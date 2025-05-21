Voices of Courage Live Auction

Kyle Schwarber signed baseball plus 4 tickets to the Phillies vs Padres game on July 1! Fireworks Game!!! Starts 6:30!
Kyle Schwarber signed baseball plus 4 tickets to the Phillies vs Padres game on July 1! Fireworks Game!!! Starts 6:30!
1 Week Brigantine Beach House Stay
$2,600
rate.xLeft
Sundrenched 4 huge bedrooms, 2 full bath beach house with central air is just 1 ½ blocks from the ocean and 3 blocks from the bay. Living room has new pull-out queen sofa, brand new Pergo flooring, and leads to the renovated kitchen with shaker cabinets, granite Calcutta countertops, Pergo flooring, shiplap backsplash, & leads to the elegant dining room with new flooring, fresh paint, & bright sliders overlooking the lush yard with gazebo, outdoor shower, and shed. Corner of Beach Ave & 5th St.
Sundrenched 4 huge bedrooms, 2 full bath beach house with central air is just 1 ½ blocks from the ocean and 3 blocks from the bay. Living room has new pull-out queen sofa, brand new Pergo flooring, and leads to the renovated kitchen with shaker cabinets, granite Calcutta countertops, Pergo flooring, shiplap backsplash, & leads to the elegant dining room with new flooring, fresh paint, & bright sliders overlooking the lush yard with gazebo, outdoor shower, and shed. Corner of Beach Ave & 5th St.
Jordan Spieth Package
$1,200
rate.xLeft
Signed and Framed 2025 Masters Flag from the former winner of The Masters, Jordan Spieth. Paired with this club, a Titleist AP2 712 9 Iron with ORIGINAL GRIP which was used By Jordan during his Rookie Season, 2013, which helped him on the path to being named Rookie of the Year on the PGA Tour. A highly sought after collectors Item!
Signed and Framed 2025 Masters Flag from the former winner of The Masters, Jordan Spieth. Paired with this club, a Titleist AP2 712 9 Iron with ORIGINAL GRIP which was used By Jordan during his Rookie Season, 2013, which helped him on the path to being named Rookie of the Year on the PGA Tour. A highly sought after collectors Item!
One Week Stay in Oranjestad, Aruba
$2,000
rate.xLeft
2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo for up to 8 guests. This spacious ocean front corner unit offers it all, overlooking the beautiful Oranjestad Marina. Includes high-speed internet service, 24 hour security, access to the elevated pool area, top floor fitness center, hot tub, and 360-degree sundeck. This condo is available October-November 2025 on mutually agreed upon dates.
2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo for up to 8 guests. This spacious ocean front corner unit offers it all, overlooking the beautiful Oranjestad Marina. Includes high-speed internet service, 24 hour security, access to the elevated pool area, top floor fitness center, hot tub, and 360-degree sundeck. This condo is available October-November 2025 on mutually agreed upon dates.