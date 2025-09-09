Live Like Madison's 6th Annual Silent Auction (1 of 2)

Available for 7 nights from Jan-May 15 or Oct 1-December 2026. Subject to availability.

https://www.rudd.com/vacation-rentals/sandy-feet

Donated by Brian and Fernanda Marney.

5516 E Beach Drive, Oak Island NC | Bedding: 3 Queens, 2 Twins

A vacation stay in Sandy Feet will have your toes in the sand in no time! This recently updated 4-bedroom beach cottage is conveniently located near the shops and restaurants of the East Beach area of Oak Island. Guests will find all bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and an open living, kitchen and dining area on the main level of the home with plenty of space for you to relax. Enjoy your morning coffee or evening cocktail from the rocking chair ocean side covered porch and watch the waves roll in while taking in the most expansive, unobstructed views of the ocean. The direct beach access just across the street makes a a day of fun in the sun easy. A splash of color, all new flooring, streaming cable television, ample parking and more await you and your family.

**Weekly rental value ranges from $1,250 - $1,800; depending on the actual week selected from the available dates specified above.