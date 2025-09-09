Hosted by

Live Like Madison
Live Like Madison's 6th Annual Silent Auction (1 of 2)

Tartan Rd, Laurinburg, NC 28352, USA

Tea Time Cafe Gift Card item
Tea Time Cafe Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

$50 Gift Card to Tea Time Cafe in Downtown Laurinburg, NC.

Wooly McDuff's Gift Certificate item
Wooly McDuff's Gift Certificate
$40

Starting bid

Dinner for four, excludes alcohol.

Wooly McDuff's Laurinburg, NC

Evolution Ink Gift Card item
Evolution Ink Gift Card
$100

Starting bid

$200 Evolution Ink Gift Card to be used toward a tattoo.


Donated by Betty Brown

Evolution Ink

5924 Cliffdale Road

Fayetteville, NC

910-323-2243

Oak Island Beach House item
Oak Island Beach House
$800

Starting bid

Available for 7 nights from Jan-May 15  or Oct 1-December 2026. Subject to availability. 

https://www.rudd.com/vacation-rentals/sandy-feet

 Donated by Brian and Fernanda Marney.

5516 E Beach Drive, Oak Island NC | Bedding: 3 Queens, 2 Twins

A vacation stay in Sandy Feet will have your toes in the sand in no time! This recently updated 4-bedroom beach cottage is conveniently located near the shops and restaurants of the East Beach area of Oak Island. Guests will find all bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and an open living, kitchen and dining area on the main level of the home with plenty of space for you to relax. Enjoy your morning coffee or evening cocktail from the rocking chair ocean side covered porch and watch the waves roll in while taking in the most expansive, unobstructed views of the ocean. The direct beach access just across the street makes a a day of fun in the sun easy. A splash of color, all new flooring, streaming cable television, ample parking and more await you and your family.

 

**Weekly rental value ranges from $1,250 - $1,800; depending on the actual week selected from the available dates specified above. 

Sunset Beach Condo Rental item
Sunset Beach Condo Rental
$400

Starting bid

3-5 night stay at "Caddy Shack" anytime of the year based on availability. Located on Oyster Bay Golf Course between Sunset Beach and Calabash. Access to swimming pool, picnic area and tennis courts, minutes from Calabash, Sunset Beach and Ocean Isle. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, pullout Queen sofa.

Mountain Get Away- Old Fort, NC item
Mountain Get Away- Old Fort, NC
$600

Starting bid

3-night stay at "Mountain Lure" anytime of the year, based on availability. Spectacular views of the Blue Ridge Mountains and Lake Lure. Located near Asheville and Black Mountain, NC. 2 bedroom, 2.5 baths; accomodates 6. No smoking or pets allowed.

Donated by Dave & Michelle Buhler.


Autographed Pin Flag w/custom framing from Art by Design item
Autographed Pin Flag w/custom framing from Art by Design
$50

Starting bid

(Pink Background) Custom framed by Art by Design Pin Flag autographed by Robert McIntyre. He is from Oban Scotland and has 6 top ten finishes. Played on the European Ryder Cup Team and has 2 career wins on tour. Donated by Art by Design, Bear and Becca Hughes and Robert McIntyre

Rayban Sunglasses (Women) item
Rayban Sunglasses (Women)
$50

Starting bid

RayBan Womens gray Havana with gradiant dark gray lens Donated by: Cindy Roberson

Rayban Sunglasses (Men/Unisex) item
Rayban Sunglasses (Men/Unisex)
$50

Starting bid

RayBan mens/unisex Caravan with G-15 green lens (crystal)

Flamingo Wreath item
Flamingo Wreath
$25

Starting bid

Donated by Nikki Luquer

Lottery Tree item
Lottery Tree
$50

Starting bid

Purchase value of $100


Donated by Angela Gallagher

Embroidered Blanket item
Embroidered Blanket
$50

Starting bid

Golf Flamingo embroidered Jersey Blanket


Donated by Scotland Bling

Gearwrench 26" 4 Drawer Tool Chest item
Gearwrench 26" 4 Drawer Tool Chest
$100

Starting bid

  • 20 gauge steel cabinet body for added strength and durability
  • Auto return sliding drawers with 100 lb capacity ball bearing slides
  • The trigger lock system and aluminum drawer pulls combine to make drawers open and close smoothly
  • Tubular lock and key for added security of chest contents
  • Equipped with black foam liners for each drawer and top storage space for protection
  • Textured coated paint finish provides increased resistance to corrosion, weather and staining
  • Each side features a black plated handle with PVC grip to allow for easy moving of chest when lifted
  • Easy lid opening and closing with gas charged lift support struts

Donated by Brent Hoover

168 Piece 1/4" & 3/8" Drive 6 Point Professional Tool Set item
168 Piece 1/4" & 3/8" Drive 6 Point Professional Tool Set
$50

Starting bid

168 piece mechanics tool set


Donated by Brent Hoover

24" 2-Speed High Velocity Shop Fan item
24" 2-Speed High Velocity Shop Fan
$50

Starting bid

  • 2 high velocity fan speeds for varying levels of air flow up to 7200 CFM
  • Powder coated finish for superior corrosion resistance
  • 360 degree tilting fan head for directing air flow wherever needed
  • Solid axle 5" wheels for smooth transportation

Donated by Brent Hoover

DEWALT 20V MAX Bluetooth Speaker item
DEWALT 20V MAX Bluetooth Speaker
$50

Starting bid

Battery NOT included


  • Dual speakers for rich stereo sound
  • Bluetooth connectivity - 100ft range
  • Convenient carry handle with phone holder
  • Play/pause, skip tracks, and control volume from speaker
  • Bass reflex port enhances low-frequency performance

Donated by Brent Hoover

Flamingo Wreath item
Flamingo Wreath
$50

Starting bid

Flamingo Wreath

Winner can bring the wreath back to Cotton Stitches & Vinyl Supply to get their initial on the opposite side of the sash.


