Live Oak Singers, Inc.'s Silent Auction Season 12

1761 Northwest Loop 410, San Antonio, TX 78213, USA
Starting bid
A quilt donated by Gary Sartor of the choir. A handmade piece perfect to cuddle with during the holidays.
Starting bid
A pair of tickets donated by Tobin Center for the Cirque Musica and a dinner for two donated by Black Bear Diner.
Starting bid
A ten person pass for a scavenger hunt in your participating city. Ten passes to the Upstage Entertainment comedy club.
Starting bid
San Antonio Missions voucher for 4 Lower Box tickets to any Sunday -Wednesday game for the 2026 season. Tickets donated by San Antonio Missions. $50 worth of Torchy Tacos Cash donated by Torchy Tacos in the Medical Center.
Starting bid
Tea for Two donated by The Bread Box. Also includes a James Avery bracelet with a Butterfly charm donated by James Avery.
Starting bid
Dia de los Muertos Gato quilt handmade by Gary Sartor.
Starting bid
Painting by Jon Trainor. Donated by Bryan Ferguson.
Starting bid
Painting by Jon Trainor. Donated by Bryan Ferguson.
Starting bid
18" White Gold Set with approximately 0.05 of SI Clarity, FG Color Round shape Optema Diamond and an 18" 14K White Gold Chain Donation by Americus Diamond.
