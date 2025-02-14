Liveball for Hope 2025 - A Charity Event for Teens With Trauma

Participation: You'll join the event as a player, which means you get to be on the court and engage in the liveball action!
Drink: Includes one drink ticket and appetizers.
T-Shirt: Receive a T-Shirt to commemorate your support. Note: Tickets purchased after August 25th are not guaranteed to include a shirt.
Admission: Attend the event and watch the action from the sidelines!
Drink: Includes one drink ticket and appetizers.
Participation: You'll join the event as a player, which means you get to be on the court and engage in the liveball action!
Sponsorship/Donation: A portion of your contribution, $100, goes directly to providing a teen trauma survivor with critical, evidence-based, trauma therapy. A tax deductible receipt will be emailed to you.
Drink: Includes one drink ticket and appetizers.
T-Shirt: Receive a T-Shirt to commemorate your support. Note: Tickets purchased after August 25th are not guaranteed to include a shirt.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!