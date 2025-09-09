Live Like Madison's 6th Annual Silent Auction (1 of 2)

Hosted by
Starting bid
$50 Gift Card to Tea Time Cafe in Downtown Laurinburg, NC.
Starting bid
Dinner for four, excludes alcohol.
Wooly McDuff's Laurinburg, NC
Starting bid
$200 Evolution Ink Gift Card to be used toward a tattoo.
Donated by Betty Brown
Evolution Ink
5924 Cliffdale Road
Fayetteville, NC
910-323-2243
Starting bid
Starting bid
Available for 7 nights from Jan-May 15 or Oct 1-December 2026. Subject to availability.
https://www.rudd.com/vacation-rentals/sandy-feet
Donated by Brian and Fernanda Marney.
5516 E Beach Drive, Oak Island NC | Bedding: 3 Queens, 2 Twins
A vacation stay in Sandy Feet will have your toes in the sand in no time! This recently updated 4-bedroom beach cottage is conveniently located near the shops and restaurants of the East Beach area of Oak Island. Guests will find all bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and an open living, kitchen and dining area on the main level of the home with plenty of space for you to relax. Enjoy your morning coffee or evening cocktail from the rocking chair ocean side covered porch and watch the waves roll in while taking in the most expansive, unobstructed views of the ocean. The direct beach access just across the street makes a a day of fun in the sun easy. A splash of color, all new flooring, streaming cable television, ample parking and more await you and your family.
**Weekly rental value ranges from $1,250 - $1,800; depending on the actual week selected from the available dates specified above.
Starting bid
3-5 night stay at "Caddy Shack" anytime of the year based on availability. Located on Oyster Bay Golf Course between Sunset Beach and Calabash. Access to swimming pool, picnic area and tennis courts, minutes from Calabash, Sunset Beach and Ocean Isle. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, pullout Queen sofa.
Starting bid
3-night stay at "Mountain Lure" anytime of the year, based on availability. Spectacular views of the Blue Ridge Mountains and Lake Lure. Located near Asheville and Black Mountain, NC. 2 bedroom, 2.5 baths; accomodates 6. No smoking or pets allowed.
Donated by Dave & Michelle Buhler.
Starting bid
(Pink Background) Custom framed by Art by Design Pin Flag autographed by Robert McIntyre. He is from Oban Scotland and has 6 top ten finishes. Played on the European Ryder Cup Team and has 2 career wins on tour. Donated by Art by Design, Bear and Becca Hughes and Robert McIntyre
Starting bid
(White Background) Custom framed by Art by Design Pin Flag autographed by Robert McIntyre. He is from Oban Scotland and has 6 top ten finishes. Played on the European Ryder Cup Team and has 2 career wins on tour. Donated by Art by Design, Bear and Becca Hughes and Robert McIntyre
Starting bid
RayBan Womens gray Havana with gradiant dark gray lens Donated by: Cindy Roberson
Starting bid
RayBan mens/unisex Caravan with G-15 green lens (crystal)
Starting bid
Donated by Nikki Luquer
Starting bid
Purchase value of $100
Donated by Angela Gallagher
Starting bid
Golf Flamingo embroidered Jersey Blanket
Donated by Scotland Bling
Starting bid
Donated by Brent Hoover
Starting bid
168 piece mechanics tool set
Donated by Brent Hoover
Starting bid
Donated by Brent Hoover
Starting bid
Battery NOT included
Donated by Brent Hoover
Starting bid
Flamingo Wreath
Winner can bring the wreath back to Cotton Stitches & Vinyl Supply to get their initial on the opposite side of the sash.
Donated by Cotton Stitches & Vinyl Supply
Starting bid
Includes Green Fee and Cart Fee Valid anytime M-F and after 12:00 Sat & Sun
Starting bid
One Year Range Membership Expires 10/30/2026
Starting bid
Designed to carry in your golf bag or worn as a shoulder sling, this slim cooler is a gotta-have accessory.
Note: Bags not intended for use by children 12 and under.
Donated by Spotlight Solutions
Starting bid
Small Batch, Barrel Proof, and Single Barrel
Starting bid
Starting bid
Donated by White's Jewelry & Repair
Starting bid
Antique, Special Reserve, Full Proof, 12 Year
Starting bid
Stained Glass Pumpkin with stand
Donated by Catherine Gainey
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Peerless Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Value: $105
Starting bid
Elijah Craig Single Barrel 18 years old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Value: $170
Starting bid
The Market Place Gift Basket
~t-shirt
~hat
~insulated tote bag
~muscadine hard candy
~100% muscadine juice
~100% white muscadine juice
Starting bid
Donated by Charlotte Pearson
Starting bid
Hand-crafted wooden tray, prayer journal, daily devotional, and citrus candle.
Donated by Charlotte Pearson
Starting bid
Golf balls, pickle ball paddle and balls, telescopic fishing pole kit, mult-tool, water bottle, bug spray, beanie, handmade pen, and handmade basket
Donated by: Charlotte Pearson
Starting bid
Wooden tray, Mini Keurig, 4 mugs, 2 dish towels, 1 creamer pot, and 1 honey pot.
Donated by Charlotte Pearson
Starting bid
50 traditional macaroons, choose 3 flavors of your choice.
Donated by Riley Fedak
Starting bid
12 made from scratch oatmeal cream pies (for future pick up time)
Donated by Brooke McCoy
Starting bid
12 made from scratch oatmeal cream pies (for future pick up time)
Donated by Brooke McCoy
Starting bid
Located 2 miles from the village of Todd, NC, 7 miles from West Jefferson, 15 miles from Boone
3 bedrooms, a nook area with bunk beds, king, queen, 2 singles
2 baths, 3 living areas, kitchen, fire pit, 2 porches, downstairs patio
Your choice of a 3 night weekend (Thur., Fri., Sat. or Sat., Sun., Mon.)
or a 4 night week (Mon.-Thurs.)
May, June, July, or August (Excludes all holidays)
Donated by Thomas Parker
Starting bid
Grass fed, grass finished taste of Italy gift box.
Value $360
Starting bid
Value $5,400.
Note: Dormie Club and GrayBull are excluded.
Please contact us should you have questions.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Donated by Julie Pittman
