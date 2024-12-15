Living Balanced Shop

This hand-painted rock was donated to us by @rebelrocks4rights
If you would like to see more of her work, follow her on IG @rebelrocks4rights
Each rock is detailed, hand-painted using nontoxic paint, and sealed to protect the beautiful artwork.
This hand-painted rock was donated to us by @rebelrocks4rights
If you would like to see more of her work, follow her on IG @rebelrocks4rights
Each rock is detailed, hand-painted using nontoxic paint, and sealed to protect the beautiful artwork.
Cute Cat
$5
This hand-painted rock was donated to us by @rebelrocks4rights
If you would like to see more of her work, follow her on IG @rebelrocks4rights
Each rock is detailed, hand-painted using nontoxic paint, and sealed to protect the beautiful artwork.
This hand-painted rock was donated to us by @rebelrocks4rights
If you would like to see more of her work, follow her on IG @rebelrocks4rights
Each rock is detailed, hand-painted using nontoxic paint, and sealed to protect the beautiful artwork.
Cute Ghost
$5
This hand-painted rock was donated to us by @rebelrocks4rights
If you would like to see more of her work, follow her on IG @rebelrocks4rights
Each rock is detailed, hand-painted using nontoxic paint, and sealed to protect the beautiful artwork.
This hand-painted rock was donated to us by @rebelrocks4rights
If you would like to see more of her work, follow her on IG @rebelrocks4rights
Each rock is detailed, hand-painted using nontoxic paint, and sealed to protect the beautiful artwork.
Add a donation for Simply Balanced
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!