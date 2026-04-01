2026 Gala Flowers, Wine Pull, Live Portraits

Reserve your spot for a professional live portrait session 🎨 A live artist will be capturing guests in real time with hand-drawn portraits — created on the spot and yours to take home that night!





This experience is made possible through the generosity of Manhattan Bridge Orthodontics, one of our premier sponsors, who has underwritten the cost of the artist.





*This experience is made possible through the generosity of Manhattan Bridge Orthodontics, one of our premier sponsors, who has underwritten the cost of the artist making every penny of this premiere exprience go straight back to the school.