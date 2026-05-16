Persist Nepa

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Persist Nepa

About this event

Lives of Lady Birds

Strange Birds 1141 Capouse Ave

Scranton, PA 18509

General Admission
$5

About an hour of an interactive presentation on the lives of lady birds, followed by an activity (making homemade suet - especially important right now for extra fats as arriving migrating birds are getting ready to nest or are actively nesting in the case of non-migrating birds), constructing an all-natural bird feeder, constructing a bird house, etc. You can bring your own materials (old teacup and saucer anyone?) or there will be some supplied.

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