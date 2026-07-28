Live Like a Local in Barcelona | Auction

What You Win: A full 1-week stay in a chic 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom flat in Barcelona
Duration: 7 Days, 6 Nights
Capacity: Comfortably sleeps up to 5 guests (with nearby hotel options for additional sisters who would like to join the cohort trip!)
Dates: Flexible year-round scheduling on mutually agreed dates
Starting Bid: $2,500
Unbeatable Location & Insider Concierge Included:
Prime Eixample District: Step right outside your door to world-class dining, boutique shopping, and stunning modernist architecture.
Walk Everywhere: Minutes from the famous Passeig de Gràcia, La Sagrada Família, and the vibrant Born District.
Kelly’s Curated Insider Guide: Enjoy a personalized list of Kelly’s absolute favorite local tapas spots, hidden architectural gems, curated daily itineraries, and must-see sights to experience Barcelona like a true insider!
Details & Custom Perks
What You Win: A full 1-week stay in a chic 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom flat in Barcelona
Duration: 7 Days, 6 Nights
Capacity: Comfortably sleeps up to 5 guests (with nearby hotel options for additional sisters who would like to join the cohort trip!)
Dates: Flexible year-round scheduling on mutually agreed dates
Starting Bid: $2,500
Unbeatable Location & Insider Concierge Included:
Prime Eixample District: Step right outside your door to world-class dining, boutique shopping, and stunning modernist architecture.
Walk Everywhere: Minutes from the famous Passeig de Gràcia, La Sagrada Família, and the vibrant Born District.
Kelly’s Curated Insider Guide: Enjoy a personalized list of Kelly’s absolute favorite local tapas spots, hidden architectural gems, curated daily itineraries, and must-see sights to experience Barcelona like a true insider!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!