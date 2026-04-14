Live Auction Payments

About this event
Dream vacation for 4 with 7 nights in one of 3,500 available resorts. Valued at $2,136.
2026 Golf membership including cart rental
Front row on July 18th with catered dinner by Provisions. Valued at $1,325.
Help cover the cost of times damaged that were not covered by insurance.
Villa with accommodations September 30-October 5, 2026 . Valued at $3,000.
Gift baskets and gift cards to Irelands Spa & Salon and A Diamond in the Ruff. Valued at $350.
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