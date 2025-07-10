Naperville Christian Academy

Naperville Christian Academy

"Live Sturdy" Seminar with Keith McCurdy

1451 Raymond Dr

Naperville, IL 60563, USA

Student Session
$20

“Perception and What Shapes It”

Monday, September 29th, 2025, 2-3pm


5th graders, Middle School (6th-8th), and High School Students (9th-12th)

Parents, Christian educators, and ministry leaders are also welcome to attend this session.


This discussion addresses what informs our perception of the world

around us and ultimately our relationships, the role of negative

confirmation bias and how our emotions often distort our ability to

function in a healthy manner. Students are charged with embracing

challenge and healthy struggle in their lives as this develops

maturity. While this is the most anxious and depressed generation

we have ever experienced, we have a choice in how we live and this

can help our current students not be the typical statistics of their

generation.

Parent Session
$20

"Raising Sturdy Kids"

Monday, September 29th, 2025, 7-8:30 pm


This session is for parents with students of all ages. Christian educators and ministry leaders are also welcome to attend this session.


“Raising Sturdy Kids” will provide a common understanding and

language to both faculty and parents regarding the need and benefits

of “healthy struggle” both in and out of classroom. The process of

onboarding our children to life by allowing and requiring them to

be contributors is the beginning of healthy Identity Formation and a

key to healthy development.

Educator Session
$20

“Understanding Your Audience”

Tuesday, September 30th, 2025, 9-11am


This session is for Christian teachers and other educators. Ministry leaders are also welcome to attend this session.


An overview of current struggles/issues with students. How to

better engage the student population taking into consideration

key developmental aspects/ How to deal with difficult situations/

Healthy communication strategies with students and parents.

Teachers earn 2 CEU credits per session.

