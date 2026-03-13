Live Auction

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About this event
23527 Calabasas Rd, Calabasas, CA 91302, USA
Get ready for an unforgettable night with Doja Cat live at the legendary Kia Forum in Inglewood on Thursday, October 22, 2026.
Package Includes:
Please note:
Retail value: $1,100
Enjoy an unforgettable evening of music with legendary guitarist Carlos Santana and his band Santana live at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Thursday, August 13, 2026.
Package Includes:
Please note:
Retail value: $950
4 LA Rams Tickets at SoFi Stadium. Date: TBD
Terms: Must text contact on this certificate to redeem tickets and game selection is subject to availability. Retail value: $1,000 depending on the game.
Section: 332, Row 17, 4 seats.
Retail value: $1,000
Enjoy an unforgettable evening as our very own Chef Avila, brings his skills straight to your home. The winning bidder will receive a fully customized, multi‑course dinner prepared in their kitchen. The menu will be designed entirely around your tastes. Whether you dream of comfort classics or gourmet creations, this is a one‑of‑a‑kind dining experience your family will rave about. (dinner limit up to 4 people)
Retail value: Priceless
The winning student will serve as honorary principal for a school day, participating in activities such as morning announcements, classroom visits, assisting with administrative tasks, and enjoying lunch with the principal.
The experience is designed to be fun, educational, and age-appropriate, offering a behind-the-scenes look at school leadership. - winner must be a current SOCES students only in grades 4th-12th
Retail value: Priceless
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