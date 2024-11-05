Living Art Initiative & Silent Auction

Embellished Fabric Mixed Media | 16"x32"x8" | Retail Price $225 | Artist Statement: Soreyda Benedit Begley is a fashion designer, radio host, community organizer, and activist from Honduras, now based in Lexington, Kentucky. She has served on several boards for local and state organizations. Because of her experience working in sweatshops as a teenager in her native country, Soreyda is an advocate for fair trade, women’s rights, and sustainable development. She is known for using unconventional recycled materials in her work, including paper, plastic bags, and even tree bark.
Soreyda has won various awards for her fashion design work and community organizing and has been featured nationally and internationally in art publications and theater, film, and gallery productions.
Soreyda is currently a Junior at Berea College where she is a double-major in Political Science and African American Studies.
Embellished Fabric Mixed Media | 16"x32"x8" | Retail Price $225 | Artist Statement: Soreyda Benedit Begley is a fashion designer, radio host, community organizer, and activist from Honduras, now based in Lexington, Kentucky. She has served on several boards for local and state organizations. Because of her experience working in sweatshops as a teenager in her native country, Soreyda is an advocate for fair trade, women’s rights, and sustainable development. She is known for using unconventional recycled materials in her work, including paper, plastic bags, and even tree bark.
Soreyda has won various awards for her fashion design work and community organizing and has been featured nationally and internationally in art publications and theater, film, and gallery productions.
Soreyda is currently a Junior at Berea College where she is a double-major in Political Science and African American Studies.
Green by Wylie Caudill
$500
Starting bid
Acrylic on Canvas | 48”x36” | Retail Price $1,800 | Artist Statement: In this painting, I explore the concept of organic repetition—my signature approach to pattern-making that draws on the inherent rhythms of nature to illustrate harmony and unity.
Acrylic on Canvas | 48”x36” | Retail Price $1,800 | Artist Statement: In this painting, I explore the concept of organic repetition—my signature approach to pattern-making that draws on the inherent rhythms of nature to illustrate harmony and unity.
Four Prints by Sarah Jane Castellon
$30
Starting bid
Block Prints on Paper | 26"x20" (11"x8.5" each) | Retail Price $120 | Artist Biography: Sarah Jane Castellon is a sustainable artist and fashion designer. She is currently an MFA student at the Hite Institute of Art & Design in Louisville, KY. Her illustrations were recently featured in a chapbook published by the Tusculum Review in Tennessee.
Block Prints on Paper | 26"x20" (11"x8.5" each) | Retail Price $120 | Artist Biography: Sarah Jane Castellon is a sustainable artist and fashion designer. She is currently an MFA student at the Hite Institute of Art & Design in Louisville, KY. Her illustrations were recently featured in a chapbook published by the Tusculum Review in Tennessee.
Untitled Print by Sarah Jane Castellon
$20
Starting bid
Ink-Jet Print on Paper | 11"x11" | Retail Price $65 | Artist Biography: Sarah Jane Castellon is a sustainable artist and fashion designer. She is currently an MFA student at the Hite Institute of Art & Design in Louisville, KY. Her illustrations were recently featured in a chapbook published by the Tusculum Review in Tennessee.
Ink-Jet Print on Paper | 11"x11" | Retail Price $65 | Artist Biography: Sarah Jane Castellon is a sustainable artist and fashion designer. She is currently an MFA student at the Hite Institute of Art & Design in Louisville, KY. Her illustrations were recently featured in a chapbook published by the Tusculum Review in Tennessee.
Untitled Fibers by Sarah Jane Castellon
$20
Starting bid
Hand-knit & Hand-dyed Alpaca | 12.5"x16" | Retail Price $150 | Artist Biography: Sarah Jane Castellon is a sustainable artist and fashion designer. She is currently an MFA student at the Hite Institute of Art & Design in Louisville, KY. Her illustrations were recently featured in a chapbook published by the Tusculum Review in Tennessee.
