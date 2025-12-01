Doing Our Part Through Educating Empowering And Entertaining

Living a DOPE Life: Financial Literacy Edition

211 E Pleasant Run Rd

DeSoto, TX 75115, USA

DOPE Teen
Free

This ticket is for teen participants who want to attend the Living a DOPE Life: Financial Literacy Workshop on Monday, December 22nd from 10 AM to 2 PM at DeSoto Parks & Recreation.


What’s Included:

  • Admission to the full workshop experience
  • Free lunch
  • First access to play the Living a DOPE Life Board Game
  • All materials and giveaways

Important:

This event is free to attend, but space is limited. Please only register if you fully plan to attend and participate.


Need to arrive early or stay a little later? The DeSoto Parks & Rec Center has activities you can enjoy before and after the workshop.

