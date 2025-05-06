Live Oak Singers, Inc.'s Silent Auction

Donated by DeLeon's Gay Crochets (Purse, scarf ) $150 value
$100 HEB gift card donated by HEB
Baby Blues Gift basket
$30
Starting bid
Dragon and Drinks package
$45
Starting bid
Game and Graze Gift Basket
$75
Starting bid
For the Love of Pride
$30
Starting bid
Summer Date Night package
$95
Starting bid
Family Funday
$100
Starting bid
Prestige Package
$20
Starting bid
Kiln me softly with this art package
$30
Starting bid
Live Oak Singers fan club package
$25
Starting bid
