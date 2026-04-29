LIVE Auction & Paddle Raise: Neon Better Be On Community Party 2026

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THE DAILY SHOW AND AMAN Hotel Entry: 2 VIP Tickets to a taping of The Daily Show + cocktail hour at the exclusive Aman Hotel. There is no guarantee for a Monday taping (for your Jon Stewart fans), but you can request that date.
The Aman hotel is an exclusive membership-only experience. You and a guest will be accompanied by MTW parent, Dana Cooper, for entry into the space. Each Guest receives a happy hour entry and 1 cocktail. Additional cocktails or food can be purchased at the winner’s discretion. Agreed upon date and time with Dana. A great night in NYC.
TOP OF THE ROCK: VIP EXPERIENCE FOR 4 Includes a guided tour for 4 people. Access to the VIP lounge, tour guide, fast pass for the entire attraction, champagne toast, private experience at the Beam and Skylift, a photo pass, and 20% off the gift shop.
JUST IN TIME: Broadway Show Tickets – 2 Tickets to Just in Time on Broadway, backstage tour, access to the stage, and a champagne toast! Featuring MTW parent, Emily Bergl!
Camp DeForest $600 Gift Certificate – Camp DeForest is a thoughtful, kitschy camp-themed hotel in Maine. They’ve repurposed a mid-century motor lodge to create an intimate modern getaway that embraces the traditions of summer camp and celebrates the spirit of Maine’s Midcoast. Includes comfortable, nostalgic yet modern decor and plenty of amenities and activities. $600 to be used toward accommodations, camp cafe delights, or camp store treasures. Excludes dates in June-September.
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