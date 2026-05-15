LIVE PAYMENTS: Bulldogs Bingo and Blockbuster Bash

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About this event
Unlimited play - valid for all rounds, including special blackout BINGO
3 cards for unlimited play - valid for all rounds, including special blackout BINGO
Tickets for Games, Raffles, and Concessions.
Food priced at 1 ticket per $1
Tickets for Games, Raffles, and Concessions.
Food priced at 1 ticket per $1
Tickets for Games, Raffles, and Concessions.
Food priced at 1 ticket per $1
Buy more - save more! 20 for the price of 18.
Tickets for Games, Raffles, and Concessions.
Food priced at 1 ticket per $1
Buy more - save more! 60 for the price of 50.
Tickets for Games, Raffles, and Concessions.
Food priced at 1 ticket per $1
Includes chips, drink, and choice of slice of pizza (cheese or pepperoni) or beef hot dog
$
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