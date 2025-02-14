Liveball for Hope 2025 - A Charity Event for Teens With Trauma

11500 Mays Chapel Rd

Timonium, MD 21093, USA

Player Ticket
$150

Participation: You'll join the event as a player, which means you get to be on the court and engage in the liveball action!

Drink: Includes one drink ticket and appetizers.

T-Shirt: Receive a T-Shirt to commemorate your support. Note: Tickets purchased after August 25th are not guaranteed to include a shirt.

Spectator Ticket
$125

Admission: Attend the event and watch the action from the sidelines!

Drink: Includes one drink ticket and appetizers.

Player/Individual Sponsor Ticket
$250

Participation: You'll join the event as a player, which means you get to be on the court and engage in the liveball action!

Sponsorship/Donation: A portion of your contribution, $100, goes directly to providing a teen trauma survivor with critical, evidence-based, trauma therapy. A tax deductible receipt will be emailed to you.

Drink: Includes one drink ticket and appetizers.

T-Shirt: Receive a T-Shirt to commemorate your support. Note: Tickets purchased after August 25th are not guaranteed to include a shirt.

Add a donation for Teens With Trauma

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!