LIVE AUCTION

Hosted by
Starting bid
First up, an amazing experience with Thomas Cokinos an infamous piano player and a personal bartender—perfect for your next celebration! This Includes 4 hours of piano at any venue (piano, sound and lights are provided by Thomas Cokinos along with 4 hours of bartending by Derrick. Date to be mutually agreed. Excluded: Month of December, Weddings, or any heavily coordinated event.
Starting bid
Next, how about a relaxing getaway? Enjoy a stay in a beautifully renovated 4-bedroom, 3-bath historic home in Galveston. This home survived the 1900 hurricane and is just blocks from the beach! You’ll get 3 nights on a mutually agreed weekend—except July 4th. And yes, there’s even a pomegranate tree in the backyard!
Starting bid
Calling all parents! A custom-built playhouse, handcrafted by the Stryker family. This is a one-of-a-kind treasure for your little ones!” Make your child's dreams come true with a custom-built playhouse crafted by TKT Building Group. This charming roughly 5' x 5' playhouse features cedar siding painted to the color of your choosing and will be built in your very own backyard. Perfect for creating a magical outdoor space, it will provide hours of fun and imagination for your little one while creating lasting memories for your family. Professional and safe backyard installation – delivery must be in Houston
Starting bid
This package includes a trip to the Museum of Natural Science for your child and a friend. Hours of childcare, a little education, and a whole lot of fun—who can resist?” Two lucky kids will spend an exciting, interactive day at the Science Museum with Ms. Kathryn as their personal guide. From planetarium wonders to fossils, physics, and hands‑on exhibits, this experience is designed to spark imagination, inspire learning, and create unforgettable memories.
Starting bid
Finally, a night at the Rodeo! This includes 4 tickets to see Rascal Flatts on Thursday, March 4th, plus Grand Entry for 4.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!