Living Classroom's Silent Auction

An one hr session for up to 4 people. Location at Rengstroff Park or Sunnyvale Tennis Center on a mutually agreed time/date. The private class can be tailored for complete beginners or intermediate players, and taught by a volunteer coach from the Mountain View Pickleball Club. For beginners, you will learn the rules of pickleball and the basic shots. For intermediate players, it will be a "drill & play" lesson.