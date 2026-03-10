Livermore Falls Fire Association's Shop

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Official Livermore Falls Fire Department challenge coin.
Proceeds from coin sales support the Livermore Falls Fire Association and its efforts to strengthen firefighter readiness, training, and community safety initiatives.
Coins will be available for local pickup at the fire station.
Official Livermore Falls Fire Department challenge coin.
Proceeds from coin sales support the Livermore Falls Fire Association and its efforts to strengthen firefighter readiness, training, and community safety initiatives.
This option includes USPS shipping within the United States.
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