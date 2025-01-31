LiveStream Advertising Sponsor

LiveStream Advertising Package - Monthly
$100

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly

This package includes: Your logo on EVERY GAME live-streamed by El Campo High School. A free Hudl streaming account ($18/mo value). Year-round promotion on the Ricebird Booster Club website and Facebook page.
LiveStream Advertising Package - Annually
$1,200

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

This package includes: Your logo on EVERY GAME live-streamed by El Campo High School. A free Hudl streaming account ($18/mo value). Year-round promotion on the Ricebird Booster Club website

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing