Project Sol Flower

Hosted by

Project Sol Flower

About this event

Live Your Bucket List Bash

4800 National Western Dr

Denver, CO 80216, USA

Buckets and Boots Ticket
$200

Tip your hat and enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Presenting Sponsor
$20,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Presenting Sponsor Name Recognition

-PSF Live Your Bucket List Bash presented by (sponsor name) 


Brand Presence 

-Logo and hyperlink on Event Website 

-Logo on ALL event signage

-Social Media Feature 

-Verbal recognition during opening remarks and donation ask 

-Logo on post-event thank-you email and social media 

-Logo displayed on event PowerPoint 


Additional Event Benefits

-Two (2) Rabbit Beaver Blend custom cowboy hats designed on-site 

-Eight (8) Event Tickets

-Sixteen (16) Drink Tickets 




Bar Sponsor
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Brand Presence  

-Logo and hyperlink on Event Website 

-Logo on event signage  

-Social Media Feature 

-Verbal recognition during opening remarks for the 1 Hosted Happy Hour

-Logo on post event thank-you email and social media 

-Logo sign in two (2) prominent locations on bar 

-Logo on Bar Napkins (Excluding signature drink Napkins)

 

Additional Event Benefits

-Two (2) Wool Custom cowboy hats designed on-site 

-Four (4) Event tickets 

-Eight (8) Drink Tickets 


Signature Drink Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Brand Presence  

-Logo and hyperlink on Event Website

-Logo on event signage

-Social Media Feature 

-Verbal recognition during opening remarks 

-Logo on post event thank-you email and social media 

-Logo on Signature Drink Napkins (Excluding Bar Napkins) 


Additional Event Benefits

-Two (2) Wool custom cowboy hats designed on-site 

-Four (4) event tickets 

-Eight (8) Drink Tickets 

Custom Hat Station Sponsor
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Brand Presence  

-Logo and hyperlink on Event Website 

-Logo on event signage

-Social Media Feature 

-Verbal recognition during opening remarks 

-Logo on post event thank-you email and social media 


Additional Event Benefits

-One (1) Wool custom cowboy hat designed on-site

-Four (4) Event Tickets 

-Eight (8) Drink Tickets 

Western Wear Vendor Sponsor
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Brand Presence  

-Logo and hyperlink on Event Website 

-Logo on event signage  

-Social Media Feature 

-Verbal recognition during opening remarks 

-Logo on post event thank-you email and social media 

 

Additional Event Benefits

-Four (4) Event Tickets 

-Eight (8) Drink Tickets 

Live Music Sponsor
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Brand Presence  

-Logo and hyperlink on Event Website

-Logo on event signage  

-Social Media Feature 

-Verbal recognition during opening remarks 

-Logo on post event thank-you email and social media 

-Sponsor logo on the band’s signage 

-Verbal recognition before, during and after the performance  


Additional Event Benefits

-Four (4) Event Tickets 

-Eight (8) Drink Tickets 

Registration/Welcome Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Brand Presence 

-Logo on Event Website 

-Logo on event signage  

-Verbal recognition during opening remarks 

-Sponsor logo on the Registration table 

-Verbal recognition before, during and after the performance 


Additional Event Benefits

-Two (2) Event Tickets 

-Four (4) Drink Tickets 

Food Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Brand Presence  

-Logo and hyperlink on Event Website 

-Logo on event signage   

-Social Media Feature 

-Verbal recognition during opening remarks 

-Logo on post event thank-you email and social media 

-Logo sign on Food Station

 

Added Event Benefits

-Two (2) Event Tickets 

-Four (4) Drink Tickets 

Fire Pit Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Brand Presence  

-Logo and hyperlink on Event Website -Logo on event signage  

-Social Media Feature 

-Verbal recognition during opening remarks 

-Logo on post event thank-you email and social media 

-Logo sign on Fire Pit 


Added Event Benefits

-Two (2) Event tickets 

-Four (4) Drink Tickets 

Restroom Amenity Basket Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Brand Presence 

-Logo on Event Website 

-Logo on event signage  

-Verbal recognition during opening remarks 

-Sponsor logo in the Restroom Basket 

-Verbal recognition before, during and after the performance 


Added Event Benefits

Two (2) Event Tickets 

Mission Moment Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Brand Presence 

-Logo on Event Website 

-Logo on event signage  

-Verbal recognition before official Donation Ask 


Added Event Benefits

-Two (2) Event Tickets 

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