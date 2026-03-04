Live Love Ministries Inc

Hosted by

Live Love Ministries Inc

About this event

Live Love Ministries Golf Scramble

1 Torrey Pines

Ledbetter, KY 42058, USA

Single Player Golf
$82.50

One individual golfer

Team Golf
$330

Team of four golfers

COMBO: 5 Mulligans, Par 3 Hole in One AND Shorter Tee Shot
$45

5 mulligans, hole in one for tee shot on par 3 hole 5 AND shorter tee shot on par 4 hole 11.

5 Mulligans OR Par 3 Hole in One OR Shorter Tee Shot
$20

$20 EACH: 5 mulligans OR hole in one for tee shot on green on par 3 hole 5 OR shorter tee shot on par 4 hole 11

Single Mulligan
$5

One mulligan, maximum of 5 per team; buy 5 for $20 at next option below.

Hats
$25
Shirts
$20
Sleeve of 3 Golf Balls, Purses, Necklaces
$10
Wallets, Bracelets, Wooden Items
$5
Magnets, Keychains, Postcards
$2
Drinks
$1
Bronze Sponsorship
$100

Receives sponsor sign on a hole

Silver Sponsorship
$400

Receives a team of four golfers and a sponsor sign on one hole

Gold Sponsorship
$500

Same benefits as Silver Sponsorship plus company name/logo on event banner.

Diamond Sponsorship
$800

Fund a classroom for a year at our school in Malawi! Same benefits as Gold Sponsorship with extra proceeds going directly to fund our school in Malawi.

Add a donation for Live Love Ministries Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!