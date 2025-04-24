live auction sales page for Kelli

Treat your friends, family and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people at Total Wine & More. Taste a variety of premium, hand-selected wines during your two-hour class. Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes. Expires 11/1/25. Minimum of 10 attendees required. All attendees must be over 21. Classes cannot be held on holiday weekends or during the last 7 weeks of the year. (valued at $600)
Treat your friends, family and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people at Total Wine & More. Taste a variety of premium, hand-selected wines during your two-hour class. Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes. Expires 11/1/25. Minimum of 10 attendees required. All attendees must be over 21. Classes cannot be held on holiday weekends or during the last 7 weeks of the year. (valued at $600)
Donuts with Mrs Kurth
$25
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Hang out with Mrs. Kurth and enjoy delicious donuts!! This is an exclusive opportunity for your student to enjoy a delicious assortment of donuts with Mrs Kurth at school. It’s not just about the sweet treats—it’s an exciting chance to have a conversation and get to know more about Mrs Kurth in a friendly, laid-back atmosphere. Don’t miss out—raise your paddle and join the fun! (priceless)
Hang out with Mrs. Kurth and enjoy delicious donuts!! This is an exclusive opportunity for your student to enjoy a delicious assortment of donuts with Mrs Kurth at school. It’s not just about the sweet treats—it’s an exciting chance to have a conversation and get to know more about Mrs Kurth in a friendly, laid-back atmosphere. Don’t miss out—raise your paddle and join the fun! (priceless)
Parking Spot
$25
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Bid for the ultimate convenience of having a prime parking spot right at the front of school! Showing up to school right before it starts? Ensure you son/daughter will have the closest parking spot by winning this auction item. (priceless)
Bid for the ultimate convenience of having a prime parking spot right at the front of school! Showing up to school right before it starts? Ensure you son/daughter will have the closest parking spot by winning this auction item. (priceless)
Ride a Zamboni with Mr Puncochar
$100
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Get ready for a once-in-a-lifetime experience! This live auction item gives you the exclusive chance to ride a Zamboni with one of your favorite teachers, Mr. Puncochar! Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity to create memories that will last a lifetime while supporting a great cause! (priceless)
Get ready for a once-in-a-lifetime experience! This live auction item gives you the exclusive chance to ride a Zamboni with one of your favorite teachers, Mr. Puncochar! Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity to create memories that will last a lifetime while supporting a great cause! (priceless)
Kinetico K5-Reverse Osmosis Drinking Water System
$1,000
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Get ready to take your home's water quality to the next level with the Kinetico K5 Reverse Osmosis Drinking Water System—a top-of-the-line filtration system designed to provide you with the cleanest, purest drinking water right from your tap.
This advanced system utilizes multi-stage filtration, removing impurities and contaminants to deliver water that's not only great-tasting but also safe and healthy for you and your family.
Donated by Aquarius Home Services. (valued at $3890) Includes basic installation.
Get ready to take your home's water quality to the next level with the Kinetico K5 Reverse Osmosis Drinking Water System—a top-of-the-line filtration system designed to provide you with the cleanest, purest drinking water right from your tap.
This advanced system utilizes multi-stage filtration, removing impurities and contaminants to deliver water that's not only great-tasting but also safe and healthy for you and your family.
Donated by Aquarius Home Services. (valued at $3890) Includes basic installation.