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Live Like Roo Foundation

About this event

Live Like Roo's 10th Birthday Online Auction

Pick-up location

617 E Golf Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60005, USA

Small Dog Bed and Toys item
Small Dog Bed and Toys item
Small Dog Bed and Toys
$20

Starting bid

Cove dog bed for a small dog and small dog toys. the bed is 22x22. Can be shipped!

Dog Statue item
Dog Statue item
Dog Statue item
Dog Statue
$10

Starting bid

11x11 Dog Statue ! so cute

Snoopy XL Dog Jacket item
Snoopy XL Dog Jacket item
Snoopy XL Dog Jacket item
Snoopy XL Dog Jacket
$10

Starting bid

Value $88


Little Beast is proud to present their newest collection, featuring the beloved characters from the classic series, Peanuts.


Plushy soft jacket to keep your pup warm this winter.

- Easily drape and secure with velcro, which means no over-the-head to get it on and off.

- Ensure a secure fit that is snug to your dog’s body with a velcro closure and bottom snicher.

Live Like Roo Jean Jacket item
Live Like Roo Jean Jacket item
Live Like Roo Jean Jacket item
Live Like Roo Jean Jacket
$15

Starting bid

This is listed as an XL but it is very small. If you wear a small, it will fit you. Roo custom patches on the back!

Spring blanket and toys item
Spring blanket and toys item
Spring blanket and toys item
Spring blanket and toys
$10

Starting bid

48x30 Spring Blanket and 2 toys!

Patchwork Blanket item
Patchwork Blanket item
Patchwork Blanket item
Patchwork Blanket
$10

Starting bid

Made by Erica! 45x40

Bagels and Coffee item
Bagels and Coffee
$20

Starting bid

$50 to Once Upon a Bagel (check locations) Dog Socks, Dog mug

Theo Gift Basket item
Theo Gift Basket
$20

Starting bid

So many Theos!

Handmade Dragon item
Handmade Dragon item
Handmade Dragon item
Handmade Dragon
$25

Starting bid

Handmade by Comfortably Queer. Dragon!

Pink Crate Mat item
Pink Crate Mat item
Pink Crate Mat
$20

Starting bid

29x42

Roo Mega Basket item
Roo Mega Basket item
Roo Mega Basket item
Roo Mega Basket
$50

Starting bid

Size Large Joggers Hoodies Tanks Tees

Water bottles

3 hats

coffee mug

zip pouch

sunglasses

2 coloring books

bags

bottle koozie

roo candle

farm to pet treats

much more

Red and Black Crate Mat item
Red and Black Crate Mat item
Red and Black Crate Mat
$20

Starting bid

23x16 and thick!

Lady and the Tramp Blanket item
Lady and the Tramp Blanket item
Lady and the Tramp Blanket item
Lady and the Tramp Blanket
$20

Starting bid

38x48

Tie Dye Blanket LARGE item
Tie Dye Blanket LARGE item
Tie Dye Blanket LARGE
$20

Starting bid

65x50

Space Cats Blanket item
Space Cats Blanket item
Space Cats Blanket
$15

Starting bid

40x50

I Meow You Cat Blanket item
I Meow You Cat Blanket item
I Meow You Cat Blanket
$10

Starting bid

32x48

Tennis Ball Blanket LARGE item
Tennis Ball Blanket LARGE item
Tennis Ball Blanket LARGE
$20

Starting bid

50x48

Crate Mat gray and white item
Crate Mat gray and white item
Crate Mat gray and white
$20

Starting bid

41x26

Patchwork Blanket item
Patchwork Blanket item
Patchwork Blanket item
Patchwork Blanket
$30

Starting bid

48x50

$500 Gift Card for Marcus Hotels and Restaurants item
$500 Gift Card for Marcus Hotels and Restaurants item
$500 Gift Card for Marcus Hotels and Restaurants item
$500 Gift Card for Marcus Hotels and Restaurants
$250

Starting bid


$500 Gift Card for Marcus Hotels, Restaurants, Spas, Golf and more! Thank you Mollie for donating this amazing item!


To see the complete list: https://www.buyatab.com/custom/marcushotels/ValidLocations.aspx

MARCUS GIFT CARD VALID LOCATIONS

*PURCHASED GIFT CARDS & EGIFT CARDSare accepted at all participating hotels, restaurants, spas, and theatres listed below.

Marcus Hotels & Resorts

  • Grand Geneva Resort & Spa• Lake Geneva, WI
  • Timber Ridge Lodge• Lake Geneva, WI
  • Hilton Milwaukee• Milwaukee, WI
  • The Pfister Hotel• Milwaukee, WI
  • Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel• Milwaukee, WI
  • AC Hotel Chicago Downtown• Chicago, IL
  • Hilton Madison Monona Terrace• Madison, WI
  • Platinum Hotel• Las Vegas, NV
  • Hilton Minneapolis/Bloomington• Bloomington, MN

