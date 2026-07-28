A collage of Barcelona scenes, featuring a street view with historic architecture in the foreground and the Sagrada Familia in the background, alongside interior shots of an apartment and a spread of tapas.

Hosted by

Exceptional Women Alliance

About this event

Live Like a Local in Barcelona | Auction

Live Like a Local in Barcelona item
Live Like a Local in Barcelona
$2,500

Starting bid

Details & Custom Perks

  • What You Win: A full 1-week stay in a chic 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom flat in Barcelona
  • Duration: 7 Days, 6 Nights
  • Capacity: Comfortably sleeps up to 5 guests (with nearby hotel options for additional sisters who would like to join the cohort trip!)
  • Dates: Flexible year-round scheduling on mutually agreed dates
  • Starting Bid: $2,500

Unbeatable Location & Insider Concierge Included:

  • Prime Eixample District: Step right outside your door to world-class dining, boutique shopping, and stunning modernist architecture.
  • Walk Everywhere: Minutes from the famous Passeig de Gràcia, La Sagrada Família, and the vibrant Born District.
  • Kelly’s Curated Insider Guide: Enjoy a personalized list of Kelly’s absolute favorite local tapas spots, hidden architectural gems, curated daily itineraries, and must-see sights to experience Barcelona like a true insider!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!