Hand-knit & Hand-dyed Alpaca | 12.5"x16" | Retail Price $150 | Artist Biography: Sarah Jane Castellon is a sustainable artist and fashion designer. She is currently an MFA student at the Hite Institute of Art & Design in Louisville, KY. Her illustrations were recently featured in a chapbook published by the Tusculum Review in Tennessee.
Red Parrot by Mercedes Harn
$75
Starting bid
Acrylic on Canvas | 30"x24" | Retail Price $350 | Artist Statement: My artistic journey is a quest to capture the essence of nature upon the canvas, a pursuit both challenging and enthralling. Who possesses the skill to undertake such a formidable task? Through my artwork, I strive to offer my interpretation, a humble attempt to convey the intricate beauty of the natural world.
Drawing inspiration not only from the world around me but also from the vibrant spectrum of colors that grace it, I find myself utterly captivated by the interplay of hues. Each shade holds a profound significance, drawing me into a nostalgic embrace of my birthplace. With every stroke of my brush, I seek to translate this enchantment onto the canvas.
Yet, despite the effort I invest, I recognize each piece as a step along a continuous path of improvement. Every canvas I work upon becomes a stepping stone towards honing my craft, a constant pursuit of perfection. I consider myself an eternal apprentice, a perpetual learner in the realm of artistry. Just as nature evolves, so do I as an artist, ceaselessly refining my skills and insights.
Ultimately, my artistic endeavor stands as a tribute to the natural world, an exploration of its boundless wonders through the prism of color and form. With every stroke, I strive to honor the beauty that exists in the world around us, while simultaneously embarking upon an unending expedition of self-discovery and artistic growth.
Mercedes Harn is originally from the city of Lima, Perú.
Acrylic on Canvas | 30"x24" | Retail Price $350 | Artist Statement: My artistic journey is a quest to capture the essence of nature upon the canvas, a pursuit both challenging and enthralling. Who possesses the skill to undertake such a formidable task? Through my artwork, I strive to offer my interpretation, a humble attempt to convey the intricate beauty of the natural world.
Drawing inspiration not only from the world around me but also from the vibrant spectrum of colors that grace it, I find myself utterly captivated by the interplay of hues. Each shade holds a profound significance, drawing me into a nostalgic embrace of my birthplace. With every stroke of my brush, I seek to translate this enchantment onto the canvas.
Yet, despite the effort I invest, I recognize each piece as a step along a continuous path of improvement. Every canvas I work upon becomes a stepping stone towards honing my craft, a constant pursuit of perfection. I consider myself an eternal apprentice, a perpetual learner in the realm of artistry. Just as nature evolves, so do I as an artist, ceaselessly refining my skills and insights.
Ultimately, my artistic endeavor stands as a tribute to the natural world, an exploration of its boundless wonders through the prism of color and form. With every stroke, I strive to honor the beauty that exists in the world around us, while simultaneously embarking upon an unending expedition of self-discovery and artistic growth.
Mercedes Harn is originally from the city of Lima, Perú.
Foliage by Mercedes Harn
$50
Starting bid
Acrylic on Canvas | 28"x22" | Retail Price $250 | Artist Statement: My artistic journey is a quest to capture the essence of nature upon the canvas, a pursuit both challenging and enthralling. Who possesses the skill to undertake such a formidable task? Through my artwork, I strive to offer my interpretation, a humble attempt to convey the intricate beauty of the natural world.
Drawing inspiration not only from the world around me but also from the vibrant spectrum of colors that grace it, I find myself utterly captivated by the interplay of hues. Each shade holds a profound significance, drawing me into a nostalgic embrace of my birthplace. With every stroke of my brush, I seek to translate this enchantment onto the canvas.
Yet, despite the effort I invest, I recognize each piece as a step along a continuous path of improvement. Every canvas I work upon becomes a stepping stone towards honing my craft, a constant pursuit of perfection. I consider myself an eternal apprentice, a perpetual learner in the realm of artistry. Just as nature evolves, so do I as an artist, ceaselessly refining my skills and insights.
Ultimately, my artistic endeavor stands as a tribute to the natural world, an exploration of its boundless wonders through the prism of color and form. With every stroke, I strive to honor the beauty that exists in the world around us, while simultaneously embarking upon an unending expedition of self-discovery and artistic growth.
