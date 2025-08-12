Live And Love Ministries' Silent Art Auction - Butterfly Festival 2025

Hosted by
Starting bid
Photography printed on metal by Doug Busby.
Size: 16 x 24 inches
Retail value - $300
About Doug Busby -
Born and raised in the Midwest, photography was always a fascination. Starting with film and graduated to digital when it first came on the scene.
I am a natural light photographer with a passion for landscape, wildlife and travel photography. I travel as often as possible capturing nature and wildlife moments. Knowing not everyone is blessed with seeing these sights in person, I want to share my work with the world. I continue to expand my knowledge of equipment, technique and those special places to photograph.
I have photographed landscape, wildlife and fauna in 50 states and 3 countries and found great enjoyment with Studio Photography in the Studio in Kansas City.
Published in numerous magazines and having received many awards maybe the most gratifying is teaching photography and being a photo guide and watching people fall into the world of Photography.
To see more of Doug's work, visit:
Starting bid
Handmade butterfly from vintage jewelry and buttons. Made by local artist Kelly Madewell.
Size: 10.5 x 10.5 inches
Retail value - $50
About Kelly...
I'm Kelly Madewell, Jewel artist. I don't make jewelry. I make art from jewelry, vintage jewelry. I'm a Chattanooga native, lived here my entire life. I'm married and have two daughters and two lovely granddaughters, our joy. I think my creativity came from my parents. My dad was a homebuilder/developer and my mother was an interior designer. They were both visionaries in their craft.
I love needlework, embroidery, and vintage buttons. This led me to my jewel art. I was stringing buttons and embroidering tea towels when I was 6 years old, thanks to my grandmothers. Several years ago I made button creations and sold my wares in a small shop in East Brainerd. My daughter suggested I try jewelry instead of buttons. The first piece was a Christmas Tree. It sold before I even hung it in my booth. I had orders for eight more in two days. At this time I asked God to bless this endeavor if it was what I should do. He did and He continues to do so.
Currently, you can find my work at Vinterest Hixson and Trestle Side Antiques in Ringgold and online through my Broken and Beautiful page. I ship nationwide. Every piece is an original. I draw most of my own designs and use vintage and not so vintage jewelry. I also do commissioned pieces, most of which are from family jewelry. This is a great way to enjoy family heirlooms in your home decor.
Starting bid
Original art from Christa Parodi.
Size: 11.75 x 11.75 inches
Retail value - $200
About Christa …
I create and facilitate from my sunlit porch in Central Florida where creativity and connection come alive.
As an artist and life consultant, I curate an experience for you that invites you to be curious and kind towards yourself.
I facilitate small groups, offer one on one sessions, host workshops and create original art. With prompts, play and paint … a space to be seen, heard and understood is gently cultivated.
You’re worth it! You really are.
Let’s connect!
Instagram: christaparodi
Starting bid
Original art from Christa Parodi.
Size: 11.75 x 11.75 inches
Retail value - $200
Starting bid
Original art from Rachel Carter.
Size: 18 x 24 inches
Retail value - $200
About Rachel...
My name is Rachel Carter. I love the freedom and joy of creating with Jesus and how art can speak to a person's heart. Paint splatters, texture, lots of layers, this is what I love and what's found on a lot of my pieces! The joys of my life are my husband Jacob and our two boys Jer and Judah. We spend a lot of time in our art room, drawing, painting, and worshipping.
Starting bid
Original art from April Frazier
Size: 12 x 12 inches
Retail value - $150
About April...
April is a Chattanooga-based artist who enjoys the challenge of developing custom pieces applying a diverse range of mediums. A bit of a vagabond, she finds connection through shared stories and experiences, often centered around the creative process. This particular artwork contains a mix of style and textures, leaning into the play between paper, saturated gouache, and colorful acrylic paints, with delicate hand drawn details. Can you find the hidden messages included in this composition?
Starting bid
Original art from Jennifer Carter
Size: 20 x 30 inches
Retail value - $150
About Jennifer...
