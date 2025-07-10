"Live Sturdy" Seminar with Keith McCurdy

Hosted by
“Perception and What Shapes It”
Monday, September 29th, 2025, 2-3pm
5th graders, Middle School (6th-8th), and High School Students (9th-12th)
Parents, Christian educators, and ministry leaders are also welcome to attend this session.
This discussion addresses what informs our perception of the world
around us and ultimately our relationships, the role of negative
confirmation bias and how our emotions often distort our ability to
function in a healthy manner. Students are charged with embracing
challenge and healthy struggle in their lives as this develops
maturity. While this is the most anxious and depressed generation
we have ever experienced, we have a choice in how we live and this
can help our current students not be the typical statistics of their
generation.
"Raising Sturdy Kids"
Monday, September 29th, 2025, 7-8:30 pm
This session is for parents with students of all ages. Christian educators and ministry leaders are also welcome to attend this session.
“Raising Sturdy Kids” will provide a common understanding and
language to both faculty and parents regarding the need and benefits
of “healthy struggle” both in and out of classroom. The process of
onboarding our children to life by allowing and requiring them to
be contributors is the beginning of healthy Identity Formation and a
key to healthy development.
“Understanding Your Audience”
Tuesday, September 30th, 2025, 9-11am
This session is for Christian teachers and other educators. Ministry leaders are also welcome to attend this session.
An overview of current struggles/issues with students. How to
better engage the student population taking into consideration
key developmental aspects/ How to deal with difficult situations/
Healthy communication strategies with students and parents.
Teachers earn 2 CEU credits per session.
