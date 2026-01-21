Live Resilient Night:Turning Pain into Purpose - Shining Light for Sexual Assault Awareness Month

*$20 General Admission Donation

Helps cover event costs and secures seat for an impactful evening of awareness, connection, and healing.

*$50 Supporter Contribution Donation

Goes towards program materials, resources, and tools used in our trauma-informed classes.

*$100 Support Impact Donation

Directly supports trauma-informed classes, ongoing support services, and helps sponsor a woman who may need financial assistance to attend a R.I.S.E. cohort.

Every ticket is a donation that supports healing centered programs through Live Resilient Life!