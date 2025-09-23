MN Hall of Fame Live Auction @ Awards Banquet

Hosted by
$40 gift card good at ny Dick's Sporting Goods location.
Retails for $40
Foursome courtesy of Hall of Fame inductee Colin Achenbach. Call Colin to make tee time arrangements.
Retails for $400
Five night vacation in this two bedroom condo on the ocean with full kitchen, dinning room and pool. Located in Akumal, Mexico. This voucher is good for 2-4 people for 5 nights in March-April or the summer of 2026..Vacation condo use courtesy of Kevin & Erika Reed.
Retail Rate $300 a night x 5 = $1,500
Extremely rare Traverse Des Sioux ball paly at treaty signing painting watercolor painting by Frank Meyer in 1851. 10 note cards per box and envelops (most are stuck shut due to humidity. This painting depicts a game that took place in modern day St Peter, MN.
Courtesy of Mark Hellenack
Retail Price $10
Ball Play of the Choctaw note cards painting by George Catlin. 10 note cards per box and envelops (most are stuck shut due to humidity). This painting depicts a Choctaw ball game in Oklahoma. Courtesy of Mark Hellenack
Retail Price $10
3 big Ass bars of soap and Bloody Knuckles hand cream.
Retails for $36
Keepers Heart whisky and some Whisky flavored treats in one gift basket. Courtesy of the staff at O'Shaughnessy Distilling.
Retails for $200
Old late 1800's - early 1900's Minnesota lacrosse team photos framed. Courtesy of lacrosse historian and author, Alan Childs.
Retail Price $40 ea
Do-wan-nee-ya Sioux ball player watercolor painting by Francis Meyer in 1851 from the Traverse Des Sioux Treaty signing. 10 card set & envelopes (stuck together from humidity) Courtesy of Mark Hellenack.
Retail Price $10
This native made sticki was created by stick mker Bezh Butler and has his signature three Vs marks on it. Co0urtesy of Mark Erickson,
Retail Price $80
$50 Gift Certificate For Swannies Golf Apparel. Swannies was started by a group of UofM Gopher lacrosse players and is named after Sam Swanson. Retail Cost $100
$25 gift card for use at any Wrecktangle Pizza location. Courtesy of the staff and wners Jeff & alex Rogers (son's of Howard Rogers).
"Pizza doen't have to be round to be great."
