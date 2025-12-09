Girl Scout Troop 2882

Offered by

Girl Scout Troop 2882

About this shop

Livia's Cookie Shop

Adventurefuls item
Adventurefuls
$6

Indulgent brownie-inspired cookies topped with caramel flavored crème with a hint of sea salt

Caramel deLites item
Caramel deLites
$6

Crisp cookies with caramel, coconut, and chocolaty stripes 

Peanut Butter Sandwich item
Peanut Butter Sandwich
$6

Crunchy oatmeal sandwich cookies with peanut butter filling

Exploremores item
Exploremores
$6

Sandwich cookies with chocolate, marshmallow, and almond flavored creme

Lemonades item
Lemonades
$6

Savory, refreshing shortbread cookies topped with a tangy lemon-flavored icing

Peanut Butter Patties item
Peanut Butter Patties
$6

Crispy cookies layered with peanut butter and covered with a chocolaty coating

Thin Mints item
Thin Mints
$6

Crisp, chocolate cookies dipped in a delicious mint chocolaty coating

Trefoils item
Trefoils
$6

Iconic shortbread cookies inspired by the original Girl Scout Cookie recipe

Add a donation for Girl Scout Troop 2882

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!