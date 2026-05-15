Bennett Elementary PTSA

Hosted by

Bennett Elementary PTSA

About this event

LIVE PAYMENTS: Bulldogs Bingo and Blockbuster Bash

17900 NE 16th St

Bellevue, WA 98008, USA

Single BINGO Card
$10

Unlimited play - valid for all rounds, including special blackout BINGO

BINGO Card Bundle - 3 Cards
$25

3 cards for unlimited play - valid for all rounds, including special blackout BINGO

Single Ticket
$1

Tickets for Games, Raffles, and Concessions.

Food priced at 1 ticket per $1

5 Tickets
$5

Tickets for Games, Raffles, and Concessions.

Food priced at 1 ticket per $1

10 Tickets
$10

Tickets for Games, Raffles, and Concessions.

Food priced at 1 ticket per $1

Tickets - 20
$18

Buy more - save more! 20 for the price of 18.

Tickets for Games, Raffles, and Concessions.

Food priced at 1 ticket per $1

Tickets - 60
$50

Buy more - save more! 60 for the price of 50.

Tickets for Games, Raffles, and Concessions.

Food priced at 1 ticket per $1

Meal Deal
$7

Includes chips, drink, and choice of slice of pizza (cheese or pepperoni) or beef hot dog

Add a donation for Bennett Elementary PTSA

$

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