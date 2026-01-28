Hosted by
About this event
Tip your hat and enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Presenting Sponsor Name Recognition
-PSF Live Your Bucket List Bash presented by (sponsor name)
Brand Presence
-Logo and hyperlink on Event Website
-Logo on ALL event signage
-Social Media Feature
-Verbal recognition during opening remarks and donation ask
-Logo on post-event thank-you email and social media
-Logo displayed on event PowerPoint
Additional Event Benefits
-Two (2) Rabbit Beaver Blend custom cowboy hats designed on-site
-Eight (8) Event Tickets
-Sixteen (16) Drink Tickets
Brand Presence
-Logo and hyperlink on Event Website
-Logo on event signage
-Social Media Feature
-Verbal recognition during opening remarks for the 1 Hosted Happy Hour
-Logo on post event thank-you email and social media
-Logo sign in two (2) prominent locations on bar
-Logo on Bar Napkins (Excluding signature drink Napkins)
Additional Event Benefits
-Two (2) Wool Custom cowboy hats designed on-site
-Four (4) Event tickets
-Eight (8) Drink Tickets
Brand Presence
-Logo and hyperlink on Event Website
-Logo on event signage
-Social Media Feature
-Verbal recognition during opening remarks
-Logo on post event thank-you email and social media
-Logo on Signature Drink Napkins (Excluding Bar Napkins)
Additional Event Benefits
-Two (2) Wool custom cowboy hats designed on-site
-Four (4) event tickets
-Eight (8) Drink Tickets
Brand Presence
-Logo and hyperlink on Event Website
-Logo on event signage
-Social Media Feature
-Verbal recognition during opening remarks
-Logo on post event thank-you email and social media
Additional Event Benefits
-One (1) Wool custom cowboy hat designed on-site
-Four (4) Event Tickets
-Eight (8) Drink Tickets
Brand Presence
-Logo and hyperlink on Event Website
-Logo on event signage
-Social Media Feature
-Verbal recognition during opening remarks
-Logo on post event thank-you email and social media
Additional Event Benefits
-Four (4) Event Tickets
-Eight (8) Drink Tickets
Brand Presence
-Logo and hyperlink on Event Website
-Logo on event signage
-Social Media Feature
-Verbal recognition during opening remarks
-Logo on post event thank-you email and social media
-Sponsor logo on the band’s signage
-Verbal recognition before, during and after the performance
Additional Event Benefits
-Four (4) Event Tickets
-Eight (8) Drink Tickets
Brand Presence
-Logo on Event Website
-Logo on event signage
-Verbal recognition during opening remarks
-Sponsor logo on the Registration table
-Verbal recognition before, during and after the performance
Additional Event Benefits
-Two (2) Event Tickets
-Four (4) Drink Tickets
Brand Presence
-Logo and hyperlink on Event Website
-Logo on event signage
-Social Media Feature
-Verbal recognition during opening remarks
-Logo on post event thank-you email and social media
-Logo sign on Food Station
Added Event Benefits
-Two (2) Event Tickets
-Four (4) Drink Tickets
Brand Presence
-Logo and hyperlink on Event Website -Logo on event signage
-Social Media Feature
-Verbal recognition during opening remarks
-Logo on post event thank-you email and social media
-Logo sign on Fire Pit
Added Event Benefits
-Two (2) Event tickets
-Four (4) Drink Tickets
Brand Presence
-Logo on Event Website
-Logo on event signage
-Verbal recognition during opening remarks
-Sponsor logo in the Restroom Basket
-Verbal recognition before, during and after the performance
Added Event Benefits
Two (2) Event Tickets
Brand Presence
-Logo on Event Website
-Logo on event signage
-Verbal recognition before official Donation Ask
Added Event Benefits
-Two (2) Event Tickets
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