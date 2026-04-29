LIVE Auction & Paddle Raise: Neon Better Be On Community Party 2026

THE DAILY SHOW AND AMAN Hotel Entry: 2 VIP Tickets to a taping of The Daily Show + cocktail hour at the exclusive Aman Hotel. There is no guarantee for a Monday taping (for your Jon Stewart fans), but you can request that date.

The Aman hotel is an exclusive membership-only experience. You and a guest will be accompanied by MTW parent, Dana Cooper, for entry into the space. Each Guest receives a happy hour entry and 1 cocktail. Additional cocktails or food can be purchased at the winner’s discretion. Agreed upon date and time with Dana. A great night in NYC.