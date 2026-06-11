Hosted by

Central Virginia Chapter, Association Of The United States Army Inc

About this event

Live and Silent Auction Sales

6000 Dominion Club Dr

Glen Allen, VA 23059, USA

LA - Michael Keith Ember Wood Putters, USA Wood Putter
Pay what you can
LA - Bardstown Bourbon and Cigar Valet case.
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Bardstown Bourbon and Cigar Valet case with crystal tumblers, cigars and Bardstown Origin Series B-I-B Fifth of Bourbon

LA - Army Humidor
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Army Humidor with cigars and AUSA etched bottle of JD Gentleman Jack Bourbon

SA - US Army Ember Wood Putter
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Michael Keith Ember Wood Putters, USA Wood Putter 1ea

SA - ACE Hardware Mechanicsville Mystery Bucket of stuff
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ACE Hardware Mechanicsville Mystery Bucket of good stuff

SA - Kobalt 24V battery weed&grass trimmer
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Lowe's Mechanicsville Kobalt 24V battery weed&grass trimmer

SA - Mystery Tote of Stuff
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Lowe's Mechanicsville Mystery Tote of Stuff

SA - USMC Humidor w cigars
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SA - USN Humidor w cigars
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SA - USAF Humidor with cigars
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SA - Dallas Cowboys Jersey
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Dallas Cowboys, Framed autographed DeMarvion Overshown Blue Jersey

SA - 5 ea.Oil change vouchers
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Midas Of Richmond 5 ea. vouchers for Oil Change Service

SA-Blantons Bourbon with USA Flag stainless steel hip flask
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SA - Custom Whiskey barrel stave Armed Forces Cribbage board
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Custom Whiskey barrel stave Armed Forces Cribbage board, cards, and how to play. Provided by NPF Crafts

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