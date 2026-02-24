2026 Live Like Drew Classic

About this event
Includes 18 holes of golf, range, welcome bags, tournament shirt, & lunch.
Golden Ticket (team package)
2 mulligans (each) front 9, 2 mulligans (each) back 9
Entry into long drive and closest to pin contests
Red Ball Challenge - Team given one red ball to alternate usage amongst golfers.
Turn red ball in at end of round to have 2 strokes deducted from final score.
1 Team Entry
4 Hole Sign Sponsorships
Banner Displayed at Tournament
Social Media Recognition
1 Team Entry
1 Hole Sign Sponsorship
Banner Displayed at Tournament
Social Media Recognition
1 Team Entry
1 Hole Sign Sponsorship
Social Media Recognition
Banner Displayed at Tournament
Social Media Recognition
1 Hole Sign Sponsorship
**When paying for your entry or sponsorships, please note that it is OPTIONAL to donate to Zeffy (our 3rd-party fundraising application). If you choose not to donate to Zeffy, simply enter $0 in the donate to Zeffy box at check out.
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