Mercedes Harn is originally from the city of Lima, Perú.
Acrylic on Canvas | 28"x22" | Retail Price $250 | Artist Statement: My artistic journey is a quest to capture the essence of nature upon the canvas, a pursuit both challenging and enthralling. Who possesses the skill to undertake such a formidable task? Through my artwork, I strive to offer my interpretation, a humble attempt to convey the intricate beauty of the natural world.
Drawing inspiration not only from the world around me but also from the vibrant spectrum of colors that grace it, I find myself utterly captivated by the interplay of hues. Each shade holds a profound significance, drawing me into a nostalgic embrace of my birthplace. With every stroke of my brush, I seek to translate this enchantment onto the canvas.
Yet, despite the effort I invest, I recognize each piece as a step along a continuous path of improvement. Every canvas I work upon becomes a stepping stone towards honing my craft, a constant pursuit of perfection. I consider myself an eternal apprentice, a perpetual learner in the realm of artistry. Just as nature evolves, so do I as an artist, ceaselessly refining my skills and insights.
Ultimately, my artistic endeavor stands as a tribute to the natural world, an exploration of its boundless wonders through the prism of color and form. With every stroke, I strive to honor the beauty that exists in the world around us, while simultaneously embarking upon an unending expedition of self-discovery and artistic growth.
Mercedes Harn is originally from the city of Lima, Perú.
Untitled 2218 by Marco Logsdon
$125
Starting bid
Oil & Tar on Panel | 12"x10" | Retail Price $225 | Artist Statement: I have always worked with the idea of sequence. At the beginning of my career, I read somewhere that most artists create one work and spend their life recreating it over and over again with slight variations. I believe this is true; we spend our lives chipping away at an idea where a conclusion remains elusive because the human mind finds a way to build on previous versions of itself.
Oil & Tar on Panel | 12"x10" | Retail Price $225 | Artist Statement: I have always worked with the idea of sequence. At the beginning of my career, I read somewhere that most artists create one work and spend their life recreating it over and over again with slight variations. I believe this is true; we spend our lives chipping away at an idea where a conclusion remains elusive because the human mind finds a way to build on previous versions of itself.
Good Luck! We're Rooting For You!... by Liz Swanson
$500
Starting bid
Mixed Media | 18"x13"x2.5" | Retail Price $850 | Artist Statement: My artwork spans a variety of scales and media, and represents a lifelong love of drawing, painting, collage and mixed media in 2- and 3-dimensions. The images I create often center on architectural drawing as a physical and psychological process of construction that communicates the social, cultural, political and spiritual aspects of human experience. I am fascinated by the many ways that line, color, and materials influence the reading of space and serve as elements of storytelling.
Mixed Media | 18"x13"x2.5" | Retail Price $850 | Artist Statement: My artwork spans a variety of scales and media, and represents a lifelong love of drawing, painting, collage and mixed media in 2- and 3-dimensions. The images I create often center on architectural drawing as a physical and psychological process of construction that communicates the social, cultural, political and spiritual aspects of human experience. I am fascinated by the many ways that line, color, and materials influence the reading of space and serve as elements of storytelling.
Wondrous Things Book & 1 Hr Private Art Lesson w Liz Swanson
$50
Starting bid
Retail Price $100 | Artist Statement: My projects range in scale from illustrations, children’s books and experimental drawings to public artworks, installations, and urban planning proposals that aim to create meaningful experiences for people. Wondrous Things was a labor of love created over the course of 10 years with the aim of inspiring creative social engagement and storytelling. Two books in one, Wondrous Things is full-color children’s picture book on the first side and an interactive coloring book on the other. Depicted within one ever-changing landscape, the message of the book is simple: each of us does something great and there’s room for all of us to say aloud, “I’m talented!”
