Live and Silent Auction Sales

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Bardstown Bourbon and Cigar Valet case with crystal tumblers, cigars and Bardstown Origin Series B-I-B Fifth of Bourbon
Army Humidor with cigars and AUSA etched bottle of JD Gentleman Jack Bourbon
Michael Keith Ember Wood Putters, USA Wood Putter 1ea
ACE Hardware Mechanicsville Mystery Bucket of good stuff
Lowe's Mechanicsville Kobalt 24V battery weed&grass trimmer
Lowe's Mechanicsville Mystery Tote of Stuff
Dallas Cowboys, Framed autographed DeMarvion Overshown Blue Jersey
Midas Of Richmond 5 ea. vouchers for Oil Change Service
Custom Whiskey barrel stave Armed Forces Cribbage board, cards, and how to play. Provided by NPF Crafts
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