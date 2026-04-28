Live Auction

Tustin Community Preschool Inc

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Tustin Community Preschool Inc

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3 Day Class Basket - The Great Outdoors
$420

Experience the wilderness with this curated camping bundle, featuring premium gear provided in partnership with the Orange Army Navy store. This collection includes everything your family needs for your next great adventure under the stars.

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2 Day Basket - Ultimate Date Night In
$200

This luxury bundle blends a night out with cozy indulgence at home, featuring dining experiences, wine, and self-care essentials. It is the perfect recipe for a romantic evening of relaxation and connection.

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Parent/Toddler Basket - Arts & Crafts
$100

This colorful, kid-friendly bundle is packed with markers, kinetic sand, and wooden crafts designed for hours of imaginative play. It’s the ultimate kit for hands-on creative bonding with your little one.

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3 Day Class Project: Hand-Painted Giant Jenga
$150

This one-of-a-kind giant Jenga set features the handprint of every child in class on individual blocks. It is a heartwarming and playful keepsake that your family will treasure for years to come.

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2 Day Class Project: Hand-Painted Giant Jenga
$300

This one-of-a-kind giant Jenga set features the handprint of every child in class on individual blocks. It is a heartwarming and playful keepsake that your family will treasure for years to come.

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Private Tour of the Tustin Police Department
$75

Go behind the scenes with an exclusive private tour of the Tustin Police Department for a unique look at local law enforcement. This is a rare opportunity to see the inner workings of the station and meet the officers who serve our community.

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Silent Disco Party for 35 Guests
$300

Host a high-energy, customizable music experience with 35 wireless headsets and all necessary equipment provided by Newport Silent Events. It is the perfect, noise-compliant solution for a unique birthday or backyard bash with your closest friends.

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6-Month Massage Membership at Oh Yoga
$300

Commit to your wellness with a six-month membership that includes one free massage every month to help work out the kinks. This package offers the ultimate ongoing self-care experience to keep you relaxed and rejuvenated.

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