Jennifer Carter spends weekdays helping people see better—and in her spare time, she enjoys capturing everyday moments through photography. As an optometrist with photography as a hobby, she believes that life looks best when it's in focus (pun fully intended). Whether it's adjusting a prescription or adjusting a lens, Jennifer is all about blending a love for detail, people, and perspective.
Starting bid
Original art from Meagan Brooker
Size: 30 x 40 inches
Retail value - $900
About Meagan...
Meagan Brooker, artist and art educator, is the Assistant Director of Fine Arts at Wesleyan School in Peachtree Corners, Georgia and teaches high school art classes. In between semesters, Meagan does freelance and commissioned artwork and photography. Her artwork explores hope and spirituality in our environment. Inspired by natural imagery and the expression of it, she uses gestural movements to capture the ephemerality of motion and emotion by creating loads of texture and color. Her work conveys a sense of spirituality and peace that encourages the viewer to search for their own.
Starting bid
Original art from Andrea McGuirt
Size: 10 x 20 inches
Retail value - $200
There is something so special about the sky. At sunrise the earth is awakened with colors that welcome us to breathe in new mercies. At sunset the big orange ball fades into the horizon and we again breathe in the majesty of heaven as the day closes; giving thanks for one more day. God meets me in the sky. He warms me and settles me with His presence. The beauty of His handiwork establishes peace in my soul and reminds me He is always with me.
May I always be consumed with the Creator of all things rather than created things.
Starting bid
Original art from Lesley Austin
Size: 14.5 x 18 inches
Retail value - $100
About Lesley...
A passionate artist and educator, Lesley Austin holds a Bachelor's and Master's degrees in art and design. After a successful career as a textile designer in the home furnishings industry, she has spent over 20 years painting original art and teaching art classes. A believer in encouraging creativity, Lesley helps children discover their unique, God-given talents. In addition to her teaching and extensive volunteer work, she has taught art on mission trips around the world. As a wife and mother of four boys, she loves, living and serving in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Starting bid
Original art from Billy Weeks
Size: 17 x 22 inches
Retail value - $500
About Billy...
Billy Weeks has worked as a journalist for over 40 years. His career started with the Chattanooga Times in 1984 as a staff photographer. In 1995, he became the Photo Team Leader, and in 1999 he was named Director of Photography/Graphics at The Chattanooga Times Free Press and in 2010 he became an independent documentary photographer working in many countries.
As a photojournalist, Weeks has covered assignments that range from the World Series to small villages in Central America and Asia. In 2016, he was honored to give. TEDx talk "Two Views in Documentary Photography". In 2016, 2021, 2022, and 2024, his sports photographs were awarded top honors in Pictures of the Year International. His photographs were selected as an award of Excellence for editorial photography in the Communication Arts Photography Annual three times. Additionally, he has won the Gordon Parks International Photography award twice. He was awarded the Freedom of Information award from the Associated Press and over fifty awards for photojournalism. His photographs on baseball in the Dominican Republic and Central America was featured by CNN and Photography District News. His work has been exhibited at the New America Foundation in New York City, Hunter Museum of American Art, Art of Photography Show, Slow Exposures, South x Southeast, and several universities.
Weeks is also an Associate Lecturer in Communication at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and adjunct instructor in photojournalism at Southern Adventists University. He has been a visiting speaker at many Universities and a presenter of photojournalism at many workshops. He believes that not only should journalists cover their assignment, but should also give something back to their profession. Today he lives in Ringgold, Georgia with his wife and a dog named Maggie.
Starting bid
Original art from Danny Carter
Size: 9 x 11 inches
Retail value - $100
About Danny...
My name is Danny Carter. I am a retired teacher/coach. I am also the grandfather of Katie Beth Carter. I am a collector of vintage marbles. Additionally, I create framed art with those marbles. Two of those framed arts are BUTTERFLIES. They are 9x11 and can be hung as wall art or stand alone art on
a table/or mantle.
Starting bid
Original art from Danny Carter
Size: 9 x 11 inches
Retail value - $100
