Live Your Dream Silent Auction

Five Nights at the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Cabo
$20,000
Five Nights at the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Cabo San Lucas at Cabo Del Sol
Value: $25,000 - $50,000
Escape to paradise with a five-night stay in a luxurious four-bedroom ocean-view residence at the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Cabo San Lucas at Cabo Del Sol. Perfect for families or a group of friends, this stunning residence features:
4 Bedrooms (3 bedrooms with king-size beds, 1 bedroom with 2 queen-size beds)
4+ Bathrooms
Full Kitchen
Private Pool and Hot Tub
Located on a private beach along the Baja Peninsula, the resort offers world-class dining, pampering spa services, oceanfront infinity pools, and a serene, five-star experience that blends Mexican heritage with modern luxury.
Note: Food, beverages, spa treatments, and travel expenses are not included. Stay subject to availability and blackout dates may apply. We will connect you with the owners to reserve the unit.
5-Day Salmon River Trip for Two (August 8 - 14)
$1,000
5-Day Salmon River Rafting Adventure
Value: $2,500/person
Dates: August 8–14, 2025
Provider: Pro Rafting Tours
Experience an unforgettable whitewater rafting trip down the scenic main fork of the Salmon River through Idaho’s stunning Frank Church Wilderness. This all-inclusive 5-day adventure includes guided rafting or kayaking, meals, guided hikes, and a fully set-up camp each night—just show up and enjoy!
Travel to Salmon, Idaho is required on August 8, and the trip ends in Riggins on August 14. Transportation logistics can be arranged through the outfitter at an additional cost.
Threesome at Victory Ranch Golf Club
$700
Enjoy an unforgettable round of golf for three at the exclusive Victory Ranch Golf Club, accompanied by club member Stan Ricks. This championship-caliber course features 18 holes of breathtaking scenery and is consistently ranked among Utah’s top five golf destinations.
This package includes golf for three players plus Stan, as well as lunch either on the course or at the club restaurant.
Tee time must be scheduled directly with Stan Ricks.
4 BYU Football Home Game Tickets
$240
Get ready to rise and shout — you’re heading to LaVell Edwards Stadium! This package includes 4 tickets to your choice of any BYU home football game during the 2025 season. Whether you're a die-hard Cougar fan or just love the energy of college football, this is your chance to experience the action up close in one of the most iconic stadiums in the West.
Feel the roar of the crowd, soak in the game day atmosphere, and cheer on BYU with your crew by your side.
To redeem, simply contact Jon Swift to select your preferred game and arrange ticket delivery.
Don't miss this chance to be part of the Cougar Nation — Go Cougs!
BYU Basketball Egor Demin Signed Jersey
$160
Take home a piece of Cougar basketball history with this official BYU jersey signed by rising star Egor Demin. At 6'9" with elite skills and court vision, Demin is one of the most exciting prospects in college basketball — and a potential pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Whether you're a dedicated BYU fan, a collector, or just love the game, this signed jersey is a must-have keepsake from a player destined for greatness.
Display it with pride — and say you were a fan from the beginning!
BYU Kalani Sitake and 2025 Football Team Signed Football
$160
Celebrate the spirit of Cougar football with this official BYU football signed by Head Coach Kalani Sitake and the 2025 BYU Football Team. Known for his leadership, energy, and love for the game, Coach Sitake has built a program grounded in heart, grit, and tradition — and this ball captures that legacy.
Whether you’re a lifelong fan or a proud alum, this one-of-a-kind collectible is the perfect way to commemorate the current team and their journey through the 2025 season.
Display it proudly and cheer on the Cougs all season long!
BYU Basketball Richie Saunders Signed Jersey
$120
Show your Cougar pride with this official BYU basketball jersey autographed by fan favorite Richie Saunders! Known for his hustle, energy, and all-out effort on both ends of the court, Saunders has become a standout leader on the team and a crowd favorite at the Marriott Center.
Perfect for any BYU basketball fan or memorabilia collector, this signed jersey is a tribute to one of the program’s hardest-working players.
Add it to your collection and represent true blue dedication!
