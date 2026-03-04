Live Love Ministries Golf Scramble

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About this event
One individual golfer
Team of four golfers
5 mulligans, hole in one for tee shot on par 3 hole 5 AND shorter tee shot on par 4 hole 11.
$20 EACH: 5 mulligans OR hole in one for tee shot on green on par 3 hole 5 OR shorter tee shot on par 4 hole 11
One mulligan, maximum of 5 per team; buy 5 for $20 at next option below.
Receives sponsor sign on a hole
Receives a team of four golfers and a sponsor sign on one hole
Same benefits as Silver Sponsorship plus company name/logo on event banner.
Fund a classroom for a year at our school in Malawi! Same benefits as Gold Sponsorship with extra proceeds going directly to fund our school in Malawi.
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