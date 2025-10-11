Live Like Madison's 6th Annual Silent Auction (2 of 2)

This barn quilt is painted on ACM (Aluminum Composite Material) It is a 2ft X 2ft square. It can be hung inside or outside. It has been sealed for outdoor hanging. The Cardinal was drawn and painted by Allison Boyd of Sampson County (formerly of Scotland County). The Quilt’s retail value is $150. If you’d like purchase a barn quilt (2x2, 3x3, 4x4) Allison’s contact information is (910) 638-1973 or [email protected]



