Living a DOPE Life: Financial Literacy Edition

This ticket is for teen participants who want to attend the Living a DOPE Life: Financial Literacy Workshop on Monday, December 22nd from 10 AM to 2 PM at DeSoto Parks & Recreation.





What’s Included:

Admission to the full workshop experience

Free lunch

First access to play the Living a DOPE Life Board Game

All materials and giveaways

Important:

This event is free to attend, but space is limited. Please only register if you fully plan to attend and participate.





Need to arrive early or stay a little later? The DeSoto Parks & Rec Center has activities you can enjoy before and after the workshop.