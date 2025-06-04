Live Oak Singers, Inc.

Live Oak Singers, Inc.'s Fall Cabaret Raffle 2025

Wicked Witchy Package
$5

Package includes a booking tour for 2 people for a cemetery tour donated by Curious Twins. Valued at $50. A gift certificate of $25 donated by Wicked Wich. A witchy blanket is included as well valued at $20. And a bottle of Prosecco. Package total value is $100

Laughs and Luxuries Package
$5

Two tickets to a comedy show donated by Upstage Comedy club valued at $30. A very gorgeous pair of earrings named Sophee donated by Kendra Scott, valued at $70. And a bottle of Prosecco. Package is all valued at $130.

The Mighty Package
$5

The Mighty Ducks jersey signed by Emilio Estevez donated by V-Bros Collectibles and valued at $150. A Fandango At Home gift certificate worth $15 donated by Butler's Store gift shop. And a bottle of Prosecco. Package valued at $175.

On The Move Date Package
$5

2 Player Scavenger hunt that can be redeemed in over 3,500+ locations donated by Let's Roam. Valued at $100. Raceway Car Wash valued at $100. McAlister's Deli gift card donated by McAlister's and valued at $50. Package is valued at $250.

Zebraz Adult Package
$5

An assortment of toys for adult use donated by Zebraz.

