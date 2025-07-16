eventClosed

Live Like Braun Memorial Tournament

30850 Hawthorne Blvd

Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275, USA

Doubles Team Registration
$200

For Players Entering with partner. Includes both players
Includes tournament entry, commemorative Live Like Braun T-shirt, and lunch and refreshments.

Alternate List/Doubles Team
free

(if regsitartion is capped) Teams not charged until accepted off list

Alternate List/Single unpared player
free

For players who want to play- they may not have a partner, so they won't be charged unless we have one to pair them with and or/someone drops out of a team

General admission
$20

Includes all-access entry to the event, lunch and refreshments, and a Live Like Braun wristband.

