Head on over to our Silent Auction table to take a closer look!
*** If you are the winner of this Auction item at the end of the show, please head to the silent auction table to pick up your item or be informed on where to pick it up outside of the event!
John Bastos Original Wood Etching
$150
Starting bid
Generously Donated by Jenn Carrol. This unique piece would make a fabulous addition to any art collection!
*** If you are the winner of this Auction item at the end of the show, please head to the silent auction table to pick up your item or be informed on where to pick it up outside of the event!
Generously Donated by Jenn Carrol. This unique piece would make a fabulous addition to any art collection!
*** If you are the winner of this Auction item at the end of the show, please head to the silent auction table to pick up your item or be informed on where to pick it up outside of the event!
Steep Tea Gift Basket
$40
Starting bid
This basket includes a lovely new tea mug to add to your collection, several variety’s of tea, and more!
*** If you are the winner of this Auction item at the end of the show, please head to the silent auction table to pick up your item or be informed on where to pick it up outside of the event!
This basket includes a lovely new tea mug to add to your collection, several variety’s of tea, and more!
*** If you are the winner of this Auction item at the end of the show, please head to the silent auction table to pick up your item or be informed on where to pick it up outside of the event!
Neurogen Brain Balancing Sessions with Vanessa Kurtz
$150
Starting bid
This package includes three neurofeedback sessions with Vanessa Kurtz. Neurogen Brain Balancing is a high-performance neurofeedback therapy (HPN). It is a drug-free alternative treatment that improves neurological health and targets the root cause of mental health challenges such as Depression, Anxiety, PTSD, ADHD, Insomnia, Brain Fog, and more. We use a gentle form of brain stimulation in combination with electroencephalography (EEG), a clinical tool used to measure and modulate the electrical activity of neurons within the brain. To learn more go to limitlessholistics.com and head to her frequently asked questions!
*** If you are the winner of this Auction item at the end of the show, please head to the silent auction table to pick up your item or be informed on where to pick it up outside of the event!
This package includes three neurofeedback sessions with Vanessa Kurtz. Neurogen Brain Balancing is a high-performance neurofeedback therapy (HPN). It is a drug-free alternative treatment that improves neurological health and targets the root cause of mental health challenges such as Depression, Anxiety, PTSD, ADHD, Insomnia, Brain Fog, and more. We use a gentle form of brain stimulation in combination with electroencephalography (EEG), a clinical tool used to measure and modulate the electrical activity of neurons within the brain. To learn more go to limitlessholistics.com and head to her frequently asked questions!
*** If you are the winner of this Auction item at the end of the show, please head to the silent auction table to pick up your item or be informed on where to pick it up outside of the event!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!