Retail Price $100 | Artist Statement: My projects range in scale from illustrations, children’s books and experimental drawings to public artworks, installations, and urban planning proposals that aim to create meaningful experiences for people. Wondrous Things was a labor of love created over the course of 10 years with the aim of inspiring creative social engagement and storytelling. Two books in one, Wondrous Things is full-color children’s picture book on the first side and an interactive coloring book on the other. Depicted within one ever-changing landscape, the message of the book is simple: each of us does something great and there’s room for all of us to say aloud, “I’m talented!”
Pansies (After Joe Brainard) by Lina Tharsing
$400
Starting bid
Oil on Canvas | 12"x9" | Retail Price $1,600 | Artist Statement: My paintings are rooted in real places that I’ve visited, yet they possess a dreamlike quality. Nature is a vehicle where I find moments of transcendence in the ordinary fabric of everyday life. Light is everything. Filtering through trees or glimmering across water, it plays a pivotal role in my work. It is a catalyst, and a reminder to stay curious. To continue to search for clues where nature will open up and reveal evidence that our surroundings are not as simple as we think.
BIO
Lina Tharsing is a Kentucky-based artist whose work has been shown across the United States. She was named a superstar of Southern art by Oxford American. Her most recent exhibitions have been a two person show with Scroll NYC and a two person show at Side Door in Charlotte, NY. She was recently featured in BRINK, a literary magazine as well as Burnaway. The most recent exhibitions she has been included in are Weighted Blanket at Heaven Gallery, Chicago, Still at the University of Kentucky, Spring at PRIMARY in Miami Florida, The Dallas Art Fair, Inside Out at Scroll NYC, and Small Paintings at Venus Over Manhattan. She has been featured in Garden and Gun Magazine, Whitehot Magazine, Burnaway, The Atlanta Journal Constitution, The Journal, Oxford American, Hyperallergic, and Booooooom.
Oil on Canvas | 12"x9" | Retail Price $1,600 | Artist Statement: My paintings are rooted in real places that I’ve visited, yet they possess a dreamlike quality. Nature is a vehicle where I find moments of transcendence in the ordinary fabric of everyday life. Light is everything. Filtering through trees or glimmering across water, it plays a pivotal role in my work. It is a catalyst, and a reminder to stay curious. To continue to search for clues where nature will open up and reveal evidence that our surroundings are not as simple as we think.
BIO
Lina Tharsing is a Kentucky-based artist whose work has been shown across the United States. She was named a superstar of Southern art by Oxford American. Her most recent exhibitions have been a two person show with Scroll NYC and a two person show at Side Door in Charlotte, NY. She was recently featured in BRINK, a literary magazine as well as Burnaway. The most recent exhibitions she has been included in are Weighted Blanket at Heaven Gallery, Chicago, Still at the University of Kentucky, Spring at PRIMARY in Miami Florida, The Dallas Art Fair, Inside Out at Scroll NYC, and Small Paintings at Venus Over Manhattan. She has been featured in Garden and Gun Magazine, Whitehot Magazine, Burnaway, The Atlanta Journal Constitution, The Journal, Oxford American, Hyperallergic, and Booooooom.
Untitled by Michael Wayne
$50
Starting bid
Digital Ink-Jet Photographic Print on Panel | 8"x10" | Retail Price $125 | Artist Statement: I focus on the ordinary images that we discount or never notice in our lives that pass us by in a hurried flash and try to capture the beauty in those moments.
Digital Ink-Jet Photographic Print on Panel | 8"x10" | Retail Price $125 | Artist Statement: I focus on the ordinary images that we discount or never notice in our lives that pass us by in a hurried flash and try to capture the beauty in those moments.
When They Came by Deidra White
$10
Starting bid
Hand-set Broadside | 18.5"x10.5" | Retail Price $40 | Artist Biography: Deidra White is a Lexington, Ky. native and poet. She received the 2022 Farquhar Poetry Award for "Meihua," the Patricia and William Stacy Endowed Fellowship for Distinguished Honors in English, the William Hugh Jansen Fiction Award in the Art of Storytelling/Folklore for "Woodstock," and the 2023 Master of Fine Arts Creative Writing Nonfiction Award for her contemporary piece "DUCK." Her work engages the tradition of Affrilachian writing and explores the intricate dynamics of Black womanhood with an eye to past and present connections. She is currently teaching at BCTC and is the Vice President of the Kentucky State Poet Society.
