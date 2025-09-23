Hosted by

Homegrown Lacrosse Corporation

About this event

MN Hall of Fame Live Auction @ Awards Banquet

Pick-up location

O'Shaughnessy distilling Co, 600 Malcolm Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414, USA

$40 Dick's Sporting Goods Gift Card item
$40 Dick's Sporting Goods Gift Card
$30

Starting bid

$40 gift card good at ny Dick's Sporting Goods location.

Retails for $40

Foursome at Stillwater Country Club (Copy) item
Foursome at Stillwater Country Club (Copy) item
Foursome at Stillwater Country Club (Copy)
$200

Starting bid

Foursome courtesy of Hall of Fame inductee Colin Achenbach. Call Colin to make tee time arrangements.

Retails for $400

Private Condo Rental in Alkumal south of Cancun Mexico item
Private Condo Rental in Alkumal south of Cancun Mexico item
Private Condo Rental in Alkumal south of Cancun Mexico item
Private Condo Rental in Alkumal south of Cancun Mexico
$750

Starting bid

Five night vacation in this two bedroom condo on the ocean with full kitchen, dinning room and pool. Located in Akumal, Mexico. This voucher is good for 2-4 people for 5 nights in March-April or the summer of 2026..Vacation condo use courtesy of Kevin & Erika Reed.


Retail Rate $300 a night x 5 = $1,500

Ball Play at Traverse Des Sioux Note cards item
Ball Play at Traverse Des Sioux Note cards item
Ball Play at Traverse Des Sioux Note cards
$6

Starting bid

Extremely rare Traverse Des Sioux ball paly at treaty signing painting watercolor painting by Frank Meyer in 1851. 10 note cards per box and envelops (most are stuck shut due to humidity. This painting depicts a game that took place in modern day St Peter, MN.

Courtesy of Mark Hellenack

Retail Price $10

Choctaw Ball Game Note Cards item
Choctaw Ball Game Note Cards item
Choctaw Ball Game Note Cards
$6

Starting bid

Ball Play of the Choctaw note cards painting by George Catlin. 10 note cards per box and envelops (most are stuck shut due to humidity). This painting depicts a Choctaw ball game in Oklahoma. Courtesy of Mark Hellenack

Retail Price $10

Duke Cannon Men's Products Bundle # 3 item
Duke Cannon Men's Products Bundle # 3
$17

Starting bid

3 big Ass bars of soap and Bloody Knuckles hand cream.


Retails for $36

O'Shaughnessy Distillery gift basket item
O'Shaughnessy Distillery gift basket
$100

Starting bid

Keepers Heart whisky and some Whisky flavored treats in one gift basket. Courtesy of the staff at O'Shaughnessy Distilling.

Retails for $200

Old Lacrosse Photo item
Old Lacrosse Photo item
Old Lacrosse Photo
$25

Starting bid

Old late 1800's - early 1900's Minnesota lacrosse team photos framed. Courtesy of lacrosse historian and author, Alan Childs.

Retail Price $40 ea

The Singer in the Distance Note Card item
The Singer in the Distance Note Card
$6

Starting bid

Do-wan-nee-ya Sioux ball player watercolor painting by Francis Meyer in 1851 from the Traverse Des Sioux Treaty signing. 10 card set & envelopes (stuck together from humidity) Courtesy of Mark Hellenack.

Retail Price $10

Traditional Ojibwa wooden Lacrosse stick item
Traditional Ojibwa wooden Lacrosse stick item
Traditional Ojibwa wooden Lacrosse stick
$40

Starting bid

This native made sticki was created by stick mker Bezh Butler and has his signature three Vs marks on it. Co0urtesy of Mark Erickson,

Retail Price $80

$100 Gift Certificate For Swannies Golf Apparel item
$100 Gift Certificate For Swannies Golf Apparel item
$100 Gift Certificate For Swannies Golf Apparel item
$100 Gift Certificate For Swannies Golf Apparel
$75

Starting bid

$50 Gift Certificate For Swannies Golf Apparel. Swannies was started by a group of UofM Gopher lacrosse players and is named after Sam Swanson. Retail Cost $100

$50 Wrecktangle Pizza gift card item
$50 Wrecktangle Pizza gift card item
$50 Wrecktangle Pizza gift card
$15

Starting bid

$25 gift card for use at any Wrecktangle Pizza location. Courtesy of the staff and wners Jeff & alex Rogers (son's of Howard Rogers).

"Pizza doen't have to be round to be great."

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!