Live And Love Ministries' Silent Art Auction - Butterfly Festival 2025

Handmade butterfly from vintage jewelry and buttons. Made by local artist Kelly Madewell.

Size: 10.5 x 10.5 inches





Retail value - $50





About Kelly...





I'm Kelly Madewell, Jewel artist. I don't make jewelry. I make art from jewelry, vintage jewelry. I'm a Chattanooga native, lived here my entire life. I'm married and have two daughters and two lovely granddaughters, our joy. I think my creativity came from my parents. My dad was a homebuilder/developer and my mother was an interior designer. They were both visionaries in their craft.





I love needlework, embroidery, and vintage buttons. This led me to my jewel art. I was stringing buttons and embroidering tea towels when I was 6 years old, thanks to my grandmothers. Several years ago I made button creations and sold my wares in a small shop in East Brainerd. My daughter suggested I try jewelry instead of buttons. The first piece was a Christmas Tree. It sold before I even hung it in my booth. I had orders for eight more in two days. At this time I asked God to bless this endeavor if it was what I should do. He did and He continues to do so.





Currently, you can find my work at Vinterest Hixson and Trestle Side Antiques in Ringgold and online through my Broken and Beautiful page. I ship nationwide. Every piece is an original. I draw most of my own designs and use vintage and not so vintage jewelry. I also do commissioned pieces, most of which are from family jewelry. This is a great way to enjoy family heirlooms in your home decor.