Hand-set Broadside | 18.5"x10.5" | Retail Price $40 | Artist Biography: Deidra White is a Lexington, Ky. native and poet. She received the 2022 Farquhar Poetry Award for "Meihua," the Patricia and William Stacy Endowed Fellowship for Distinguished Honors in English, the William Hugh Jansen Fiction Award in the Art of Storytelling/Folklore for "Woodstock," and the 2023 Master of Fine Arts Creative Writing Nonfiction Award for her contemporary piece "DUCK." Her work engages the tradition of Affrilachian writing and explores the intricate dynamics of Black womanhood with an eye to past and present connections. She is currently teaching at BCTC and is the Vice President of the Kentucky State Poet Society.
Shibori Rayon Tunic by Laverne Zabielski
$40
Starting bid
Hand-dyed Rayon | Size Medium | Retail Price $150 | Artist Statement: Art to wear makes a statement. It has gravitas.
Hand-dyed Rayon | Size Medium | Retail Price $150 | Artist Statement: Art to wear makes a statement. It has gravitas.
Repurposed Fabric Scarf by Laverne Zabielski
$30
Starting bid
Repurposed Hand-sewn Fabric | 8"x80" | Retail Price $130 | Artist Statement: Art to wear makes a statement. It has gravitas.
Repurposed Hand-sewn Fabric | 8"x80" | Retail Price $130 | Artist Statement: Art to wear makes a statement. It has gravitas.
(4) The Nutcracker In One Act by Bluegrass Youth Ballet
$25
Starting bid
Four Tickets | Retail Price $100 | Presented in a single, family-friendly act, BYB’s version of The Nutcracker was created with younger audiences in mind, condensing the enchantment to one hour to keep the attention of younger children. Follow the adventures of Clara, a young girl who receives a beautiful Nutcracker on Christmas Eve. Delighted with the gift, Clara falls asleep holding her new toy until she’s suddenly awakened as a mouse steals her Nutcracker. Suddenly, her living room magically transforms into a battlefield where the Nutcracker fights off the Rat Queen. The Snow Queen arrives and sweeps Clara and the Nutcracker through the Land of Snow to the Land of Sweets, where colorful visitors entertain them with dances from around the world.
Four Tickets | Retail Price $100 | Presented in a single, family-friendly act, BYB’s version of The Nutcracker was created with younger audiences in mind, condensing the enchantment to one hour to keep the attention of younger children. Follow the adventures of Clara, a young girl who receives a beautiful Nutcracker on Christmas Eve. Delighted with the gift, Clara falls asleep holding her new toy until she’s suddenly awakened as a mouse steals her Nutcracker. Suddenly, her living room magically transforms into a battlefield where the Nutcracker fights off the Rat Queen. The Snow Queen arrives and sweeps Clara and the Nutcracker through the Land of Snow to the Land of Sweets, where colorful visitors entertain them with dances from around the world.
Tea for Two on Sarang: The Bus at Levee
$50
Starting bid
Retail Price $100 | Sarang means love in Korean.
Enjoy an intimate and unique teatime with
someone you love on Levee's bus.
Featuring a five-course seasonal menu:
Soup
Salad
Tea Sandwiches
Scones
Desserts
Retail Price $100 | Sarang means love in Korean.
Enjoy an intimate and unique teatime with
someone you love on Levee's bus.
Featuring a five-course seasonal menu:
Soup
Salad
Tea Sandwiches
Scones
Desserts
Tarot Archetype Writing Workshop & Brunch for 4 by Levee
$100
Starting bid
Retail Price $300 | Bid on the opportunity to be led through writing prompts to dive deeper into your personal archetype using tarot.
Featuring a five-course seasonal brunch:
Salad
Main Course
Baked Goods
Cheese
Fruit
Retail Price $300 | Bid on the opportunity to be led through writing prompts to dive deeper into your personal archetype using tarot.
Featuring a five-course seasonal brunch:
Salad
Main Course
Baked Goods
Cheese
Fruit
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!