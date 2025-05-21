Voices of Courage Live Auction

Signed and Framed 2025 Masters Flag from the former winner of The Masters, Jordan Spieth. Paired with this club, a Titleist AP2 712 9 Iron with ORIGINAL GRIP which was used By Jordan during his Rookie Season, 2013, which helped him on the path to being named Rookie of the Year on the PGA Tour. A highly sought after collectors Item!

Signed and Framed 2025 Masters Flag from the former winner of The Masters, Jordan Spieth. Paired with this club, a Titleist AP2 712 9 Iron with ORIGINAL GRIP which was used By Jordan during his Rookie Season, 2013, which helped him on the path to being named Rookie of the Year on the PGA Tour. A highly sought after collectors Item!

seeMoreDetailsMobile