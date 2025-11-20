Live Lucky Equine Rescue

Live Lucky Equine Rescue

Live Lucky Equine Rescue's Sponsorships

Kindness Keeper
$5

Renews monthly

A beautiful entry-level sponsorship for those who want to be part of our mission in a small but powerful way.
Helps cover: treats, mineral blocks, fly spray, enrichment.

Hay Helper
$10

Renews monthly

Each bale of hay we order is $10.00 Your support in this sponsorship helps us keep the most essential resource flowing!

Helps cover: 1 bale of our herd’s daily hay needs.

Sanctuary Supporter
$25

Renews monthly

This level directly contributes to daily care for one of our permanent residents.
Helps cover: feed, supplements, seasonal needs.

Herd Hero
$50

No expiration

A meaningful sponsorship tier that ensures consistent, quality care.
Helps cover: farrier visits, specialty feeds, routine supplies

Lucky Guardian
$100

Renews monthly

This level deeply sustains a horse who will live the rest of their life with us in peace.
Helps cover: dental care, wellness checks, seasonal blankets, medical supplements, veterinary maintenance, joint supplements, and comfort essentials.

Angel Supporter
$200

Renews monthly

The highest, most impactful sponsorship level. You become a core protector of a horse who depends on us completely.
Helps cover: major medical care like injections, chiropractic care, acupuncture, senior care needs, and other chronic condition support for horses like Cash, Beau, Daisy and Rosie. Additionally, this sponsorship will help go towards emergency funds and helping new intakes.

Annual Sanctuary Supporter
$1,500

Valid until February 25, 2027

A powerful way to stand beside our herd for an entire year.
Your annual sponsorship helps provide consistent hay, grain, supplements, and daily care essentials for one of our permanent sanctuary horses.
Impact: covers a meaningful portion of their yearly feed + routine care.

Annual Lifelong Guardian
$3,000

Valid until February 25, 2027

A deeply impactful sponsorship that ensures stability and peace for a horse who will spend the rest of their life safe at our sanctuary. Your year-long commitment helps support veterinary care, farrier visits, senior needs, enrichment, and emergency expenses.
Impact: directly sustains the long-term wellbeing of a horse who depends on us completely

