Luna Peak Foundation

Hosted by

Luna Peak Foundation

About this event

Living Beyond Remission Benefit

655 N Harbor Dr

Redondo Beach, CA 90277, USA

10 Raffle tickets
$50

We have many exciting raffle gifts to offer!


Experiences:

Private wine class for 20 at Total Wines & More

Six Flags Magic Mountain

The Magic Castle

Rides at Pacific Park, the Santa Monica Pier

Barry's fitness classes

Dive N' Surf stand up paddle board rental

The Huntington Gardens

Hollywood Wax Museum

LACMA


Restaurants:

Perch LA & Mrs. Fish

Randy's Donuts

Lil Vegerie

Chipotle

Urbane Cafe

Ike's Sandwiches

HomeState


Packages:

Sanrio

Aloha Collection bags

Personalized artwork

Accounting services


and more!

1 Raffle ticket
$5

Each raffle ticket is $5 - select as many tickets as you'd like

Add a donation for Luna Peak Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!