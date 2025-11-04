Live Oak Singers, Inc.

Live Oak Singers, Inc.

Live Oak Singers, Inc.'s Silent Auction Season 12

1761 Northwest Loop 410, San Antonio, TX 78213, USA

Christmas blanket
$50

Starting bid

A quilt donated by Gary Sartor of the choir. A handmade piece perfect to cuddle with during the holidays.

Winter Wonderland package
$50

Starting bid

A pair of tickets donated by Tobin Center for the Cirque Musica and a dinner for two donated by Black Bear Diner.

Group Adventures package
$25

Starting bid

A ten person pass for a scavenger hunt in your participating city. Ten passes to the Upstage Entertainment comedy club.

Summer fun package
$50

Starting bid

San Antonio Missions voucher for 4 Lower Box tickets to any Sunday -Wednesday game for the 2026 season. Tickets donated by San Antonio Missions. $50 worth of Torchy Tacos Cash donated by Torchy Tacos in the Medical Center.

Tea for Two package
$75

Starting bid

Tea for Two donated by The Bread Box. Also includes a James Avery bracelet with a Butterfly charm donated by James Avery.

Dia de los Muertos Gato Quilt
$50

Starting bid

Dia de los Muertos Gato quilt handmade by Gary Sartor.

The Illusions Paintings (2)
$75

Starting bid

Painting by Jon Trainor. Donated by Bryan Ferguson.

Whimsical Winter
$50

Starting bid

Painting by Jon Trainor. Donated by Bryan Ferguson.

2025 Circle of Support Pendant with Chain
$75

Starting bid

18" White Gold Set with approximately 0.05 of SI Clarity, FG Color Round shape Optema Diamond and an 18" 14K White Gold Chain Donation by Americus Diamond.

