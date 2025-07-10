"Live Sturdy" Seminar with Keith McCurdy

“Perception and What Shapes It”

Monday, September 29th, 2025, 2-3pm





5th graders, Middle School (6th-8th), and High School Students (9th-12th)

Parents, Christian educators, and ministry leaders are also welcome to attend this session.





This discussion addresses what informs our perception of the world

around us and ultimately our relationships, the role of negative

confirmation bias and how our emotions often distort our ability to

function in a healthy manner. Students are charged with embracing

challenge and healthy struggle in their lives as this develops

maturity. While this is the most anxious and depressed generation

we have ever experienced, we have a choice in how we live and this

can help our current students not be the typical statistics of their

generation.