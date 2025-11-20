Live Lucky Equine Rescue's Sponsorships

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
A beautiful entry-level sponsorship for those who want to be part of our mission in a small but powerful way.
Helps cover: treats, mineral blocks, fly spray, enrichment.
Renews monthly
Each bale of hay we order is $10.00 Your support in this sponsorship helps us keep the most essential resource flowing!
Helps cover: 1 bale of our herd’s daily hay needs.
Renews monthly
This level directly contributes to daily care for one of our permanent residents.
Helps cover: feed, supplements, seasonal needs.
No expiration
A meaningful sponsorship tier that ensures consistent, quality care.
Helps cover: farrier visits, specialty feeds, routine supplies
Renews monthly
This level deeply sustains a horse who will live the rest of their life with us in peace.
Helps cover: dental care, wellness checks, seasonal blankets, medical supplements, veterinary maintenance, joint supplements, and comfort essentials.
Renews monthly
The highest, most impactful sponsorship level. You become a core protector of a horse who depends on us completely.
Helps cover: major medical care like injections, chiropractic care, acupuncture, senior care needs, and other chronic condition support for horses like Cash, Beau, Daisy and Rosie. Additionally, this sponsorship will help go towards emergency funds and helping new intakes.
Valid until February 25, 2027
A powerful way to stand beside our herd for an entire year.
Your annual sponsorship helps provide consistent hay, grain, supplements, and daily care essentials for one of our permanent sanctuary horses.
Impact: covers a meaningful portion of their yearly feed + routine care.
Valid until February 25, 2027
A deeply impactful sponsorship that ensures stability and peace for a horse who will spend the rest of their life safe at our sanctuary. Your year-long commitment helps support veterinary care, farrier visits, senior needs, enrichment, and emergency expenses.
Impact: directly sustains the long-term wellbeing of a horse who depends on us completely
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!