Hosted by

Cameo League Incorporated

About this event

Live Auction Payments

7-Night Resort Dream Vacation
$2,000

Dream vacation for 4 with 7 nights in one of 3,500 available resorts. Valued at $2,136.

Annual Golf Membership Package
$2,100

2026 Golf membership including cart rental

Front Row First Sat @ Lancaster Festival w/cooler picnic
$1,200

Front row on July 18th with catered dinner by Provisions. Valued at $1,325.

Many Hands Make Big Work for the Festival
$100

Help cover the cost of times damaged that were not covered by insurance.

Marriott's Canyon Villas 5-nights for four
$2,600

Villa with accommodations September 30-October 5, 2026 . Valued at $3,000.

Mommy & Me Spa Package (puppy edition)
$600

Gift baskets and gift cards to Irelands Spa & Salon and A Diamond in the Ruff. Valued at $350.

Add a donation for Cameo League Incorporated

$

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