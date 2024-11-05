Living Art Initiative & Silent Auction

Acrylic on Canvas | 30"x24" | Retail Price $350 | Artist Statement: My artistic journey is a quest to capture the essence of nature upon the canvas, a pursuit both challenging and enthralling. Who possesses the skill to undertake such a formidable task? Through my artwork, I strive to offer my interpretation, a humble attempt to convey the intricate beauty of the natural world. Drawing inspiration not only from the world around me but also from the vibrant spectrum of colors that grace it, I find myself utterly captivated by the interplay of hues. Each shade holds a profound significance, drawing me into a nostalgic embrace of my birthplace. With every stroke of my brush, I seek to translate this enchantment onto the canvas. Yet, despite the effort I invest, I recognize each piece as a step along a continuous path of improvement. Every canvas I work upon becomes a stepping stone towards honing my craft, a constant pursuit of perfection. I consider myself an eternal apprentice, a perpetual learner in the realm of artistry. Just as nature evolves, so do I as an artist, ceaselessly refining my skills and insights. Ultimately, my artistic endeavor stands as a tribute to the natural world, an exploration of its boundless wonders through the prism of color and form. With every stroke, I strive to honor the beauty that exists in the world around us, while simultaneously embarking upon an unending expedition of self-discovery and artistic growth. Mercedes Harn is originally from the city of Lima, Perú.

