Living Beyond Remission Benefit

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About this event
We have many exciting raffle gifts to offer!
Experiences:
Private wine class for 20 at Total Wines & More
Six Flags Magic Mountain
The Magic Castle
Rides at Pacific Park, the Santa Monica Pier
Barry's fitness classes
Dive N' Surf stand up paddle board rental
The Huntington Gardens
Hollywood Wax Museum
LACMA
Restaurants:
Perch LA & Mrs. Fish
Randy's Donuts
Lil Vegerie
Chipotle
Urbane Cafe
Ike's Sandwiches
HomeState
Packages:
Sanrio
Aloha Collection bags
Personalized artwork
Accounting services
and more!
Each raffle ticket is $5 - select as many tickets as you'd like
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!