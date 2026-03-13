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SOCES Booster Club

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SOCES Booster Club

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Live Auction

Sagebrush Cantina

23527 Calabasas Rd, Calabasas, CA 91302, USA

Doja Cat Concert Tickets item
Doja Cat Concert Tickets
Pay what you can

Get ready for an unforgettable night with Doja Cat live at the legendary Kia Forum in Inglewood on Thursday, October 22, 2026.

Package Includes:

  • Four (4) reserved seats to see Doja Cat live
  • VIP parking at the Kia Forum
  • Forum Club access with a premium lounge and upscale food and beverage options
  • An exciting night of music and entertainment with one of pop’s biggest stars

Please note:

  • Tickets are non-transferable
  • Valid only for the October 22, 2026 performance
  • Winner will coordinate with the donor for ticket distribution

Retail value: $1,100

Santana Concert Tickets item
Santana Concert Tickets
Pay what you can

Enjoy an unforgettable evening of music with legendary guitarist Carlos Santana and his band Santana live at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Thursday, August 13, 2026.

Package Includes:

  • Four (4) reserved seats to see Santana live
  • An incredible night of classic hits, Latin rock, and unforgettable guitar performances
  • A magical concert experience at one of Los Angeles’ most famous outdoor venues

Please note:

  • Tickets are non-transferable
  • Valid only for the August 13, 2026 performance
  • Winner will coordinate with the donor for ticket distribution

Retail value: $950

LA Rams Tickets item
LA Rams Tickets
$500

4 LA Rams Tickets at SoFi Stadium. Date: TBD

Terms: Must text contact on this certificate to redeem tickets and game selection is subject to availability. Retail value: $1,000 depending on the game.

Section: 332, Row 17, 4 seats.

Retail value: $1,000

A Culinary Night to Remember with Chef Avila item
A Culinary Night to Remember with Chef Avila
Pay what you can

Enjoy an unforgettable evening as our very own Chef Avila, brings his skills straight to your home. The winning bidder will receive a fully customized, multi‑course dinner prepared in their kitchen. The menu will be designed entirely around your tastes. Whether you dream of comfort classics or gourmet creations, this is a one‑of‑a‑kind dining experience your family will rave about. (dinner limit up to 4 people)


Retail value: Priceless

Principal for the Day item
Principal for the Day
Pay what you can

The winning student will serve as honorary principal for a school day, participating in activities such as morning announcements, classroom visits, assisting with administrative tasks, and enjoying lunch with the principal.


The experience is designed to be fun, educational, and age-appropriate, offering a behind-the-scenes look at school leadership. - winner must be a current SOCES students only in grades 4th-12th


Retail value: Priceless

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!