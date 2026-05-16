About an hour of an interactive presentation on the lives of lady birds, followed by an activity (making homemade suet - especially important right now for extra fats as arriving migrating birds are getting ready to nest or are actively nesting in the case of non-migrating birds), constructing an all-natural bird feeder, constructing a bird house, etc. You can bring your own materials (old teacup and saucer anyone?) or there will be some supplied.