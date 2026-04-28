Live Auction

About this shop
Experience the wilderness with this curated camping bundle, featuring premium gear provided in partnership with the Orange Army Navy store. This collection includes everything your family needs for your next great adventure under the stars.
This luxury bundle blends a night out with cozy indulgence at home, featuring dining experiences, wine, and self-care essentials. It is the perfect recipe for a romantic evening of relaxation and connection.
This colorful, kid-friendly bundle is packed with markers, kinetic sand, and wooden crafts designed for hours of imaginative play. It’s the ultimate kit for hands-on creative bonding with your little one.
This one-of-a-kind giant Jenga set features the handprint of every child in class on individual blocks. It is a heartwarming and playful keepsake that your family will treasure for years to come.
This one-of-a-kind giant Jenga set features the handprint of every child in class on individual blocks. It is a heartwarming and playful keepsake that your family will treasure for years to come.
Go behind the scenes with an exclusive private tour of the Tustin Police Department for a unique look at local law enforcement. This is a rare opportunity to see the inner workings of the station and meet the officers who serve our community.
Host a high-energy, customizable music experience with 35 wireless headsets and all necessary equipment provided by Newport Silent Events. It is the perfect, noise-compliant solution for a unique birthday or backyard bash with your closest friends.
Commit to your wellness with a six-month membership that includes one free massage every month to help work out the kinks. This package offers the ultimate ongoing self-care experience to keep you relaxed and rejuvenated.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!