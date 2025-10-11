Hosted by

Live Like Madison
Live Like Madison's 6th Annual Silent Auction (2 of 2)

Tartan Rd, Laurinburg, NC 28352, USA

Parker's - 11 Year item
Parker's - 11 Year
$200

Starting bid

Parker's American Kentucky Straight Whiskey

Cask Strength 122.5 Proof

Weller Special Reserve item
Weller Special Reserve
$45

Starting bid

Weller Special Reserve

Angels Envy item
Angels Envy
$100

Starting bid

Angels Envy

NC ABC 90th Anniversary Barrel Select

Eddie Bauer Puffy Camp Poncho item
Eddie Bauer Puffy Camp Poncho
$20

Starting bid

Is it a poncho or a blanket? It’s both! This versatile, packable poncho blanket is water-resistant and ready for adventures—both indoors and out. 

  • 100% polyester ripstop with durable water-repellent (DWR) finish
  • 4.7-ounce, 100% polyester fill
  • Detachable, zippered hood with visor
  • Eddie Bauer logo snaps at hood and collar
  • Elastic hand straps
  • Attached, toggled cinch sack with contrast heat transfer Eddie Bauer logo
  • Embroidery access pocket
  • Woven Eddie Bauer logo patch label on lower right blanket corner
  • Dimensions (excluding hood): 50" x 70"

Donated by Spotlight Solutions

Mary Kay Cosmetics item
Mary Kay Cosmetics
$30

Starting bid

Mary Kay Basket: Peach Satin Hands pampers your hands with a softening lotion, peach scrub, and peach lotion. Along with your hands being pampered, the Mary Kay Pedicure Kit includes a scrub, nail file, and pumice stone. Last but not least is the Mint Bliss Feet and Leg lotion. This lotion is for the hardworking lady to relax her tired feet and legs! A pair of fuzzy socks complements the entire basket!


Donated by Melanie Meredith

Jennifer McRae- necklace and earring set item
Jennifer McRae- necklace and earring set
$30

Starting bid

Jennifer McRae, McRae Design necklace and earrings custom made jewelry set - 24 inch necklace with earrings $55


Jennifer McRae necklace and earring set item
Jennifer McRae necklace and earring set
$30

Starting bid

Jennifer McRae, McRae Design necklace and earrings custom made jewelry set - 28 inch adjustable length necklace with earrings $55

Wilson Golf Bag item
Wilson Golf Bag
$75

Starting bid

Wilson Golf Bag

Flamingos, Flamingos, Flamingos item
Flamingos, Flamingos, Flamingos item
Flamingos, Flamingos, Flamingos item
Flamingos, Flamingos, Flamingos
$30

Starting bid

Tote

Flamingo Wall Art


JoAnn Pearson Original item
JoAnn Pearson Original
$70

Starting bid

JoAnn Pearson Original -2 item
JoAnn Pearson Original -2
$70

Starting bid

JoAnn Pearson Original-3 item
JoAnn Pearson Original-3
$70

Starting bid

Cleaning Basket item
Cleaning Basket
$30

Starting bid

Swiffer Dry & Wet Kit, Swiffer Duster, Lysol Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Pledge Spray, Resolve Carpet Cleaner, Microfiber Cleaning Towels, Febreze Spray, Magic Erasers, Lysol Wipes, Glade Fragrance Wall Plug-in, Basket Included

Donated by PCI

Bathroom Cleaning Basket item
Bathroom Cleaning Basket
$25

Starting bid

Clorox Toilet Wand, Lysol Bathroom Foam, Lysol Spray, Hand Soap, Glass Cleaner, Rubber Gloves, Microfiber Towels, Scrub Brush, Lysol Lavender Automatic Toilet Cleaner, Scrub Daddy, Basket Included


Donated by PCI

Custom Table item
Custom Table
$200

Starting bid

Table made and donated by Jason Butler and Donald Newton.

Men's Tops item
Men's Tops item
Men's Tops
$40

Starting bid

Size Large Burlebo Half-zip fleece with F/X Fusion Long sleeve button down shirt


Donated by Harley's Tuxedo

Barn Quilt- The Cardinal item
Barn Quilt- The Cardinal
$80

Starting bid

This barn quilt is painted on ACM (Aluminum Composite Material) It is a 2ft X 2ft square. It can be hung inside or outside. It has been sealed for outdoor hanging. The Cardinal was drawn and painted by Allison Boyd of Sampson County (formerly of Scotland County). The Quilt’s retail value is $150. If you’d like purchase a barn quilt (2x2, 3x3, 4x4) Allison’s contact information is (910) 638-1973 or [email protected]


Barn Quilt-Traditional Quilt Pattern item
Barn Quilt-Traditional Quilt Pattern
$80

Starting bid

This barn quilt is painted on ACM (Aluminum Composite Material) It is a 2ft X 2ft square. It can be hung inside or outside. It has been sealed for outdoor hanging. The Cardinal was drawn and painted by Allison Boyd of Sampson County (formerly of Scotland County). The Quilt’s retail value is $150. If you’d like purchase a barn quilt (2x2, 3x3, 4x4) Allison’s contact information is (910) 638-1973 or [email protected]


Goodr Sunglasses item
Goodr Sunglasses
$20

Starting bid

Flamingos On a Booze Cruise

Goodr Sunglasses item
Goodr Sunglasses
$20

Starting bid

Drinks Seawater, Sees Future

Goodr Sunglasses item
Goodr Sunglasses
$20

Starting bid

Electric Dinotopia Carnival

Goodr Sunglasses item
Goodr Sunglasses
$20

Starting bid

Just Add Googly Eyes

Goodr Sunglasses item
Goodr Sunglasses
$20

Starting bid

Iced by Yetis

Goodr Sunglasses item
Goodr Sunglasses
$20

Starting bid

Sunbathing with Wizards

Christmas Basket item
Christmas Basket item
Christmas Basket
$40

Starting bid

Step into the holidays with new festive touches for your home inclusing this sparkling wreath of greenery and pine cones, pair of 34th and Pine gold metal reindeer, handcrafted cedar balsam candle and decorative wooden tree with pearl accents.

Carhartt Duffel item
Carhartt Duffel
$110

Starting bid

75 L Heavy Haul Duffel

Flamingo Decorative Plates and Bowls item
Flamingo Decorative Plates and Bowls
$20

Starting bid

Homemade Quilt item
Homemade Quilt
$75

Starting bid

Homemade Quilt by Michelle Buhler