Marcus Restaurants

  • Milwaukee ChopHouse• Hilton Milwaukee
  • Miller Time Pub & Grill• Hilton Milwaukee
  • Miller Time Pub & Grill• The Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel
  • Audrey Kitchen and Bar• Hilton Madison
  • Mason Street Grill• The Pfister Hotel
  • Cafe at the Pfister• The Pfister Hotel
  • Pfister Lobby Lounge• The Pfister Hotel
  • Blu• The Pfister Hotel
  • Geneva ChopHouse• Grand Geneva Resort
  • Ristoranté Brissago• Grand Geneva Resort
  • Moose & Maple• Timber Ridge Lodge & Waterpark
  • Hungry Moose Food Court• Timber Ridge Lodge & Waterpark
  • Kil@wat• The Platinum Hotel
  • Bloomington ChopHouse• Bloomington, MN
  • Safehouse Milwaukee• Milwaukee, WI
  • The Studio Kitchen & Cocktails• Saint Kate-The Arts Hotel
  • Proof Pizza• Saint Kate-The Arts Hotel
  • The Dark Room• Saint Kate-The Arts Hotel

WELL Spa + Salon Locations

  • WELL Spa + Salonat The Pfister Hotel
  • WELL Spa + Salonat Grand Geneva Resort and Spa

Golf Course Locations

  • The Brute Golf Courseat Grand Geneva Resort and Spa
  • The Highlands Golf Courseat Grand Geneva Resort and Spa

Marcus Theatres

Another Chance Training 90 Min IN Home Session item
Another Chance Training 90 Min IN Home Session item
Another Chance Training 90 Min IN Home Session item
Another Chance Training 90 Min IN Home Session
$50

Starting bid

90 Minute in home session with Another Chance Training. More here: https://www.anotherchancetraining.com/

F Cancer bag and mug item
F Cancer bag and mug item
F Cancer bag and mug
$5

Starting bid

bag is BIG! 20x20 with F cancer campfire mug

Vera Bradley LISBON MEDALLION TRIO ZIP Hipster NWT item
Vera Bradley LISBON MEDALLION TRIO ZIP Hipster NWT item
Vera Bradley LISBON MEDALLION TRIO ZIP Hipster NWT item
Vera Bradley LISBON MEDALLION TRIO ZIP Hipster NWT
$20

Starting bid

Value $85

Vera Bradley LISBON MEDALLION TRIO ZIP Hipster NWT

55'' adjustabke strap

Corgi Lamp item
Corgi Lamp item
Corgi Lamp item
Corgi Lamp
$20

Starting bid

The cutest corgi lamp!

Loungefly Marvel Loki TVA Miss Minutes Cross Body Bag item
Loungefly Marvel Loki TVA Miss Minutes Cross Body Bag item
Loungefly Marvel Loki TVA Miss Minutes Cross Body Bag item
Loungefly Marvel Loki TVA Miss Minutes Cross Body Bag
$15

Starting bid

Value: $35

  • Faux Leather
  • Made in the USA
  • The Loungefly Loki TVA Miss Minutes Crossbody Bag is made of vegan leather (polyurethane).
  • Bag has adjustable, removeable strap and sturdy metal hardware.
  • Additional features include applique, debossed, embroidered, and printed details.
  • Take note of the coordinating inside lining.
  • This bag is an officially licensed Marvel product.
Bobs Size 7.5 Slip on Shoes item
Bobs Size 7.5 Slip on Shoes item
Bobs Size 7.5 Slip on Shoes item
Bobs Size 7.5 Slip on Shoes
$10

Starting bid

Bob's from Sketchers Size 7.5

T shirt blanket HUGE item
T shirt blanket HUGE item
T shirt blanket HUGE item
T shirt blanket HUGE
$100

Starting bid

Our famous tee shirt blankets. This one is Queen sized and huge!

Boujee Necklace Set ! item
Boujee Necklace Set ! item
Boujee Necklace Set ! item
Boujee Necklace Set !
$25

Starting bid

Value: $90

Silver Flat Bling - vegan leather, fits 15.5 to 22.5 neck 

18” Unicorn. Our popular bead

1 carat Diamond Ring Size 7.5 item
1 carat Diamond Ring Size 7.5 item
1 carat Diamond Ring Size 7.5 item
1 carat Diamond Ring Size 7.5
$250

Starting bid

Value: $800+

P3 POMPEII3 -1ct Diamond Wedding Ring Anniversary -14k Yellow Gold-7-Stone Womens Band

See more: https://www.amazon.com/gp/buy/thankyou/handlers/display.html?purchaseId=106-2616336-4687454&ref_=chk_typ_browserRefresh&isRefresh=1

Mega Beauty Basket item
Mega Beauty Basket item
Mega Beauty Basket item
Mega Beauty Basket
$50

Starting bid

Soooo much beauty goodness! make ups, creams, accessories, warm slippers, candles and so much more~ Value: $350

Craft Heads Collar item
Craft Heads Collar item
Craft Heads Collar item
Craft Heads Collar
$20

Starting bid

Craftheads Blinged Collar!

crafted from genuine leather, this luxury collar features 41 Swarovski crystals set in polished rivets, precisely placed to create a refined, symmetrical design. Each piece is meticulously handcrafted, resulting in a timeless accessory with exceptional attention to detail.

Retail Value: $120

Size Large joggers and sweatpants
$10

Starting bid

These are like gold! so comfy. the sweats can run a bit big but they have a drawstring. COZY COZY

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!