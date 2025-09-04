Live Resilient Life R.I.S.E Cohort

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About this event
Program Investment
Your registration secures your place in the R.I.S.E. Cohort, which includes:
Standard Rate
Sliding Scale
We believe cost should never be a barrier to resilience and growth. A sliding scale option is available for participants with financial need. If you require support, please indicate this on your registration form—scholarships are made possible through generous community sponsors.
Please use this option to make your payment on the sliding scale.
Choose a payment that best fits your current financial situation.
The minimum registration payment of
$50, $75, $100, $125, Full Price = $149.00.
We will make it possible to make additional payments throughout the cohort.
Thank you, your contribution helps cover class materials, resources, and support services, while also making it possible for others to participate.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!