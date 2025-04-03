*Recognition on all media advertising, including radio, newspaper, website, TV ad, and social media
*Sponsor recognition during Paul Bunyan Broadcasting live broadcast at United Way Backpack Buddies food packing event
*Recognition during community campaign kick-off marketing
*Logo on event flyer
*Logo on save the date
*Recognition on all media advertising, including radio, newspaper, website, TV ad, and social media
*Sponsor recognition during Paul Bunyan Broadcasting live broadcast at United Way Backpack Buddies food packing event
*Recognition during community campaign kick-off marketing
*Logo on event flyer
*Logo on save the date
Community Level
$500
*Recognition on website, TV ad, and some social media advertising
*Sponsor recognition during Paul Bunyan Broadcasting live broadcast at United Way Backpack Buddies food packing event
*Logo on event flyer
*Logo on save the date
*Recognition on website, TV ad, and some social media advertising
*Sponsor recognition during Paul Bunyan Broadcasting live broadcast at United Way Backpack Buddies food packing event
*Logo on event flyer
*Logo on save the date
Live United Day Sponsorship Opportunities Form
Free
Don't want to pay online? Fill out the form and United Way will invoice you!
Don't want to pay online? Fill out the form and United Way will invoice you!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!