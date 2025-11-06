HopeMill Inc.
LIVE Auction Items November 8th 2025
Handmade WNC Quilt Full Size
free
add
Mountain Glasswerks Resilience Piece (Hanging in the River A
free
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Painting of Spear Tops Mountain by Lauren Hoilman
free
add
Charlotte FC - Two 2026 Game Tickets & Swag Box
$325
add
Fern House Salon Hair Product basket
$250
add
Stroup's Jeweler's- 10k white gold Genuine Emerald Pear Shap
$650
add
Skyline Village Inn - 2 Night Stay
free
add
Bourbon Basket with Eagle Rare 10 yr, Woodford Reserve, and
free
add
Hand Carved Reindeer by Uncle Bobby
$330
add
Christmas Tree Gift Card to Dellinger Tree Farm
free
add
Ben Elliott Blown Glass Set of 4 Tumblers
$525
add
Hand Carved Walnut Plater by Uncle Bobby
$200
add
Mt. Calavary Freewill Baptist Basket (Spruce Pine Local Stor
$250
add
NC State Flag Flewn in Helene over NC Capital Building 9/26/
free
add
Black Gate Hunting Products - Trail Camera Package
free
add
PremierAir Discovery Flight
$250
add
Five Stand Shoot at Chetola Sporting Reserve
$450
add
Bassett Furniture Set (White)
$675
add
Reindeer 2nd set
$275
add
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout