Live Resilient Life

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Live Resilient Life

About this event

Live Resilient Life R.I.S.E Cohort

931 19th St

Bakersfield, CA 93301, USA

Program Investment
$149

Program Investment

Your registration secures your place in the R.I.S.E. Cohort, which includes:

  • 10 weeks of curriculum-based sessions
  • 4 weeks of peer support groups
  • Specialty wellness nights: Self-Defense, Art Therapy, Group Exercise, and Yoga Class

Standard Rate

  • $11 per class
  • $154 total for the 14-week program
  • with a $5 off discount when paid in Full.
  • Program registration requires at least half payment.

Sliding Scale

We believe cost should never be a barrier to resilience and growth. A sliding scale option is available for participants with financial need. If you require support, please indicate this on your registration form—scholarships are made possible through generous community sponsors.


Sliding Scale
$50

Please use this option to make your payment on the sliding scale.

Choose a payment that best fits your current financial situation.

The minimum registration payment of

$50, $75, $100, $125, Full Price = $149.00.

We will make it possible to make additional payments throughout the cohort.


Thank you, your contribution helps cover class materials, resources, and support services, while also making it possible for others to participate.

Add a donation for Live Resilient Life

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!