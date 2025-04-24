live auction sales page for Kelli

eventClosed

Private Wine Event at Total Wine & More item
Private Wine Event at Total Wine & More
$200

Treat your friends, family and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people at Total Wine & More. Taste a variety of premium, hand-selected wines during your two-hour class. Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes. Expires 11/1/25. Minimum of 10 attendees required. All attendees must be over 21. Classes cannot be held on holiday weekends or during the last 7 weeks of the year. (valued at $600)
Donuts with Mrs Kurth item
Donuts with Mrs Kurth
$25

Hang out with Mrs. Kurth and enjoy delicious donuts!! This is an exclusive opportunity for your student to enjoy a delicious assortment of donuts with Mrs Kurth at school. It’s not just about the sweet treats—it’s an exciting chance to have a conversation and get to know more about Mrs Kurth in a friendly, laid-back atmosphere. Don’t miss out—raise your paddle and join the fun! (priceless)
Parking Spot item
Parking Spot
$25

Bid for the ultimate convenience of having a prime parking spot right at the front of school! Showing up to school right before it starts? Ensure you son/daughter will have the closest parking spot by winning this auction item. (priceless)
Ride a Zamboni with Mr Puncochar item
Ride a Zamboni with Mr Puncochar
$100

Get ready for a once-in-a-lifetime experience! This live auction item gives you the exclusive chance to ride a Zamboni with one of your favorite teachers, Mr. Puncochar! Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity to create memories that will last a lifetime while supporting a great cause! (priceless)
Kinetico K5-Reverse Osmosis Drinking Water System item
Kinetico K5-Reverse Osmosis Drinking Water System
$1,000

Get ready to take your home's water quality to the next level with the Kinetico K5 Reverse Osmosis Drinking Water System—a top-of-the-line filtration system designed to provide you with the cleanest, purest drinking water right from your tap. This advanced system utilizes multi-stage filtration, removing impurities and contaminants to deliver water that's not only great-tasting but also safe and healthy for you and your family. Donated by Aquarius Home Services. (valued at $3890) Includes basic installation.

