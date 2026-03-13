Live Auction

Enjoy an unforgettable evening as our very own Chef Avila, brings his skills straight to your home. The winning bidder will receive a fully customized, multi‑course dinner prepared in their kitchen. The menu will be designed entirely around your tastes. Whether you dream of comfort classics or gourmet creations, this is a one‑of‑a‑kind dining experience your family will rave about. (dinner limit up to 4 people)





Retail value: Priceless