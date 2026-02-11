The LYLF Shop

Live Your Life Foundation

LOUNGEFLY: STRANGER THINGS UPSIDE DOWN CHIBI MINI BACKPACK
$90

Loungefly Stranger Things Upside Down Chibi Mini Backpack

Condition: New w/ Tags, Never Used

Dimensions: Approx. 9" x 11" x 4 1/2" 

Material: Nylon

shipping included***


Features a front zip pocket, logo brand badge, main zip compartment, interior lining with an allover logo print, interior drop and zip pockets, silver tone hardware, and adjustable seat belt straps.

REBECCA MINKOFF JULIAN BACKPACK
$30

Rebecca Minkoff Julian Backpack

Condition: New w/o tags, never used

Dimensions: 10.25"W x 5.75"D x 13.5"H; 3.25" handle drop

Material: Nylon

shipping included***

MINISO YELLOW CROSSBODY BAG
$15

Miniso Yellow Crossbody Bag

Condition: New, Good Condition

(Light, visible staining)

Material: Faux Leather

shipping included***

JANSPORT MINI BACKPACK
$12

JanSport Mini Backpack

Condition: Used, Excellent condition

Material: Polyester/Nylon

shipping included***

HERSCHEL MINI BACKPACK
$15

Herschel Mini Backpack

Condition: Used, Great condition

Material: Polyester

shipping included***

HERSCHEL MINI BACKPACK
$15

Herschel Mini Backpack

Condition: Used, Good condition

Material: Polyester

shipping included***

LOUNGEFLY DISNEY STITCH FRUIT & SCRUMP BACKPACK
$50

LOUNGEFLY DISNEY STITCH FRUIT & SCRUMP BACKPACK

Condition: sealed/new

Dimensions: 12" x 17"

Material: Polyester

shipping included***

CHAMPION SCRIPT LOGO BACKPACK
$20

Champion Script Logo Backpack

Condition: Used, like new

Material: Polyester

shipping included***

Hello Kitty Backpack
$15

Hello Kitty Backpack

Condition: New w/ Tags

Material: polyester

shipping included***

HERSCHEL BACKPACK
$30

Herschel Backpack

Condition: New with tags, Never used

Material: polyester

Shipping included***

POPMART DIMOO X DISNEY PLUSH KEYCHAIN item
POPMART DIMOO X DISNEY PLUSH KEYCHAIN
$50

Popmart Dimoo X Disney

Dimoo World Plush Keychain: Chip & Dale

***box is opened from the top to check card & bag is still sealed

Shipping included****

LOUNGEFLY DISNEY LILO & STITCH CONVERTIBLE BACKPACK
$200

Loungefly Disney Lilo & Stitch Paradise Floral Convertible Mini Backpack

RARE* BOXLUNCH EXCLUSIVE

(Hard Loungefly tag)

Condition: New, Never used

Material: Faux Leather

Dimensions: 9" x 10" x 5"


DETAILS:
This highly sought-after, BoxLunch Exclusive backpack is a must-have for any Disney or Loungefly collector! Featuring a charming allover tropical floral pattern with subtle Stitch accents, this versatile bag can be worn as a traditional mini backpack or converted into a stylish crossbody purse.

DISNEY EARS
$25

CONDITION: USED, EXCELLENT CONDITION

Shipping included***

DISNEY EARS
$25

CONDITION: USED, EXCELLENT CONDITION

Shipping included***

DISNEY EARS
$25

CONDITION: USED, EXCELLENT CONDITION

Shipping included***

DISNEY EARS
$25

CONDITION: USED, EXCELLENT CONDITION

Shipping included***

DISNEY EARS
$25

CONDITION: USED, EXCELLENT CONDITION

Shipping included***

Disney Ears
$15

CONDITION: USED, GOOD CONDITION

Shipping included***

DISNEY EARS
$10

CONDITION: USED, GOOD CONDITION

Shipping included***

DISNEY EARS
$5

CONDITION: USED, FAIR CONDITION

Shipping included***

DISNEY EARS
$10

CONDITION: USED, GOOD CONDITION

Shipping included***

