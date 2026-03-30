Lancaster Parent Teacher Organization

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Lancaster Parent Teacher Organization

About this event

Live Auction 2026

33 Albright Rd

Sterling, MA 01564, USA

PK - Melanson - Tumblin' Tower of Fun
$275

1 left!

PK - Melanson - Backyard Game Night Starter Pack
$150

1 left!

K - Carchidi - Swivel Bookcase
$50

1 left!

K - Podgorni - Keepsake Tray
Pay what you can

1 left!

K - Gragen - Plate full of memories
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1 left!

1st - Martin - Salt, Oil & Summer Nights
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1 left!

1st - Flynn - Oversize Jenga Set
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1 left!

1st - Harris - Pineapples Reading Adventure Tote
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1 left!

2nd - Hanyaloglu - Woodland Whimsey Fingerprint Hedgehog
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1 left!

2nd - LeBlanc - Recipes & Baking Basket
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1 left!

2nd - Linnell - Guess Who…From Grade 2!
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1 left!

2nd - Zecker-Harris - Student-Created Canvas
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1 left!

3rd - Knudson - Heart Squad
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1 left!

3rd - Mattia - Heart Squad
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1 left!

3rd - Wilson - Heart Squad
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1 left!

4th - Gill - Class Chessboard
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1 left!

4th - Primiano - Framed In Time - Vintage Class Collection
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1 left!

4th - Rumbelow - Original Poems & Illustrations Book
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1 left!

4th - Willard - Painted Petals Vase
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1 left!

5th - Connolly - Woven Blanket
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1 left!

5h - Joyce - Star Drawing Collage
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1 left!

5th - Keaney - Student Painted Floral Vase
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1 left!

5th - O'Riorden - Creatures of Creativity Framed Display
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1 left!

6th Grade Class - Game On Volleyball & Treats
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1 left!

7th Grade Class - Whimsical Watercolor Stationary Set
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1 left!

8th Grade Class - Gym Games & Pizza Party
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1 left!

Lancaster Police - Ride to School in Cruiser
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1 left!

Lancaster Fire - Ride to School in Fire Truck
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1 left!

Lancaster DPW - Ride to School in DPW Vehicle
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1 left!

Custodian for the Morning at MRE
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1 left!

with Mr. Tim

Assistant Principal for the Morning at MRE
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1 left!

with Mr. Grant

Principal for the Morning at MRE
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1 left!

with Mr. Blanchard

Morning Announcements at MRE
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1 left!

Feed the Fish at LBMS for a Month
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1 left!

with Mrs. Carr

Time with "Oreo" the MRE Husky
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1 left!

Silly Science with Mrs. H! - Jazzy Jello Chemistry
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1 left!

Modular Origami with Mrs. Keaney!
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1 left!

Watercolor with Mrs. Linnell
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1 left!

VIP Parent Pickup Parking Spot
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1 left!

good until the end of this school year

Golf Foursome with cart
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1 left!

at Sterling National Country Club

Orchard Hills Family Membership
Pay what you can

1 left!

For Three Months

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