Donated by Cotton Stitches & Vinyl Supply

Complementary Foursome item
Complementary Foursome
$180

Starting bid

Includes Green Fee and Cart Fee Valid anytime M-F and after 12:00 Sat & Sun


Range Membership item
Range Membership
$150

Starting bid

One Year Range Membership Expires 10/30/2026

TravisMathew Gimme Cooler (Color: Paradise) item
TravisMathew Gimme Cooler (Color: Paradise)
$35

Starting bid

Designed to carry in your golf bag or worn as a shoulder sling, this slim cooler is a gotta-have accessory.

  • 600D poly
  • Durable water repellent (DWR) finish
  • Fully insulated main compartment can hold up to six 12-ounce cans or two wine bottles
  • Front pocket for storage and decoration
  • Detachable shoulder strap with attached TM logoed bottle opener
  • Padded side handle
  • Rubberized TM logo patch
  • Dimensions: 16"h x 6"w x 2.5"d
  • Capacity: 320.5 cu. in./5.25 L
  • Weight: 0.77 lbs./0.35 kg

Note: Bags not intended for use by children 12 and under.

Donated by Spotlight Solutions

EH Taylor Package item
EH Taylor Package
$300

Starting bid

Small Batch, Barrel Proof, and Single Barrel

Elmer T. Lee item
Elmer T. Lee
$50

Starting bid

Silver Family Tree Necklace and Earrings item
Silver Family Tree Necklace and Earrings
$75

Starting bid

Donated by White's Jewelry & Repair

Weller's Package item
Weller's Package
$250

Starting bid

Antique, Special Reserve, Full Proof, 12 Year

Stained Glass Pumpkin item
Stained Glass Pumpkin
$45

Starting bid

Stained Glass Pumpkin with stand

Donated by Catherine Gainey

Blanton's item
Blanton's
$35

Starting bid

Little Book item
Little Book
$50

Starting bid

Michter's Sour Mash item
Michter's Sour Mash
$35

Starting bid

Michter's Straight Rye item
Michter's Straight Rye
$100

Starting bid

Weller Antique item
Weller Antique
$35

Starting bid

Peerless Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey item
Peerless Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
$60

Starting bid

Peerless Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Value: $105

Elijah Craig item
Elijah Craig
$85

Starting bid

Elijah Craig Single Barrel 18 years old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Value: $170

The Market Place Gift Basket item
The Market Place Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

The Market Place Gift Basket

~t-shirt

~hat

~insulated tote bag

~muscadine hard candy

~100% muscadine juice

~100% white muscadine juice

Treat Basket item
Treat Basket
$35

Starting bid

Donated by Charlotte Pearson

Peaceful Moments Package item
Peaceful Moments Package
$25

Starting bid

Hand-crafted wooden tray, prayer journal, daily devotional, and citrus candle.


Donated by Charlotte Pearson

Sports Basket item
Sports Basket
$100

Starting bid

Golf balls, pickle ball paddle and balls, telescopic fishing pole kit, mult-tool, water bottle, bug spray, beanie, handmade pen, and handmade basket


Donated by: Charlotte Pearson

Morning Glory Set item
Morning Glory Set
$75

Starting bid

Wooden tray, Mini Keurig, 4 mugs, 2 dish towels, 1 creamer pot, and 1 honey pot.


Donated by Charlotte Pearson

Riley Fedak's Macaroons item
Riley Fedak's Macaroons
$30

Starting bid

50 traditional macaroons, choose 3 flavors of your choice.

Donated by Riley Fedak

Oatmeal Pies item
Oatmeal Pies
$20

Starting bid

12 made from scratch oatmeal cream pies (for future pick up time)


Donated by Brooke McCoy

Mountain Getaway- Todd, NC item
Mountain Getaway- Todd, NC
$300

Starting bid

Located 2 miles from the village of Todd, NC, 7 miles from West Jefferson, 15 miles from Boone

3 bedrooms, a nook area with bunk beds, king, queen, 2 singles

2 baths, 3 living areas, kitchen, fire pit, 2 porches, downstairs patio


Your choice of a 3 night weekend (Thur., Fri., Sat. or Sat., Sun., Mon.)

or a 4 night week (Mon.-Thurs.)


May, June, July, or August (Excludes all holidays)

Donated by Thomas Parker



Taste of Italy Giftbox item
Taste of Italy Giftbox
$100

Starting bid

Grass fed, grass finished taste of Italy gift box.


Value $360


Dormie Network - Stay and Play Package item
Dormie Network - Stay and Play Package
$2,500

Starting bid

Value $5,400.

Note: Dormie Club and GrayBull are excluded.

Please contact us should you have questions.

TaylorMade Spider Putter item
TaylorMade Spider Putter
$75

Starting bid

Zamir White Autographed Georgia Football Helmet item
Zamir White Autographed Georgia Football Helmet
$150

Starting bid

Zamir White Autographed Raiders Football item
Zamir White Autographed Raiders Football
$150

Starting bid

Winter Wonderland Door Sign item
Winter Wonderland Door Sign
$40

Starting bid

Donated by Julie Pittman

