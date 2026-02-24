Live Like Drew Foundation

Hosted by

Live Like Drew Foundation

About this event

2026 Live Like Drew Classic

3634 Country Club Blvd

Chipley, FL 32428, USA

Golf Team Entry
$500

Includes 18 holes of golf, range, welcome bags, tournament shirt, & lunch.

Team Package Golden Ticket (Mulligans & Contests)
$80

Golden Ticket (team package)


2 mulligans (each) front 9, 2 mulligans (each) back 9


Entry into long drive and closest to pin contests

Red Ball Challenge
$20

Red Ball Challenge - Team given one red ball to alternate usage amongst golfers.


Turn red ball in at end of round to have 2 strokes deducted from final score.

Platinum Sponsorship
$1,500

1 Team Entry

4 Hole Sign Sponsorships

Banner Displayed at Tournament

Social Media Recognition

Gold Sponsorship
$1,000

1 Team Entry

1 Hole Sign Sponsorship

Banner Displayed at Tournament

Social Media Recognition

Silver Sponsorship
$750

1 Team Entry

1 Hole Sign Sponsorship

Social Media Recognition

Bronze Sponsorship
$350

Banner Displayed at Tournament

Social Media Recognition

Hole Sponsorship
$150

1 Hole Sign Sponsorship

Zeffy Donation Information
Free

**When paying for your entry or sponsorships, please note that it is OPTIONAL to donate to Zeffy (our 3rd-party fundraising application). If you choose not to donate to Zeffy, simply enter $0 in the donate to Zeffy box at check out.

Add a donation for Live Like Drew Foundation

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